Reset and Restart Healthy Habits in the new year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It time to restart fresh in the New Year. Here with more are the Urban House Call Doctors, Dr. Karla & Dr. Rob Robinson. Starting the new year off right, will be top of mind of many people. Here are some tips that can help you on your way.
A band workout for your Booty
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are going to work on that Booty. Lynn Fernandez from Dat Fit Training has a great work out for us and. all we need is resistance bands. “Bands offer extra resistance to your work out. You can increase or decrease the resistance by purchasing Bands with different strengths. The bands are very affordable and will give you a solid workout” says Fernandez.
Financial experts say a recession is likely on its way in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From the gas pump to the grocery store, 2022 has been a whirlwind for consumers. Prices rose at the fastest pace in decades. So what will 2023 look like?. The new year is not expected to get much better. “What we expect to see is a...
Plan your next corporate event at Pins Mechanical Company
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Pins Mechanical Company is a social destination featuring duckpin bowling, 40+ pinball machines, old school entertainment and more, and if you are scheduling your next group outing or corporate event then Pins Mechanical Company has you covered. Here with more is Dache Brown, assistant GM of Events, of Pins Mechanical company. “This is the place if you want plan your next corporate event.
Bang Bang Burgers shares how to make "next level" burgers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s buzz around the movie “The Menu,” a dark, comedic take on foodie fandom and culture. A cheeseburger plays a pivotal role in the film – no spoilers here, and people are talking about craving them when they leave the theater. From...
A Charlotte mom who lost her son to shooting organizing 2023 Mega Mommy March
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte has seen 109 homicides in 2022, as of December 29, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. That’s 12 more than this time last year. With only a couple of days left in the year, families who are left grieving are trying to prevent more...
Here's what 2023 could bring for Charlotte's housing market
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From fluctuating interest rates and low inventory, 2022 was a wild ride for the housing market in Charlotte. While it's been a rough year for those looking to buy a home, recently mortgage rates have been trending down. “As mortgage rates drop, we will begin to...
Plans for a landfill next to a Charlotte neighborhood upsetting residents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in Charlotte's Oakdale neighborhood are pushing back against plans for a new landfill. Neighbors don’t want dumping in their backyards but city zoning regulations for the proposed facility allow it. Oakdale residents call their community quiet and close-knit. "It’s just a neighborhood that everybody...
Cherubs Cafe in Belmont serves up food for a cause
BELMONT, N.C. — One of the oldest restaurants in downtown Belmont doesn't just serve up great food. It also gives adults with special needs jobs along with a way to connect with the community. The Cherubs Cafe is operated by Holy Angels, which is dedicated to meeting the needs...
This Is Why We Eat Greens And Black-Eyed Peas On New Years Day
It has been a tradition where I grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina for as long as I can remember. This is why we eat greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Years Day. Sure, it is a great meal, but it also has some origins you may not have known about till now.
Opera Carolina is proud to announce a new partnership
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Opera Carolina is proud to announce a new partnership with AsLiCo, the oldest opera contest - that seeks to find young and emerging talent. This year, the competition's 74th year, AsLiCo will cross European borders for the first time ever and hold a pre-selection event right here in Charlotte.
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte
When it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to live, rent, or build a home in Charlotte North Carolina, and the surrounding areas, there are several great options with plenty of perks. Indian Trail, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Gastonia, Harrisburg, and other communities have much to offer in terms of affordability, safety, and quality of life.
A man and his dog were reunited after 3-1/2 years. Then they parted again — for good reason.
This story was originally published in The Charlotte Observer. Of all the upsetting phone calls Donald Smith has received in his life, the one he got from his adult son on March 22, 2019 ranks right up there with the worst. At the time, Donald was working remotely for TIAA...
Cotton candy spun for a good cause in Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — In downtown Belmont near Stowe Park, there's a slightly unexpected factory for, of all things, cotton candy. The people who spin up the seven cotton candy flavors are all residents of Holy Angels, a place that teaches life skills to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The employees do many different tasks, like working at the register and busing the tables.
City of Charlotte Banning TikTok For All Employees
Just become one of the many government entities to outright ban TikTok from all work devices due to the rising security issues. The removal of the app from city devices will be completed by the 6th of January, 2023, in line with a recent warning issued by the FBI regarding the potential national security concerns associated with the app.
Free Tuesdays continue at the Schiele Museum in 2023
GASTONIA, N.C. — Natural history buffs and curious kids will be able to enjoy a special offer from a Gastonia museum throughout 2023. The Schiele Museum of Natural History announced Wednesday that one Tuesday each month this coming year will feature free admission as part of the Free Tuesdays program. The museum said this is possible thanks to a $40,000 grant from Duke Energy, which the utility is doing so for another year.
Charlotte barber retires after 61 years: ‘It’s been good to me’
CHARLOTTE — After 61 years, Roger Cloninger is saying “so long” to a job and people he’s come to love. The longtime Charlotte barber worked for 20 years at the since-demolished Charlottetowne Mall, before moving to the Park Road shop where reporter Elsa Gillis met him.
With the Closing of the Asian Corner Mall, a Community Loses Its Gathering Place
David Thach’s first memory of Dragon Court was of the restaurant being built. His father, one of its three original investors, worked on its construction while Thach watched as a 4-year-old. Over time, Thach saw forest green chairs and large, family-style tables fill the open space. Now, employees roll...
'Too many uncertainties' to say pandemic is over amidst holiday surge in respiratory viruses, health experts say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clinics and hospitals have been slammed with flu patients for the last several months, and now doctors are starting to see some more COVID-19 circulating. The full impact holiday gatherings had on viral spread won’t be obvious for a few more weeks but Thanksgiving did lead to an increase in flu and COVID-19 cases.
The biggest weather events of 2022: #WakeUpCLT To Go
From freezing temperatures to serious downpours, our team has kept you weather aware. Did you catch today's Weather IQ? The entire WCNC Charlotte weather team broke.
