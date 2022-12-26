Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Fireworks, Bacon, and "Excited" SoldiersJohn D. FieldsCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree lineRoger MarshNavassa, NC
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
WECT
Wrightsville Beach Boating Access Area to receive renovations
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced that they will oversee the renovation of the Wrightsville Beach Boating Access Area located on the Intracoastal Waterway. According to the announcement, crews will replace two existing fixed docks with new, concrete abutments and floating docks. Additionally, the...
myhorrynews.com
Loris officials determine how city will spend American Rescue Plan funds
Water meters, a police vehicle and property are several items Loris City Council approved to purchase with its American Rescue Plan Act funds it received. The city will receive $1,374,547.18 in total in funds from the federal government and has approved to allocate $626,220 of the funds for projects and government needs. (City officials expect the second installment in the fall.)
WECT
‘It’s going to make a powerful and positive impact’: Man running 100 miles backwards to raise money for Northside community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tracy McCullen is running 100 miles backwards for his third year in a row in hopes to hit the ground running on his big plan for the Northside community in Wilmington. “So, the goal is to run 100 Miles backwards, to raise $100,000. And to do...
WECT
Organizations work to keep unhoused people warm amid freezing temperatures
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Organizations work to keep unhoused people warm amid freezing temperatures
WECT
Proposed development could bring over 300 townhomes to Carolina Beach Road
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A proposed development on Carolina Beach Road about 1.5 miles south of Monkey Junction could bring over 300 new townhomes to the area. A community meeting for the adjacent property owners was held on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. As required by county...
WITN
Non-profit organization builds homes for families in need
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity is providing access to resources to help families improve living conditions. With the end of the year fast approaching, non-profits say last-minute donations are one of several needs. “We can accept any gently used household items, building materials, new or used....
WECT
Community meeting scheduled for proposed 126-unit apartment complex in southern New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Developers have scheduled a community meeting to discuss a proposed development with 126 housing units in six buildings at 6900 and 6904 Carolina Beach Road. The letter was sent by James Yopp of Rockford Partners, the same company behind another community meeting for a...
WECT
Cape Fear Cooking: Classic holiday sweet and spicy meatballs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Cooking: Classic holiday sweet and spicy meatballs
WECT
Local nonprofit to break ground on new facility thanks to $100,000 grant, donations
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Share the Table Executive Director Dawn Ellis says the biggest need right now for their food pantry isn’t food: it’s a new building. The pantry serves an average of 1,000 people per week. Thanks to a recent grant, that will be a little easier come 2023.
The State Port Pilot
Feathered friends sheltered from the cold
Potter’s Seafood at the Southport yacht basin and Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter in Oak Island teamed up at the end of last week to get a few feathered locals out of the life-threatening cold snap that was sweeping over the area. With temperatures expected to drop below freezing just...
WBTV
Crews rescue dog trapped on embankment between Grand Strand airport, Intracoastal Waterway
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach Rescue crews reunited a lost and scared dog with its owner Monday night after it became trapped on the Grand Strand Airport embankment. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said just after 5:30 p.m., B-Battalion’s Squad 3 and Battalion 1 were requested...
The State Port Pilot
Family receives home makeover for child in need
This Christmas, an area family in desperate need of a home makeover received an early gift. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Welcome Home Angel (WHA), which serves Brunswick, Pender and New Hanover counties, completed a home renovation project for the Hayes family in Supply just a few days before Christmas and welcomed them home to see the finished product on Dec. 21.
WECT
State film industry brings in more than $250 million in 2022, but falls below record numbers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - State film industry brings in more than $250 million in 2022, but falls below record numbers

According to Ashley Collins, the Columbus County Elections Director, the certificate needed for Greene to take office is scheduled to be released Thursday. New Hanover County Sheriff's Office looking for woman missing since November.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Food Lion donates $2,000 to Wilmington domestic violence shelter
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A domestic violence shelter in Wilmington recently received a $2,000 grant from Food Lion. The ‘Food Lion Feeds’ charitable foundation gave the money to help feed neighbors in their time of need. The domestic violence shelter says it will use the gift to...
WECT
Opportunities to celebrate the new year in southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As December comes to a close, residents of southeastern North Carolina can look forward to a variety of events to ring in the new year. Beginning at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, the Island of Lights New Year’s Eve Celebration will take place at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. This free, family-friendly event will include:
WECT
Dolphin Dip to take place in Surf City on New Year’s Day
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Dolphin Dip to take place in Surf City on New Year's Day
WECT
Work continues to improve transportation resiliency in southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Efforts to rebuild southeastern North Carolina to lessen the impact of future storms and floods continue more than four years after Hurricane Florence. Tony McEwen is the Carolinas Director of the American Flood Coalition, a nonprofit organization that works with local governments to push for state...
WECT
Crews battle Christmas Eve house fire near Tabor City
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews battle Christmas Eve house fire near Tabor City
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office assists homeowner in rescuing dog from pool amid freezing conditions
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has shared the details about how two of their deputies helped save the life of a dog from freezing temperatures. On Dec. 24, a German shepherd named NASA got loose and jumped into his neighbor’s pool. For 10 to...
WECT
Authorities determine ‘suspicious package’ near downtown Wilmington to be non-threatening
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that the “suspicious package” found in the 100 block of N. 3rd St. has been determined to be a “non-threatening, non-perishable item.”. No other information on the item has been released at this time. Previously, the Cape Fear...
