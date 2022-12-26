Read full article on original website
Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lights
An Arizona witness at Cottonwood reported watching three hovering lights in a triangle formation 300 feet overhead at about 8 p.m. on October 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Dec 29 thru Jan 2
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. It’s time to check out the New Years weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
AZFamily
Snowstorm leaves Flagstaff looking like a winter wonderland
Beltone West hearing specialist Dustin McMinn is in the studio to show us how to keep children's ears safe from those noisy Christmas toys. Valley hit with rain, just in time for the morning commute. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A major winter storms is hitting the entire state on...
12news.com
RECAP: How much snow fell in Arizona's High Country Wednesday?
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Valley may have gotten rain like it was Monsoon, but temperatures in Arizona's High Country were anything but summery! With some areas reporting over a foot of snow, winter weather is in full force up north. Much of Arizona's precipitation on Wednesday was driven by...
ABC 15 News
Power knocked out to hundreds of APS customers in Flagstaff area
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Power was knocked out to Flagstaff-area residents as a winter storm moved through dropping inches of snow. At about noon Wednesday, APS reported more than 4,200 outages in Flagstaff. At the same time, the areas of Munds Park and Mormon Lake, south of Flagstaff, saw an...
SignalsAZ
Winter Watering: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden in Prescott give advice on winter watering. Should you water if there is snow around your plant? Ken and Lisa also discuss what to do if something is eating the bark on your tree and how to plant a living Christmas Tree.
nhonews.com
Native Air opens new base in Yavapai County
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. – Air Methods has announced a new Native Air emergency medical service location in Cottonwood, Arizona. The opening of Native Air 83 will serve Yavapai County and beyond. Nestled along the Verde River, with wide-open ranges, Native Air 83 is located at the Cottonwood Airport. Native Air...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Signs Cultural Preservation Agreement
The Prescott Valley Town Council on December 8 signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Arizona State Parks Board to monitor cultural and paleontological sites through the Arizona Site Steward Program. Many archaeological sites throughout the state are currently being subjected to vandalism and other forms of permanent destruction. The...
kjzz.org
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert
A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in Arizona's high country and rain in the deserts, with more precipitation on the way through the new year. Meteorologist Mark O’Malley with the National Weather Service in Phoenix says this type of weather in the winter is normal. “When it’s...
SignalsAZ
2023 Red Dirt Concert Series Calls for Performers
From now until Feb. 17, 2023, the city of Sedona seeks musicians of all varieties to apply for the spring and fall 2023 Red Dirt Concert Series. Concerts are free to the public and are offered every Friday in May and September, from 5 – 7 p.m., at the Posse Grounds Pavilion in Posse Grounds Park.
kingstonthisweek.com
Serving Christmas dinner to the community in Brockville, Prescott
Some traditions were back home, and a new one appears to be in the making. The annual community Christmas dinner served by King’s Kitchen returned to the cafeteria at South Grenville District High School in Prescott on Sunday. It had been since 2019 the local faith-based group had hosted the Dec. 25 event at the school before the arrival of COVID-19.
SignalsAZ
New Years Closures for Flagstaff, Sedona
With New Year’s Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Flagstaff, and Sedona. City of Flagstaff. Flagstaff city administration offices will be closed on Jan 2, 2023, for the...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – December 26th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
SignalsAZ
New Year’s Closures for Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley
With New Year’s Days right around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city and town closures happening in Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley. Town of Prescott Valley. Prescott Valley Civic Center. The Prescott Valley...
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood New Years Closures
With the New Year just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Cottonwood. The City of Cottonwood administrative offices and Cottonwood Public Library will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023, in...
fox10phoenix.com
Woods Canyon Lake: CCSO identifies 3 people who died after falling through ice
FOREST LAKES, Ariz. (AP) - A mother and father of two as well as another parent, all Indian nationals, were the drowning victims recovered from a frigid Payson lake. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says the three victims died after they fell through the ice while walking on a frozen Woods Canyon Lake on Dec. 26.
SignalsAZ
Start the New Year Volunteering for Prescott Valley
Calling all Prescott Valley Residents! Do you want to give back to your community while using your skills and experience to help guide the future of Prescott Valley?. The Town has volunteer openings on several boards and commissions, including the Board of Adjustments, the Building Board of Appeals, the Library Board of Trustees, the Municipal Property Corporation, and the Parks, Arts & Recreation Commission.
SignalsAZ
How Animals Benefit Our Mental Health
For me, this time of year has always been a time for pause. This year, especially, has given me a lot to think about and reflect upon, as I am sure it has for many others as well. This year has spotlighted the need to take the upheaval of the ever-changing, confusing world and use it as an opportunity to delve into the areas of our lives we often take for granted, certainly without realizing it.
theprescotttimes.com
