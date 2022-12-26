ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Wrightsville Beach Boating Access Area to receive renovations

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced that they will oversee the renovation of the Wrightsville Beach Boating Access Area located on the Intracoastal Waterway. According to the announcement, crews will replace two existing fixed docks with new, concrete abutments and floating docks. Additionally, the...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
myhorrynews.com

Loris officials determine how city will spend American Rescue Plan funds

Water meters, a police vehicle and property are several items Loris City Council approved to purchase with its American Rescue Plan Act funds it received. The city will receive $1,374,547.18 in total in funds from the federal government and has approved to allocate $626,220 of the funds for projects and government needs. (City officials expect the second installment in the fall.)
LORIS, SC
WITN

Non-profit organization builds homes for families in need

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity is providing access to resources to help families improve living conditions. With the end of the year fast approaching, non-profits say last-minute donations are one of several needs. “We can accept any gently used household items, building materials, new or used....
NEWPORT, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Cooking: Classic holiday sweet and spicy meatballs

Teen in wheelchair gets a new driveway thanks to community-wide effort. Jeff Brooks has worked for Duke Energy Progress for years and says during that time he’s never seen something like this happen but the combined factors are what led to the inconvenience for many. Plastic Ocean Project receives...
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

Feathered friends sheltered from the cold

Potter’s Seafood at the Southport yacht basin and Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter in Oak Island teamed up at the end of last week to get a few feathered locals out of the life-threatening cold snap that was sweeping over the area. With temperatures expected to drop below freezing just...
SOUTHPORT, NC
The State Port Pilot

Family receives home makeover for child in need

This Christmas, an area family in desperate need of a home makeover received an early gift. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Welcome Home Angel (WHA), which serves Brunswick, Pender and New Hanover counties, completed a home renovation project for the Hayes family in Supply just a few days before Christmas and welcomed them home to see the finished product on Dec. 21.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Food Lion donates $2,000 to Wilmington domestic violence shelter

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A domestic violence shelter in Wilmington recently received a $2,000 grant from Food Lion. The ‘Food Lion Feeds’ charitable foundation gave the money to help feed neighbors in their time of need. The domestic violence shelter says it will use the gift to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Opportunities to celebrate the new year in southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As December comes to a close, residents of southeastern North Carolina can look forward to a variety of events to ring in the new year. Beginning at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, the Island of Lights New Year’s Eve Celebration will take place at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. This free, family-friendly event will include:
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Dolphin Dip to take place in Surf City on New Year’s Day

Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office assists homeowner in rescuing dog from pool amid freezing conditions. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has shared the details about how two of their deputies helped save the life of a dog from freezing temperatures. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The Burnett-Eaton Museum Foundation...
SURF CITY, NC
WECT

Crews battle Christmas Eve house fire near Tabor City

Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office assists homeowner in rescuing dog from pool amid freezing conditions. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has shared the details about how two of their deputies helped save the life of a dog from freezing temperatures. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Burnett-Eaton Museum Foundation...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

