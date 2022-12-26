Martin County Townhouses and Condos November 2022 Market Report. The Martin County Townhouses and Condos market continues to show weaker sales activity when compared to last year. The inventory numbers are improving, but we are facing headwinds with increasing mortgage rates as well as stubbornly high prices. Closed sales for the month were down by 26.3%. They were down by 4.9% in October. New sales under contract (new pending sales) were down by 37.5% from last year. They were down by 41.2% in October.

MARTIN COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO