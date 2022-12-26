ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
coloradoboulevard.net

So Long Rose Bowl

The Rose Bowl, that spectacle of flowers and football, is no more. It was 121 years old. It’s hometown, Pasadena, denies that truth, stating that the game is still alive and will be played in the stadium, also called the Rose Bowl. The Rose Bowl used to be a...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

Beloved Highland Park diner closes abruptly, leaving workers jobless

Stunned employees at a Coco’s restaurant in Highland Park were told during their Christmas party that the restaurant would permanently close on Wednesday. The news came without warning and has left both patrons and employees distraught, with many working and visiting this location for decades. Community members and employees...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Water and Power: Regional Drought Emergency Declared for All SoCal

PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Preparing for a fourth consecutive dry year, Metropolitan Water District’s (MWD) board of directors declared a regional drought emergency for all of Southern California and called upon water agencies to immediately reduce their use of imported supplies. By News Desk. MWD imports water from the...
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Mountain Lion Captured on Video Strolling Around Monrovia Home

If you live in north Monrovia, large wild animals are just a part of daily life. But, rather than living in fear, we should peacefully coexist with them. That's the message from Ashley Bowie, who spoke with NBC4 about her viral TikTok video that has more than ten thousand views, so far.
MONROVIA, CA
localemagazine.com

The 8 Most Legendary Restaurants in All of LA

These Tried-and-True Restaurants Are Some of LA’s Most Iconic Eateries. Like many major cities, the LA culinary scene is known for having a pretty high turnover rate. From economic downturns to the Covid-19 pandemic, owning a restaurant in LA is not for the faint of heart. There are several establishments, however, that have stood the test of time and remain true culinary icons. From Old Hollywood hot spots to casual sandwich shops that never go out of style, the City of Angels is lucky to have so many iconic eateries that are still standing. As we say goodbye to 2022, let’s take some time to recognize some of the most legendary LA restaurants. Whether you’re a local or visiting the city for a few days, don’t forget to add these to your must-try list.
LOS ANGELES, CA
momcollective.com

The Best Soups in Orange County

I love soup. It has always been on my favorite food list when asked. I’m the crazy person who orders soup in the middle of summer and equally enjoys it on a cold winter night. A good bowl of soup always conjures up childhood memories and provides a sense of literal warmth and comfort. There are so many different types of soups to love and enjoy.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

