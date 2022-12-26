ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Heinicke Reacts To Being Benched For Carson Wentz

Taylor Heinicke's run as the starting quarterback of the Commanders has ended. On Wednesday, the team officially announced that Carson Wentz will start against the Browns this weekend. This wasn't a surprising decision from Ron Rivera. He benched Heinicke during last weekend's game against the 49ers. Speaking to the media...
Front Office Sports

New Washington Commanders Owner Could Need Extra $1B

The next owner of the Washington Commanders may need some extra cash to finalize a takeover deal for the NFL franchise. Last month, Commanders owner Dan Snyder announced he was exploring a potential sale of the team after allegations of mismanagement and workplace misconduct. A team takeover could include an extra $1 billion to cover costs associated with a new stadium, according to CBS Sports.
