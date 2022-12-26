Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
The family of Jerica Schuman memorialized their daughter Wednesday night at the scene of the accident that took her life. OPPD's newest piece of equipment rolled into town Wednesday night. Emily's Wednesday night forecast.
WOWT
Southerly winds help boost temperatures back to the 30s Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After falling into the single digits Monday evening, temperatures have slowly risen through the night. This is the product of southerly winds kicking in, and those will help to bring in our warmest temperatures since the middle of the month. Expect highs in the upper 30s...
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: The thaw continues into the New Year
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a day in the mid 30s with plenty of sun we finally began to melt off some of the lingering iciness left over from our system last week. The thaw will continue with a warm up to the mid 40s Wednesday. The sunshine we enjoyed Tuesday will be scarce for the rest of the week... clouds build Wednesday ahead of a system that arrives late Wednesday night into Thursday.
1011now.com
Thursday Forecast: Light snow, rain possible through the day on Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast is headlined by two systems that we are watching closely that are forecast to move through the area over the next week. The first one is expected to slide across the area through the day on Thursday, potentially producing a wintry mix of light snow, rain, and freezing rain to go along with seasonal to above average temperatures. The second one packs more of a punch and could produce areas of strong winds and heavy snow, though details on this second system are still muddled as long-range models still differ substantially in the timing and track of the biggest impacts.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Rain, snow impacting many Nebraska roads west of York Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol is reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday. Troopers say drivers should be extra vigilant between the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55 if you’re in need of assistance....
WOWT
NDOT cams showing decent snow northwest of Omaha
Heartland Family Services helping last few families to find permanent housing. Heartland Family Services says it only has a few tenants left to assist in finding permanent housing.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Biggest ice jam in decades clogging the Missouri River near Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol is sharing some very cool video of an ice jam in the Missouri River. The agency captured aerial footage of the jam near Washington and Douglas Counties on Sunday. The National Weather Service said there are no concerns of flooding at...
WOWT
Crews continue to monitor ice jam on Missouri River near Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews continue to monitor an ice jam on the Missouri River north of Omaha. Tuesday afternoon some large chunks were seen flowing under the Interstate 480 bridge. The water level has returned to where it was before the ice jam began, sitting at seven feet, which...
WOWT
Southwest flights finally touch down at Eppley
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a nightmare before Christmas for many. But now that some Southwest flights are taking off and landing in Omaha, at least one family can wake up. “We’re just glad to be here,” said Dan Hall of Salt Lake City. Hall, Stephanie Kent, and their two sons started their travels to Omaha five days ago, on Christmas Eve.
WOWT
SunSprouts recalling alfalfa sprouts over salmonella
SunSprouts recalling alfalfa sprouts over salmonella
WOWT
Omaha crews monitor ice jam for potential effects on power station
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An ice jam on the Missouri River just north of Omaha is turning into a nuisance. Ice jams occur when ice clumps together to block or slow the flow of a river. Experts are monitoring it as OPPD is taking one of its plants offline along...
WOWT
Dec. 29 COVID update: 2 new deaths
Dec. 29 COVID update: 2 new deaths
WOWT
Southwest delays cause family to miss Christmas
Southwest delays cause family to miss Christmas
WOWT
What you need to know if shooting off NYE fireworks in the Omaha metro
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shooting off fireworks for your New Year’s Eve celebration is allowed in and around the Omaha metro, but you must do it during a certain timeframe. “We set out this time from 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day for people to be able to partake in that. So, we just ask people to respectful,” said Lt. Neal Bonacci with the Omaha Police Department.
WOWT
Lane closures on 156th and Pacific in Omaha for widening project
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re driving through west Omaha you may notice a minor inconvenience starting Tuesday. It’s a sign of bigger things to come at 156th and Pacific. That intersection will have various lane restrictions for the next two months to protect OPPD utility workers. City...
WOWT
Northwest Omaha apartments dealing with water outages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents of an Omaha apartment complex have been reporting water outages in recent days. A spokesperson for Metropolitan Utilities District told 6 News the Tudor Heights complex, located off Interstate 680 near Maple Street, has been experiencing internal leaks and frozen pipes, causing some apartments to go without water.
KETV.com
Southwest Airline cancellations hit Omaha, leave thousands with no way home
Dozens of Southwest flights were canceled at Eppley Airfield on Tuesday. According to Flight Aware, almost 50 flights were canceled – that was 85% of planes Southwest expected to put in the air. People waited for hours in line for the Southwest counter. Carrie Peasinger, a woman flying to...
WOWT
Gas prices in Omaha down more than $2/gallon since June
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gas prices continue to drop significantly in Omaha as 2022 winds to a close. According to AAA, on Wednesday the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Omaha was about $2.78. Compare that to a month ago around Thanksgiving, when the average was $3.30...
WOWT
Omaha area Scouts recycling Christmas trees again this year
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re looking to recycle your Christmas tree, you’re in luck -- the Boy Scouts are offering to pick up your tree again this year. Omaha-area Boy Scout troops are covering metro addresses west of Highway 75 for curbside pickup. The program is in...
WOWT
Hockey players, anglers testing the ice on Omaha-area lakes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Blue skies over frozen lakes make for a perfect winter day to lace up the skates or drop a fishing line in the ice. But is it safe? Nebraska Game and Parks’ Greg Wagner says, don’t risk it. To be sure, drill test holes as you venture out.
