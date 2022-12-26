ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
The Guardian

Liverpool complete £35m signing of World Cup star Cody Gakpo

Liverpool have completed the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven after bringing forward their transfer plans to beat off rival interest from the likes of Manchester United for the Netherlands international. Gakpo, who shone for Louis van Gaal’s team at the World Cup, has signed a five-and-a-half year contract...
Yardbarker

Chelsea propose club-record transfer fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to midfielder

Chelsea have proposed a club-record fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the signing of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. We look set to endure one of the most hectic January transfer windows in recent years. With players performing exceptionally at the World Cup and some high-profile Premier League clubs struggling so far this season, we could see a busier window than usual.
Yardbarker

Chelsea transfer target admits his admiration for Arsenal and confirms he wants Premier League move

Chelsea transfer target Rafael Leao has admitted his admiration for Arsenal and has confirmed he wants a move to the Premier League one day. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Chelsea have held a long-term interest in AC Milan forward Leao. With Raheem Sterling struggling to make the impact expected since making the move to Chelsea, Graham Potter could look to prioritise a forward in the next couple of transfer windows.
NBC Sports

Brighton vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Arsenal looks to stretch its Premier League unbeaten run into double digits when it visits a Brighton team back on the upswing at the Amex Stadium on New Year’s Eve (Watch live, 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). The Gunners have won eight of their last...
The Independent

Erling Haaland helps Manchester City to comfortable victory

Erling Haaland added two more goals to his season’s tally as Manchester City won 3-1 at Leeds to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal.Haaland struck twice in the second half against the team he supported as a boy due to his father Alfe-Inge’s time as a player at Elland Road.The Leeds-born Norway striker notched his 25th and 26th goals in 20 appearances for City this season after Rodri had broken the deadlock in first-half stoppage time.Pascal Struijk headed in a 73rd-minute corner for Leeds, but although that lifted the home faithful and prompted a late flurry from his...
NBC Sports

Marcus Rashford shines in downpour as Manchester United tops Forest

Manchester United scored a pair of first-half goals en route to a rain-drenched 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest as an old Premier League rivalry was renewed at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Both Man Utd and Forest entered the World Cup break in winning ways but well below their preferred Premier...
BBC

West Bromwich Albion agree four-year £20m loan with investment group MSD Holdings

West Bromwich Albion have confirmed they have agreed a £20m loan from US investment group MSD Holdings. The money, taken out over four years with the group's UK holding company, will be used to finance the club's "general business operations". Albion are currently 14th in the Championship, three points...
Yardbarker

Manchester City Move Back Up To Second Place With Victory Against Leeds United

Manchester City came away from Elland Road with all three points thanks to a late first half goal and two in the second half. The Premier League Champions have leapfrogged Newcastle United in the table to go back to second place, five points behind their main rivals for the crown Arsenal.
BBC

Mark Hudson: Cardiff City 'need to find killer instinct' to climb table

Cardiff City manager Mark Hudson says he is still looking at the Championship play-off places but admits his team need to find "that killer instinct". The Bluebirds are the lowest scoring team in the Championship, having netted just 20 times in 24 games. Cardiff passed up a number of opportunities...
BBC

'It’s going to hurt, but Everton need to dig deep'

Everton need to dig deep to start picking up results before their fans turn on them, says former Premier League striker Dion Dublin. Monday's loss to Wolves was the Toffees' third successive defeat and left them just one point above the relegation zone. "It’s a tough one [for Frank Lampard],"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy