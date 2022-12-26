ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Comments / 3

Related
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Saint Lucie Club Real Estate Market Report December 2022

Saint Lucie Club Real Estate Market Report December 2022. For December 2022, there are 2 condos for sale in the St Lucie Club Condos (officially known as the Saint Lucie Club Apartment Homes Condo). The list prices are $299,999 and $350,000. This is an average list price of $325,000 which works out to $218.42 per sq. ft. of living area.
STUART, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: Way Beyond Bagels Owes Lots Of Dough, Sheriff May Seize Delray Beach Location

BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Way Beyond Bagels will almost assuredly close its Jog Road location, barring an extra schmear of cash suddenly appearing in the poplar deli’s bagel basket. Way Beyond’s owners allegedly owe more than $40,000 to SCC Addison Place, the company […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Martin County Townhouses and Condos November 2022 Market Report

Martin County Townhouses and Condos November 2022 Market Report. The Martin County Townhouses and Condos market continues to show weaker sales activity when compared to last year. The inventory numbers are improving, but we are facing headwinds with increasing mortgage rates as well as stubbornly high prices. Closed sales for the month were down by 26.3%. They were down by 4.9% in October. New sales under contract (new pending sales) were down by 37.5% from last year. They were down by 41.2% in October.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Brightline Construction Advisory

South Florida - Wednesday December 28, 2023: Brightline has announced the following lane closures at work zones, railroad crossings and bridges for its ongoing Orlando rail extension project. Motorists and watercraft should proceed with extra caution through work zones and adhere to posted detour signs, speed limits and other signage.
ORLANDO, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

Main Condominium Sale for West Palm Seaside, Florida, Closes for $12 Million

A waterfront condo in the migration hot spot of West Palm Beach, Florida, has sold for just over $12 million—among the city’s priciest apartment sales this year. The parent company of the Chicago-based Wanxiang America Real Estate was the seller of the 14th-floor residence at The Bristol, a 25-story condo tower, according to records with PropertyShark. The investment firm owns more than $1 billion in real estate across the US, according to its website, and was called “the quiet giant of Chicago real estate development” by Crain’s Chicago Business.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

What is the Closest Airport to West Palm Beach?

Planning a family vacation can be incredibly stressful and expensive. Sometimes, cheap flights include stopping through multiple airports. We’ll take some of the stress and guesswork out of navigating airports and hotels by listing the nearest airports to West Palm Beach in Florida. The airport nearest to West Palm...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Fire at gun range in West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A fire happened Tuesday afternoon at Shoot Straight in West Palm Beach. Around 12:15 p.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received reports of a commercial structure fire. Upon arrival, units found smoke in the building. According to a PIO with PBCFR, the building...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boynton Beach To Flush Water System, May Taste Weird

Chlorine Taste Possible Starting January 5th. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Water provided by the City of Boynton Beach may taste a bit weird in January, as the City plans to flush the system with chlorine. Officials released this advisory Tuesday morning: The City […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Concrete from former power plant to become reef in Atlantic Ocean off Fort Pierce Inlet

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — About 1,500 tons of concrete from a former Fort Pierce power plant is being sent to the Atlantic Ocean to be repurposed as an artificial reef. The concrete is being removed from the site of the former H.D. King Power Plant, currently the construction site of King’s Landing, where hotels, retail, apartments and more are expected around 2026.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Uptick in boat motor thefts in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff's office said GPS devices and boat motors are being targeted by thieves in Martin County. Authorities say travelling criminals work in groups to scout out driveways, storage facilities, and marinas before returning to take motors from boats without a locking mechanism, as well as GPS, Garmins, and Chart Plotters.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Founder of successful Palm Beach County political club plans ‘Club BrowRed’ in heavily Democratic Broward

The founder of a hugely successful political club that has regularly attracted hundreds — often well over 1,000 — supporters of former President Donald Trump to its Palm Beach County gatherings now has his sights set on Broward, the most Democratic county in Florida. The new venture won’t be as closely aligned with Trump, and it won’t be officially a Republican-aligned club. But organizer Joe ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at Nearly $9 Million, This Magnificent Waterfront Estate in Stuart Florida has Exceptional Access to Indian River Lagoon

6761 SE North Marina Way Home in Stuart, Florida for Sale. 6761 SE North Marina Way, Stuart, Florida is a magnificent waterfront estate just minutes to the Atlantic Ocean perfect for entertaining, enjoy sunsets and tropical breezes from covered patios and open terraces. This Home in Stuart offers 3 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6761 SE North Marina Way, please contact Stephanie Gray (Phone: 772-263-2888) & Patricia Kloiber (Phone: 772-260-6559) at Berkshire Hathaway Florida Realty for full support and perfect service.
STUART, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Stuart, FL

As the “Sailfish Capital of the World,” the city of Stuart in Florida presents countless adventures on the water for everyone. Stuart is situated along Florida’s Treasure Coast, near Palm Beach and Vero Beach. It was incorporated as a city in 1914 and is the seat of...
STUART, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy