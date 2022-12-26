ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

WLOX

Edgewater Mall to usher in new year with changes of its own

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some big changes are coming to Edgewater Mall in Biloxi for the new year. Work is moving along on the new Sky Zone location. The 24,000 square foot site will become a trampoline park with a zip line and climbing wall and will be ready for business by spring 2023.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Don’t let after-Christmas trash target you for crime

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s after Christmas, and you’ve got a lot of great stuff that was under the tree, and now you’re using them. Maybe you got a new TV or state-of-the-art gaming system. However, when you leave those empty boxes out by the side of...
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

Lucedale parade to kick-off Mardi Gras season in Mississippi

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mardi Gras season in Mississippi will again be kicked off by Lucedale in 2023. The Lucedale Carnival Association (LCA) is back for its seventh year hosting a ball, parade and family fun day during Mardi Gras season. “We just want to rejuvenate Mardi Gras in Lucedale. We brought it here […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WLOX

Warmer conditions have people excited on the coast

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson talks about his decision to retire. This week, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced his decision to retire after serving the public for 37 years. He joins us now to reflect on his career. Wesley's Thursday Afternoon First Alert Forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

WLOX blood drive provides life line for recipients

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The annual WLOX Blood Drive has been going on for at least four decades. It is one of the biggest of the year for the American Red Cross. As a result of blood drives like this one, it gave the Branning family another Christmas with six-year-old Hendrix.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Preparations underway for BSL Oyster Drop on New Year's Eve

The WLOX Holiday Blood Drive is happening all this week. Tuesday, we're in Pass Christian. Amber Spradley is there and joins us live. Surrounded by family, friends and beautiful lights, one man popped the "big question" at Gulfport's Harbor Lights Festival Monday night. Updated: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:00 AM...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Patio 44

Twelfth Night celebrations to kick off Carnival season in South Mississippi. The Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum and the City of Biloxi are excited to announce a Twelfth Night Celebration Thursday, January 5. WLOX blood drive provides life line for recipients. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The annual WLOX Blood...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with 200 North Beach in Bay St. Louis

The weather changed and now it's bearable to golfers at Bayou Vista. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson talks about his decision to retire. This week, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced his decision to retire after serving the public for 37 years. He joins us now to reflect on his career.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

LIVE REPORT: WLOX Holiday Blood Drive happening all this week

Showers coming Friday, Friday night, and Saturday. Then, perhaps raindrops coming to an end just in time for Saturday night’s fireworks and festivities. Paige Roberts looks ahead to 2023 in Jackson County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The countdown to 2023 is on. Jackson County Chamber of Commerce President...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Happening Now: Kwanzaa Celebration in Gulfport

Twelfth Night celebrations to kick off Carnival season in South Mississippi. The Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum and the City of Biloxi are excited to announce a Twelfth Night Celebration Thursday, January 5. WLOX blood drive provides life line for recipients. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The annual WLOX Blood...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

WATCH: Man pops the big question at Gulfport's Harbor Lights Festival

Gulf Coast Beer & Bacon Fest to cook up sizzling treats, fundraising for Mississippi Heroes in March. Tickets are already going fast for the Gulf Coast Beer & Bacon Fest in March! Katherine Sutton and Eric Alvarez from Mississippi Heroes, as well as Island View Chef Deborah Thomas, join us on set to give us more info.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Mississippi Donuts

The arctic blast has some needing permanent shelter in Harrison County. Homeowner Thomas Brown told WLOX that his family of five was home at the time when the smoke detector sounded: he, his wife, their daughter and two granddaughters. Mega Millions Jackpot soars to $565M. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident

The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula lifts citywide boil water notice; water safe for use

Twelfth Night celebrations to kick off Carnival season in South Mississippi. The Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum and the City of Biloxi are excited to announce a Twelfth Night Celebration Thursday, January 5. WLOX blood drive provides life line for recipients. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The annual WLOX Blood...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

BSL gears up for annual Oyster Drop on New Year’s Eve

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Preparations are taking place for Bay St. Louis’s fourth annual Oyster Drop downtown. The 8-foot oyster sculpture will be hoisted up by a hand crank and dropped as the clock strikes 12. The festivities are happening for a fourth year in and outside...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Gulf Coast Kwanzaa Coalition holds 30th annual celebration

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulf Coast Kwanzaa Coalition hosting its 30th annual Kwanzaa Celebration Wednesday. Kwanzaa is the Swahili word for “First Fruits.” The tradition is observed over seven days, starting Dec. 26 and ending Jan. 1. Visitors focused on Ujima, meaning “collective work and responsibility.”. During...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Blood donor gives 20th gallon in Ocean Springs

Whether it’s not the best fit or there’s something else in store, shoppers flocked to make their exchanges and returns following Christmas. City Manager Michael Silverman said many factors contributed to this. Taylor's Monday 5 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. It turned out to...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Discussing digestive issues with Dr. Jordan Roussel

Twelfth Night celebrations to kick off Carnival season in South Mississippi. The Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum and the City of Biloxi are excited to announce a Twelfth Night Celebration Thursday, January 5. WLOX blood drive provides life line for recipients. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The annual WLOX Blood...
BILOXI, MS

