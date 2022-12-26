Read full article on original website
Related
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
Saint Lucie Club Real Estate Market Report December 2022
Saint Lucie Club Real Estate Market Report December 2022. For December 2022, there are 2 condos for sale in the St Lucie Club Condos (officially known as the Saint Lucie Club Apartment Homes Condo). The list prices are $299,999 and $350,000. This is an average list price of $325,000 which works out to $218.42 per sq. ft. of living area.
UPDATE: Way Beyond Bagels Owes Lots Of Dough, Sheriff May Seize Delray Beach Location
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Way Beyond Bagels will almost assuredly close its Jog Road location, barring an extra schmear of cash suddenly appearing in the poplar deli’s bagel basket. Way Beyond’s owners allegedly owe more than $40,000 to SCC Addison Place, the company […]
Inspections: 14 Palm Beach County restaurants get perfect scores
For the week of Dec. 19, Florida inspectors gave perfect marks to these 14 Palm Beach County restaurants and other food service providers:. Boca Grove Island Bar, 21350 Whitaker Drive, Boca Raton. Boca Grove Food Truck, 21351 Whitaker Drive, Boca Raton. Rocksteady Steakhouse, 60 N.W. Fifth Ave., Delray Beach. Chef...
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
Martin County Townhouses and Condos November 2022 Market Report
Martin County Townhouses and Condos November 2022 Market Report. The Martin County Townhouses and Condos market continues to show weaker sales activity when compared to last year. The inventory numbers are improving, but we are facing headwinds with increasing mortgage rates as well as stubbornly high prices. Closed sales for the month were down by 26.3%. They were down by 4.9% in October. New sales under contract (new pending sales) were down by 37.5% from last year. They were down by 41.2% in October.
Shopping Spree at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens
The local lifestyle destination recently unveiled a fabulous foursome of new spots for shopping and dining The post Shopping Spree at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens appeared first on Jupiter Magazine.
wqcs.org
Brightline Construction Advisory
South Florida - Wednesday December 28, 2023: Brightline has announced the following lane closures at work zones, railroad crossings and bridges for its ongoing Orlando rail extension project. Motorists and watercraft should proceed with extra caution through work zones and adhere to posted detour signs, speed limits and other signage.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Main Condominium Sale for West Palm Seaside, Florida, Closes for $12 Million
A waterfront condo in the migration hot spot of West Palm Beach, Florida, has sold for just over $12 million—among the city’s priciest apartment sales this year. The parent company of the Chicago-based Wanxiang America Real Estate was the seller of the 14th-floor residence at The Bristol, a 25-story condo tower, according to records with PropertyShark. The investment firm owns more than $1 billion in real estate across the US, according to its website, and was called “the quiet giant of Chicago real estate development” by Crain’s Chicago Business.
getnews.info
HOA Compliant Roof Washing in Boca Raton: Blue Shield Stands Ready to Help keep Residents in Conformity of HOA Rules
“Power Washing Service Boca Raton, FL (Blue Shield Power Washing of Florida)”. Blue Shield Power Washing of Florida sees uptick in HOA compliance calls for roof washing in Boca Raton as HOA boards crack down on violators. Residents in South Florida are finding themselves on the receiving end of fines...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
What is the Closest Airport to West Palm Beach?
Planning a family vacation can be incredibly stressful and expensive. Sometimes, cheap flights include stopping through multiple airports. We’ll take some of the stress and guesswork out of navigating airports and hotels by listing the nearest airports to West Palm Beach in Florida. The airport nearest to West Palm...
cbs12.com
Fire at gun range in West Palm Beach
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A fire happened Tuesday afternoon at Shoot Straight in West Palm Beach. Around 12:15 p.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received reports of a commercial structure fire. Upon arrival, units found smoke in the building. According to a PIO with PBCFR, the building...
Boynton Beach To Flush Water System, May Taste Weird
Chlorine Taste Possible Starting January 5th. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Water provided by the City of Boynton Beach may taste a bit weird in January, as the City plans to flush the system with chlorine. Officials released this advisory Tuesday morning: The City […]
'Christmas nightmare' starting to impact PBIA passengers' New Year's plans
Flight delays and cancellations continue to plague travelers across the country, and Palm Beach International Airport is no exception.
cw34.com
Concrete from former power plant to become reef in Atlantic Ocean off Fort Pierce Inlet
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — About 1,500 tons of concrete from a former Fort Pierce power plant is being sent to the Atlantic Ocean to be repurposed as an artificial reef. The concrete is being removed from the site of the former H.D. King Power Plant, currently the construction site of King’s Landing, where hotels, retail, apartments and more are expected around 2026.
cw34.com
Uptick in boat motor thefts in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff's office said GPS devices and boat motors are being targeted by thieves in Martin County. Authorities say travelling criminals work in groups to scout out driveways, storage facilities, and marinas before returning to take motors from boats without a locking mechanism, as well as GPS, Garmins, and Chart Plotters.
Man who shot and killed woman, then himself, was a firearms instructor
WEST PALM BEACH — A West Palm Beach man who deputies say killed a woman before turning the gun on himself had a decades-long career in South Florida as a firearms instructor. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Mark Alan Lee, 58, shot a man and woman in his home near West...
Destin Log
Sugar cane burn season still blankets Glades with smoke after study showing it kills people
When the pre-harvest sugar cane burning season began on Oct. 3 with fires across 160 acres of Glades land, the Florida Department of Agriculture, which authorizes the blazes, proclaimed the day the start of “Florida Climate Week.”. It was perhaps an unintentionally ironic start of eight months every year...
Police: Driver hits North Palm Beach officer during pursuit
An officer with the North Palm Beach Police Department was hit by a driver Christmas night during a pursuit in northern Palm Beach County.
Founder of successful Palm Beach County political club plans ‘Club BrowRed’ in heavily Democratic Broward
The founder of a hugely successful political club that has regularly attracted hundreds — often well over 1,000 — supporters of former President Donald Trump to its Palm Beach County gatherings now has his sights set on Broward, the most Democratic county in Florida. The new venture won’t be as closely aligned with Trump, and it won’t be officially a Republican-aligned club. But organizer Joe ...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at Nearly $9 Million, This Magnificent Waterfront Estate in Stuart Florida has Exceptional Access to Indian River Lagoon
6761 SE North Marina Way Home in Stuart, Florida for Sale. 6761 SE North Marina Way, Stuart, Florida is a magnificent waterfront estate just minutes to the Atlantic Ocean perfect for entertaining, enjoy sunsets and tropical breezes from covered patios and open terraces. This Home in Stuart offers 3 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6761 SE North Marina Way, please contact Stephanie Gray (Phone: 772-263-2888) & Patricia Kloiber (Phone: 772-260-6559) at Berkshire Hathaway Florida Realty for full support and perfect service.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Stuart, FL
As the “Sailfish Capital of the World,” the city of Stuart in Florida presents countless adventures on the water for everyone. Stuart is situated along Florida’s Treasure Coast, near Palm Beach and Vero Beach. It was incorporated as a city in 1914 and is the seat of...
Comments / 3