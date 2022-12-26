Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Instagrammer Got a Personal Invite to Beyonce's Renaissance Party by Tina LawsonSiloamLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Santa Clarita Local Wins Miss California Pre-Teen
Santa Clarita local Daniella Bernard talked to KHTS Radio Thursday about how she won the title of Miss California Pre-Teen in her latest pageant competition. Daniella has been living in Santa Clarita for the past eight years and has been competing in pageantry for even longer. At the age of four, she entered in her ...
monrovianow.com
City Council Member Larry Spicer to Escort Float in Rose Parade
During the Rose Parade look for Monrovia City Council member Larry Spicer riding a scooter. He told me he'll be escorting float number 35 as a member of the Tournament of Roses Association.
coloradoboulevard.net
So Long Rose Bowl
The Rose Bowl, that spectacle of flowers and football, is no more. It was 121 years old. It’s hometown, Pasadena, denies that truth, stating that the game is still alive and will be played in the stadium, also called the Rose Bowl. The Rose Bowl used to be a...
Rare snowy owl sighting in Orange County captivates local residents
A rare sight in Orange County captivated locals as a snowy owl was found perched on a rooftop in Cypress. Excitement was palpable as a crowd of birdwatchers gathered at a home near Orangewood Avenue and Holder Street to observe the owl resting on the roof. The majestic creature drew plenty of spectators who brought […]
KTLA.com
Beloved Highland Park diner closes abruptly, leaving workers jobless
Stunned employees at a Coco’s restaurant in Highland Park were told during their Christmas party that the restaurant would permanently close on Wednesday. The news came without warning and has left both patrons and employees distraught, with many working and visiting this location for decades. Community members and employees...
Rol: Hand Roll Bar Heading to Fountain Valley
Rol Bar, which already operates a location in Huntington Beach, specializes in creative twists on the hand roll
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor Tyler Sanders died from fentanyl overdose, L.A. coroner says
The cause of death of actor Tyler Sanders has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.
San Gabriel Police Chief Harris to become Pasadena PD’s chief
Police Chief Gene Harris is leaving the San Gabriel Police Department and will soon start as the new police chief in Pasadena, the city of San Gabriel announced Monday. Harris’ term as chief of the Pasadena Police Department starts Jan. 3, the city of Pasadena announced in November. With...
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed Rainfall
The first storm front out of a series of them will move into Southern California today, first starting across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County this morning, spreading east into the metros by the later afternoon and evening, maximizing tonight, and moving out over the morning on Wednesday.
newportbeachindy.com
Cappy’s Café Celebrates 40 Years of Serving Fun Food and Fond Memories
Restaurants come and go. Food trends transform. You might say the only thing permanent in the restaurant industry is change. Surviving more than 20 years is impressive. Few local restaurants can match Five Crowns’ record of 55+ years, but we do have several that have been around for many decades.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Water and Power: Regional Drought Emergency Declared for All SoCal
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Preparing for a fourth consecutive dry year, Metropolitan Water District’s (MWD) board of directors declared a regional drought emergency for all of Southern California and called upon water agencies to immediately reduce their use of imported supplies. By News Desk. MWD imports water from the...
NBC Los Angeles
Mountain Lion Captured on Video Strolling Around Monrovia Home
If you live in north Monrovia, large wild animals are just a part of daily life. But, rather than living in fear, we should peacefully coexist with them. That's the message from Ashley Bowie, who spoke with NBC4 about her viral TikTok video that has more than ten thousand views, so far.
Convicted Robber Charged with Molesting 3 Girls in Buena Park
A convicted robber was charged today with sexually assaulting three girls in Buena Park. Adam Arcangelo Reeves, 37, was charged with three felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records.
LA Man Killed in Crash Involving Car, Big Rig in Vernon
A man who died in a crash involving a big rig and passenger car in Vernon was identified today as a Los Angeles resident.
foxla.com
Snowy owl spotted in Orange County
It's a rare holiday sight.. a snowy owl was seen on top of a house in Orange County. (Credit: Josh Lindsay)
Violent crash captured on video in Hollywood; residents say stretch of road is known for collisions
Residents living on Cahuenga Boulevard near the 101 Freeway in Hollywood are urging Los Angeles city leaders to make a stretch of road safer after yet another violent hit-and-run crash.
localemagazine.com
The 8 Most Legendary Restaurants in All of LA
These Tried-and-True Restaurants Are Some of LA’s Most Iconic Eateries. Like many major cities, the LA culinary scene is known for having a pretty high turnover rate. From economic downturns to the Covid-19 pandemic, owning a restaurant in LA is not for the faint of heart. There are several establishments, however, that have stood the test of time and remain true culinary icons. From Old Hollywood hot spots to casual sandwich shops that never go out of style, the City of Angels is lucky to have so many iconic eateries that are still standing. As we say goodbye to 2022, let’s take some time to recognize some of the most legendary LA restaurants. Whether you’re a local or visiting the city for a few days, don’t forget to add these to your must-try list.
momcollective.com
The Best Soups in Orange County
I love soup. It has always been on my favorite food list when asked. I’m the crazy person who orders soup in the middle of summer and equally enjoys it on a cold winter night. A good bowl of soup always conjures up childhood memories and provides a sense of literal warmth and comfort. There are so many different types of soups to love and enjoy.
Multi-Freeway Vehicle Pursuit Ends with Missing Tire, Sparks Flying in DTLA
Downtown Los Angeles, CA: A pursuit that began in the Orange County area of a Honda minivan involved multiple freeways overnight before ending in Downtown Los Angeles with the suspect driving with a missing front tire and sparking rim early Tuesday morning , Dec. 27. California Highway Patrol units took...
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Los Angeles (Downtown)
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Comments / 0