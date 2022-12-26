ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Windsor

WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–West Windsor Police reported that on December 27, 2022, at 7:10 p.m., a serious motor vehicle collision was reported to the West Windsor Police Department Communications Center involving a single car into tree. Initial reports were that the driver was injured, and the car was on fire. The West Windsor Division of Fire & Emergency Services (WWDFES), West Windsor Fire Company Station #43, West Windsor Police Department Patrol & Traffic Units all responded to the scene. The West Windsor Division of Fire and Emergency Services and West Windsor Fire Company Station #43 extinguished the fire.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEO: Lakewood Homeowner Catches Alleged Thief Redhanded

A Lakewood homeowner tells TLS he spotted this person looking into vehicles this morning, and then came outside to find the person going through his car, stealing his iPad. When confronted, the suspect returned the iPad and fled on foot. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Thousands Out of Power in Lakewood [UPDATE – POWER RESTORED]

Thousands of Lakewood residents are without power this morning. The outage appears to be very widespread ranging from the area of Route 88 and New Hampshire Ave. to Cedarbridge Avenue and MLK Street. Multiple traffic lights are out as well. The Cheder school and other schools in the area reporting...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
News Transcript

Manalapan Police Beat, Dec. 28

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Dec. 14 at 2:28 p.m., an unknown individual posing as a corporate buyer ordered items valued at $74,679 from a Park Avenue business and payment for the items was never received. Patrolman Jeff Emslie took the report and the incident is pending further investigation.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
6abc

Car rolls over in Lower Macungie Township crash

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Emergency crews responded to a serious crash in the Lehigh Valley. It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday near Willow Lane and John Fries Drive in Lower Macungie Township. A car rolled over and landed in a grassy field. The Action Cam showed the vehicle...
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
NJ.com

Woman found dead along busy N.J. highway on Christmas Day

The body of a woman believed to be in her 40s was found on the shoulder of Route 1 north in West Windsor on Christmas Day, authorities said Monday. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and West Windsor police said that the cause and manner of her death remain under investigation. Her identity was not immediately released, pending notification of her next of kin.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

