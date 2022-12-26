ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Odds that Jim Harbaugh becomes Denver Broncos’ next HC

On Monday evening, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team arrived in Arizona, where they will begin making their final preparations for Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against TCU. Earlier in the day, news broke that the Denver Broncos were firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was still in his first season with the team.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Shanahan reveals one 49ers roster move he wishes he had back

The 49ers are allowed to bring back only one more player off injured reserve for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs. San Francisco kept a spot open for running back Elijah Mitchell, who is expected to receive that designation over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). “That was the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Broncos Signed Notable Running Back On Thursday

The Denver Broncos added a running back to the mix on Thursday afternoon. Denver signed Tyler Badie off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, per ESPN's Field Yates. Badie had previously terminated his contract with the Ravens on Wednesday, and now we know why. He had an opportunity out West. Badie...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Could we see Sean Payton and Tom Brady in New Orleans next year?

Earlier this month, we mused about Sean Payton and Tom Brady finally getting together in 2023, possibly with the Saints. While the possibility Brady to New Orleans (or anywhere) remains a complete and total unknown, there’s a growing school of thought in league circles that Payton, if he coaches in 2023, will return to the Saints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

49ers overreactions: Has Deebo's contract made him expendable?

If the 49ers are able to win their next two games, it will represent the longest regular-season-concluding win streak in franchise history. The 49ers’ spot in the playoffs is secure. They most likely will be either the second or third seed in the NFC. The final two games of...
NBC Sports

Shanahan not thinking about Purdy's fate at QB next season

SANTA CLARA — With each game Brock Purdy plays, it becomes easier and easier to envision him as the 49ers’ long-term starting quarterback. Coach Kyle Shanahan, however, isn't going there. Not yet, anyway. “I don’t even know what year it is after this season’s over,” Shanahan answered Monday...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Report: Derek Carr steps away from Raiders to avoid “obvious distractions”

After he was benched, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was not spotted by reporters during the day’s practice. It sounds like he won’t be for the rest of the season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr and the Raiders agreed that he would step away from the team to “avoid the obvious distractions.” So, Carr won’t practice and will be listed as not-injury related.
NBC Sports

Giants sign Jarrad Davis off Lions’ practice squad

The Giants signed linebacker Jarrad Davis off the Lions’ practice squad Wednesday, the team announced. In a corresponding move, the team placed offensive guard Shane Lemieux on injured reserve. Davis has spent five of his six NFL seasons with the Lions. He played for the Jets in 2021. The...
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers out of Wednesday practice with knee injury

The Packers’ late-season surge may be hitting a snag in Week 17. According to multiple reporters on the Green Bay beat, quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not practicing on Wednesday with a knee injury he sustained during the victory over Miami on Sunday. Rodgers did not miss a snap in...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Could Brady and Gronk reunite on new team in 2023? Here's the latest

Is it time to get the band back together for one more show?. Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski stirred speculation about a comeback last week when he cryptically tweeted, "I'm kinda bored," prompting several teams to reach out to him about returning in 2022. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided some...
NBC Sports

Sam Hubbard returns to Bengals practice

The Bengals may have a key player back for Monday’s game against the Bills. Defensive end Sam Hubbard has returned to practice, according to multiple reporters on the Cincinnati beat. Hubbard suffered a calf injury in the Week 15 win over Tampa Bay and missed last week’s game against...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Can Eagles' o-line hold up without Lane Johnson?

Whether or not Lane Johnson is able to come back for the playoffs, the Eagles face at least one crucial game without him. Johnson, who hasn’t allowed a quarterback hit in his last 24 games or a sack in his last 28 games, is out indefinitely with a torn adductor muscle.
DALLAS, PA

