Man Utd fans sing Cristiano Ronaldo chant in Nottingham Forest win but change name to celebrate new Old Trafford hero
MANCHESTER UNITED fans showed they are moving on from their messy Cristiano Ronaldo separation by replacing his name in an iconic club chant. Erik ten Hag's men returned to Premier League action after the World Cup and showed few signs of rustiness as they swatted Nottingham Forest aside 3-0 at Old Trafford.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'People will forget what it was like' with superstar at Man Utd says Christian Eriksen
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
Liverpool complete £35m signing of World Cup star Cody Gakpo
Liverpool have completed the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven after bringing forward their transfer plans to beat off rival interest from the likes of Manchester United for the Netherlands international. Gakpo, who shone for Louis van Gaal’s team at the World Cup, has signed a five-and-a-half year contract...
Yardbarker
Chelsea propose club-record transfer fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to midfielder
Chelsea have proposed a club-record fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the signing of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. We look set to endure one of the most hectic January transfer windows in recent years. With players performing exceptionally at the World Cup and some high-profile Premier League clubs struggling so far this season, we could see a busier window than usual.
Yardbarker
Chelsea transfer target admits his admiration for Arsenal and confirms he wants Premier League move
Chelsea transfer target Rafael Leao has admitted his admiration for Arsenal and has confirmed he wants a move to the Premier League one day. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Chelsea have held a long-term interest in AC Milan forward Leao. With Raheem Sterling struggling to make the impact expected since making the move to Chelsea, Graham Potter could look to prioritise a forward in the next couple of transfer windows.
Alexis Mac Allister: Update on future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest
Update on Alexis Mac Allister's future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest.
Yardbarker
Manchester United contact forward’s agent to rival Tottenham for potential transfer
Manchester United and Tottenham could reportedly both be set to battle it out for the transfer of Rennes striker Martin Terrier. According to a report from French outlet Media Foot, both Man Utd and Spurs have recently been in contact with Terrier’s agent to sound out the possibility of a deal.
Man Utd ‘line up Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae in huge summer transfer’ as Ten Hag looks to strengthen defence
MANCHESTER UNITED are preparing a summer move for Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae, according to reports. Erik ten Hag is actively looking to strengthen his defence ahead of next season and the South Korean star has emerged as a potential addition. Kim only arrived in Italy in July, but his form...
Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool ANNOUNCE Cody Gakpo, Chelsea CONFIRM Fofana signing & close in on Enzo Fernandez – latest
LIVERPOOL have ANNOUNCED the shock signing of Cody Gakpo. PSV star Gakpo has completed his medical and now joins under the noses of rivals Manchester United. Elsewhere Chelsea have confirmed the signing of David Datro Fofana - with the striker joining the club on January 1. Fofana will join from...
James Maddison sees specialist with Leicester baffled by nagging knee injury despite all-clear with England at World Cup
JAMES MADDISON has seen a London specialist today to try and get to the bottom of his troublesome knee injury and has no chance of facing Liverpool at Anfield on Friday. The England midfielder has yet to train with his Leicester City teammates since returning from the World Cup in Qatar more than a week ago.
Scottish Premiership: Rangers and Celtic both win ahead of Old Firm derby
Rangers enjoyed their most comfortable win yet under Michael Beale with a 3-0 victory over Motherwell to set up nicely an Old Firm showdown as Celtic also made short work of Hibernian in winning 4-0 at Easter Road. After three Premiership wins out of three for the new Gers manager,...
NBC Sports
Brighton vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Arsenal looks to stretch its Premier League unbeaten run into double digits when it visits a Brighton team back on the upswing at the Amex Stadium on New Year’s Eve (Watch live, 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). The Gunners have won eight of their last...
Erling Haaland helps Manchester City to comfortable victory
Erling Haaland added two more goals to his season’s tally as Manchester City won 3-1 at Leeds to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal.Haaland struck twice in the second half against the team he supported as a boy due to his father Alfe-Inge’s time as a player at Elland Road.The Leeds-born Norway striker notched his 25th and 26th goals in 20 appearances for City this season after Rodri had broken the deadlock in first-half stoppage time.Pascal Struijk headed in a 73rd-minute corner for Leeds, but although that lifted the home faithful and prompted a late flurry from his...
NBC Sports
Marcus Rashford shines in downpour as Manchester United tops Forest
Manchester United scored a pair of first-half goals en route to a rain-drenched 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest as an old Premier League rivalry was renewed at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Both Man Utd and Forest entered the World Cup break in winning ways but well below their preferred Premier...
BBC
West Bromwich Albion agree four-year £20m loan with investment group MSD Holdings
West Bromwich Albion have confirmed they have agreed a £20m loan from US investment group MSD Holdings. The money, taken out over four years with the group's UK holding company, will be used to finance the club's "general business operations". Albion are currently 14th in the Championship, three points...
Yardbarker
Manchester City Move Back Up To Second Place With Victory Against Leeds United
Manchester City came away from Elland Road with all three points thanks to a late first half goal and two in the second half. The Premier League Champions have leapfrogged Newcastle United in the table to go back to second place, five points behind their main rivals for the crown Arsenal.
Official: Liverpool Sign Cody Gakpo From PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool have officially completed the transfer of Dutch international Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
BBC
Mark Hudson: Cardiff City 'need to find killer instinct' to climb table
Cardiff City manager Mark Hudson says he is still looking at the Championship play-off places but admits his team need to find "that killer instinct". The Bluebirds are the lowest scoring team in the Championship, having netted just 20 times in 24 games. Cardiff passed up a number of opportunities...
BBC
'It’s going to hurt, but Everton need to dig deep'
Everton need to dig deep to start picking up results before their fans turn on them, says former Premier League striker Dion Dublin. Monday's loss to Wolves was the Toffees' third successive defeat and left them just one point above the relegation zone. "It’s a tough one [for Frank Lampard],"...
