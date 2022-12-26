Read full article on original website
Edgewater Mall to usher in new year with changes of its own
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some big changes are coming to Edgewater Mall in Biloxi for the new year. Work is moving along on the new Sky Zone location. The 24,000 square foot site will become a trampoline park with a zip line and climbing wall and will be ready for business by spring 2023.
Don’t let after-Christmas trash target you for crime
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s after Christmas, and you’ve got a lot of great stuff that was under the tree, and now you’re using them. Maybe you got a new TV or state-of-the-art gaming system. However, when you leave those empty boxes out by the side of...
Lucedale parade to kick-off Mardi Gras season in Mississippi
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mardi Gras season in Mississippi will again be kicked off by Lucedale in 2023. The Lucedale Carnival Association (LCA) is back for its seventh year hosting a ball, parade and family fun day during Mardi Gras season. “We just want to rejuvenate Mardi Gras in Lucedale. We brought it here […]
Warmer conditions have people excited on the coast
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson talks about his decision to retire. This week, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced his decision to retire after serving the public for 37 years. He joins us now to reflect on his career.
WLOX blood drive provides life line for recipients
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The annual WLOX Blood Drive has been going on for at least four decades. It is one of the biggest of the year for the American Red Cross. As a result of blood drives like this one, it gave the Branning family another Christmas with six-year-old Hendrix.
Preparations underway for BSL Oyster Drop on New Year's Eve
Surrounded by family, friends and beautiful lights, one man popped the "big question" at Gulfport's Harbor Lights Festival Monday night.
In the Kitchen with Patio 44
In the Kitchen with 200 North Beach in Bay St. Louis
The weather changed and now it's bearable to golfers at Bayou Vista.
LIVE REPORT: WLOX Holiday Blood Drive happening all this week
Showers coming Friday, Friday night, and Saturday. Then, perhaps raindrops coming to an end just in time for Saturday night's fireworks and festivities.
Pet of the Week: Peanut is looking for a forever home!
Every other week we feature a pet up for adoption at the Jackson County Animal Shelter. This week’s pet is Peanut. Adoption Coordinator Maridee Mallette and Peanut are in studio with more!
Happening Now: Kwanzaa Celebration in Gulfport
WATCH: Man pops the big question at Gulfport's Harbor Lights Festival
Gulf Coast Beer & Bacon Fest to cook up sizzling treats, fundraising for Mississippi Heroes in March. Tickets are already going fast for the Gulf Coast Beer & Bacon Fest in March! Katherine Sutton and Eric Alvarez from Mississippi Heroes, as well as Island View Chef Deborah Thomas, join us on set to give us more info.
In the Kitchen with Mississippi Donuts
The arctic blast has some needing permanent shelter in Harrison County. Homeowner Thomas Brown told WLOX that his family of five was home at the time when the smoke detector sounded: he, his wife, their daughter and two granddaughters.
CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident
The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
Pascagoula lifts citywide boil water notice; water safe for use
BSL gears up for annual Oyster Drop on New Year’s Eve
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Preparations are taking place for Bay St. Louis’s fourth annual Oyster Drop downtown. The 8-foot oyster sculpture will be hoisted up by a hand crank and dropped as the clock strikes 12. The festivities are happening for a fourth year in and outside...
Gulf Coast Kwanzaa Coalition holds 30th annual celebration
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulf Coast Kwanzaa Coalition hosting its 30th annual Kwanzaa Celebration Wednesday. Kwanzaa is the Swahili word for “First Fruits.” The tradition is observed over seven days, starting Dec. 26 and ending Jan. 1. Visitors focused on Ujima, meaning “collective work and responsibility.”. During...
Gulfport family brings home third triplet just in time for Christmas
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a special Christmas for one Gulfport family and their three-month old triplets. The triplets were due Dec. 21, but they were born in September. Messiah, a boy, and Ariah, a girl, were able to come home Nov. 15. But Ezra, a boy, had a...
Blood donor gives 20th gallon in Ocean Springs
Whether it's not the best fit or there's something else in store, shoppers flocked to make their exchanges and returns following Christmas.
Discussing digestive issues with Dr. Jordan Roussel
