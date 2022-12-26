Read full article on original website
Odds that Jim Harbaugh becomes Denver Broncos’ next HC
On Monday evening, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team arrived in Arizona, where they will begin making their final preparations for Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against TCU. Earlier in the day, news broke that the Denver Broncos were firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was still in his first season with the team.
Kyle Shanahan on Raiders benching Derek Carr: I see some great players who can beat you
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s...
Ex-NFL QB Robert Griffin III, others call on Dolphins to sit Tua Tagovailoa after latest concussion
Robert Griffin III cited Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion history in his call for the team to shut Tua down at least for the remainder of the regular season.
Shanahan reveals one 49ers roster move he wishes he had back
The 49ers are allowed to bring back only one more player off injured reserve for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs. San Francisco kept a spot open for running back Elijah Mitchell, who is expected to receive that designation over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). “That was the...
Broncos Signed Notable Running Back On Thursday
The Denver Broncos added a running back to the mix on Thursday afternoon. Denver signed Tyler Badie off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, per ESPN's Field Yates. Badie had previously terminated his contract with the Ravens on Wednesday, and now we know why. He had an opportunity out West. Badie...
Could we see Sean Payton and Tom Brady in New Orleans next year?
Earlier this month, we mused about Sean Payton and Tom Brady finally getting together in 2023, possibly with the Saints. While the possibility Brady to New Orleans (or anywhere) remains a complete and total unknown, there’s a growing school of thought in league circles that Payton, if he coaches in 2023, will return to the Saints.
49ers overreactions: Has Deebo's contract made him expendable?
If the 49ers are able to win their next two games, it will represent the longest regular-season-concluding win streak in franchise history. The 49ers’ spot in the playoffs is secure. They most likely will be either the second or third seed in the NFC. The final two games of...
Shanahan not thinking about Purdy's fate at QB next season
SANTA CLARA — With each game Brock Purdy plays, it becomes easier and easier to envision him as the 49ers’ long-term starting quarterback. Coach Kyle Shanahan, however, isn't going there. Not yet, anyway. “I don’t even know what year it is after this season’s over,” Shanahan answered Monday...
Report: Derek Carr steps away from Raiders to avoid “obvious distractions”
After he was benched, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was not spotted by reporters during the day’s practice. It sounds like he won’t be for the rest of the season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr and the Raiders agreed that he would step away from the team to “avoid the obvious distractions.” So, Carr won’t practice and will be listed as not-injury related.
Report: Multiple Names to Watch for Browns Defensive Coordinator job
According to a report, a few names are to watch for the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator job if it were to happen. Jim Leonard and Karl Scott among the names to watch.
2023 NFL draft: Giants currently slated to select 23rd overall
The New York Giants are now just one win away from clinching a playoff berth with two games remaining in the regular season. With the Giants having a pretty high chance at clinching a playoff berth sometime during the final two weeks of the season, Big Blue is likely to pick outside the top 20 in the 2023 NFL draft.
Giants sign Jarrad Davis off Lions’ practice squad
The Giants signed linebacker Jarrad Davis off the Lions’ practice squad Wednesday, the team announced. In a corresponding move, the team placed offensive guard Shane Lemieux on injured reserve. Davis has spent five of his six NFL seasons with the Lions. He played for the Jets in 2021. The...
Colt McCoy clears concussion protocol, expected to start vs. Falcons
The Arizona Cardinals should have quarterback Colt McCoy back on the field leading the offense at quarterback this weekend when they face the Atlanta Falcons on the road. McCoy, who suffered a concussion in the second half of the team’s 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 15, missed their 19-16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16.
New Broncos coach will need to end the special treatment of Russell Wilson
Teams that fire coaches tend to hire replacements who are the exact opposite of the former coach. And the next Broncos coach needs to handle quarterback Russell Wilson in the exact opposite way that Nathaniel Hackett did. No more special treatment. No more office in the building. No more anything...
Aaron Rodgers out of Wednesday practice with knee injury
The Packers’ late-season surge may be hitting a snag in Week 17. According to multiple reporters on the Green Bay beat, quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not practicing on Wednesday with a knee injury he sustained during the victory over Miami on Sunday. Rodgers did not miss a snap in...
Raheem Mostert: Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion “kind of made sense towards the end of the game”
Although the league had its concussion epiphany 13 years ago, there haven’t been many opportunities, in the grand scheme of things, for the league to learn lessons through specific, concrete experiences. The latest concussion issue becomes a potential opportunity for a very important takeaway. When it comes to players...
Could Brady and Gronk reunite on new team in 2023? Here's the latest
Is it time to get the band back together for one more show?. Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski stirred speculation about a comeback last week when he cryptically tweeted, "I'm kinda bored," prompting several teams to reach out to him about returning in 2022. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided some...
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 17
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. The Chiefs are about as healthy as you could possibility be at this time of the year. The Broncos, on the other hand, have some questions about key players heading into the practice week.
Sam Hubbard returns to Bengals practice
The Bengals may have a key player back for Monday’s game against the Bills. Defensive end Sam Hubbard has returned to practice, according to multiple reporters on the Cincinnati beat. Hubbard suffered a calf injury in the Week 15 win over Tampa Bay and missed last week’s game against...
Can Eagles' o-line hold up without Lane Johnson?
Whether or not Lane Johnson is able to come back for the playoffs, the Eagles face at least one crucial game without him. Johnson, who hasn’t allowed a quarterback hit in his last 24 games or a sack in his last 28 games, is out indefinitely with a torn adductor muscle.
