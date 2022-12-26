Read full article on original website
Candle Causes Fire In South Brunswick Cemetery
December 29, 2022 SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–South Brunswick police say that on Wednesday December 28, 2022, at 11:40 a.m., Monmouth…
Several injured after oil tanker truck collision on Route 295 in Mt. Laurel
An oil tanker truck collided with at least two other vehicles in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.
California woman, 75, killed in multi-vehicle crash on N.J. Turnpike
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the gender of the person killed in the crash. The victim was a woman, police said. We apologize for the error. A 75-year-old woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Middlesex County Thursday morning.
St. Johns County Fire Rescue responds to fire at Walmart in St. Augustine
St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded Wednesday morning to a fire at Walmart on U.S. 1 in St. Augustine. Smoke was reported inside the building, SJCFR said. Employees had to evacuate the building while firefighters investigated. Action News Jax is working to find out the cause of the fire and...
West Windsor
WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–West Windsor Police reported that on December 27, 2022, at 7:10 p.m., a serious motor vehicle collision was reported to the West Windsor Police Department Communications Center involving a single car into tree. Initial reports were that the driver was injured, and the car was on fire. The West Windsor Division of Fire & Emergency Services (WWDFES), West Windsor Fire Company Station #43, West Windsor Police Department Patrol & Traffic Units all responded to the scene. The West Windsor Division of Fire and Emergency Services and West Windsor Fire Company Station #43 extinguished the fire.
West Windsor Police Seek “Person Of Interest” In Christmas Route 1 Death Investigation
December 29, 2022 WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and the West Windsor Police Department are seeking information…
One person airlifted from scene of Slate Belt crash, authorities say
One person was airlifted from the scene of a serious crash in Upper Mount Bethel Tuesday night, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police of Belfast responded to the scene around 6:23 p.m. near 1449 Valley View Drive along Route 191. Authorities said only one person was involved in the incident and...
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO: Lakewood Homeowner Catches Alleged Thief Redhanded
A Lakewood homeowner tells TLS he spotted this person looking into vehicles this morning, and then came outside to find the person going through his car, stealing his iPad. When confronted, the suspect returned the iPad and fled on foot. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police...
Police Identify Woman Found On Side of Route 1 Dead In West Windsor
December 28, 2022 WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–West Windsor Police say that on December 25, 2022 at 5:23 p.m., Patrol Units…
fox29.com
Delaware State Police: Man arrested for breaking into 8 businesses in one week
PHILADELPHIA - Delaware State Police have arrested a man who they say committed armed robbery at multiple businesses in the state over a span of one week. The agency says 37-year-old Keith Davila of Newport, Delaware, was arrested for multiple burglaries and robberies in a crime spree that began on December 21 and ended on December 27.
New Jersey Residents are Fleeing to these 25 Appealing Cities
You hear it all of the time. "I hate this state." "I can't wait to move out of Jersey." It's become white noise at this point. Some, however, actually walk the walk and walk right out of the Garden State for a better life. I'll be the first to say...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Thousands Out of Power in Lakewood [UPDATE – POWER RESTORED]
Thousands of Lakewood residents are without power this morning. The outage appears to be very widespread ranging from the area of Route 88 and New Hampshire Ave. to Cedarbridge Avenue and MLK Street. Multiple traffic lights are out as well. The Cheder school and other schools in the area reporting...
Manalapan Police Beat, Dec. 28
The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Dec. 14 at 2:28 p.m., an unknown individual posing as a corporate buyer ordered items valued at $74,679 from a Park Avenue business and payment for the items was never received. Patrolman Jeff Emslie took the report and the incident is pending further investigation.
6abc
Car rolls over in Lower Macungie Township crash
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Emergency crews responded to a serious crash in the Lehigh Valley. It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday near Willow Lane and John Fries Drive in Lower Macungie Township. A car rolled over and landed in a grassy field. The Action Cam showed the vehicle...
Investigation Continues Into The Death Of Woman Found On Side Of Route 1 In West Windsor On Christmas
December 26, 2022 WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–West Windsor Police reported that on December 25, 2022 at 5:23 p.m., West Windsor…
WGAL
Fire destroys mobile home in Providence Township, Lancaster County
PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire destroyed a mobile home in Lancaster County. Crews were called shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the 2300 block of Beaver Valley Pike in Providence Township. Two pets died. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Woman found dead along busy N.J. highway on Christmas Day
The body of a woman believed to be in her 40s was found on the shoulder of Route 1 north in West Windsor on Christmas Day, authorities said Monday. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and West Windsor police said that the cause and manner of her death remain under investigation. Her identity was not immediately released, pending notification of her next of kin.
N.J. corrections officer receives award for rescuing elderly boater while off-duty
A New Jersey corrections officer has been honored with a prestigious award for rescuing an elderly boater while off-duty last year. Chad Ammerman, a senior corrections officer at the Garden State Youth Facility, swam 300 yards off the coast of Little Egg Harbor in June 2021 to save an 82-year-old man who was in the water near his sinking boat.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Surveillance Video Captures Moment Vehicle Crashes through Lakewood Storefront
Surveillance video obtained by TLS shows the moment a driver lost control of her vehicle and crashed through the entrance of a storefront in Lakewood. The accident happened last week, when an elderly woman attempted to park, and apparently hit the gas instead of the brake.
Mercer County Prosecutor: Bordentown woman, elementary school teacher provided teen with alcohol, drugs
An elementary school teacher from Bordentown has been charged with allegedly providing a teen boy with “vodka, vape pens and THC drops” for approximately two and a half years, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Jennifer Debiec, 39, a fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in...
Trenton, NJ
