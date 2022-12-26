Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Related
Carlos Correa gaining interest from 3 teams amid stalled Mets deal
The New York Mets are in the midst of trying to save their Carlos Correa signing. Their addition of the All-Star shortstop has been delayed by concern over his physical, which nixed his previous agreement with the San Francisco Giants. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Correa...
Is anybody going to sign Aroldis Chapman away from Yankees?
Aroldis Chapman was unbearable for fits and spurts throughout his Yankees tenure, but the left-handed “closer” was very clearly at his worst in 2022, in between bouts of rehab for an ill-advised tattoo. For the first time in New York, Chapman subtracted WAR from the team in 2022...
Dodgers already building another star pitcher for 2023
Shelby Miller is looking to turn his career around with the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Mike DiGiovanna of the LA Times. The right-hander is expected to pitch out of the bullpen for Los Angeles in 2023. His signing flew under the radar, but Mark Prior and the Dodgers’ ability to get the most out of their pitchers bodes well for Miller.
Angels News: Top Halos Pitching Target Signs With Red Sox
All their top options have now signed with other teams.
Former Dodger Catcher Hired as Coach by Oakland A's
Ramon Hernandez, who spent his final MLB season with the Dodgers in 2013, has been hired as an interpreter and coach by the Oakland A's.
Mets suddenly have some serious competition for Carlos Correa
While Carlos Correa and Scott Boras have remained patient with the Mets as they look at his physical, they’re starting to turn up the heat. Correa-mas may come a day late after all. While the events which led to Carlos Correa agreeing to a deal with the New York...
Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants
It is the end of the line for one veteran former champion in San Francisco. The Giants announced on Wednesday that they have designated infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment. The move is to make room for newly-signed reliever Taylor Rogers on the 40-man roster. La Stella, 33, was a World Series champion with the... The post Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with one trade deadline acquisition
When recalling the 2022 trade deadline, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was aggressive, to say the least. The Yankees were all in on competing for a World Series, landing Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics and contact hitter Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Both of those...
Yardbarker
Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers
On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
Yardbarker
Yankees could fill left field with economical veteran
The New York Yankees may have to take a more economical approach toward filling the left field position. Having lost out on Michael Conforto, Michael Brantley, Andrew Benintendi, and others, general manager Brian Cashman could turn his attention toward the trade market for a player like Max Kepler or Bryan Reynolds.
Mets designate pitcher for assignment
It’s time to make some room. The New York Mets have officially re-signed Adam Ottavino, and with that are designating right-hander William Woods for assignment, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. Woods made his major league debut with the Atlanta Braves...
Should the Cubs Be Interested in a Trade for Verdugo?
The Chicago Cubs are in need of a left-handed bat, could a trade for Alex Verdugo be the answer?
Yardbarker
Yankees Believe 'Nasty' Lefty Can Contribute in Bullpen Next Season
The Yankees said goodbye to one of their only left-handed relievers last week, designating Lucas Luetge for assignment in order to make room for Tommy Kahnle on the 40-man roster. It was a bit of a surprising move. Luetge posted a 2.71 ERA in 107 games over the last two...
Texas Rangers make another big pitching addition
The Texas Rangers mean business this offseason. The Rangers on Tuesday reached agreement with pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on a contract, FanSided’s Robert Murray first reported. The deal is pending a physical. The contract reportedly is for $34 million over two years and includes a vesting option for a third year. Eovaldi went 6-3 with a... The post Texas Rangers make another big pitching addition appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
MLB To Begin Enforcing Length of Infield Dirt At Stadiums
Next season, MLB is going to begin enforcing limits on defensive shifts by requiring all infielders to have both their feet on the dirt with at least two infielders on each side of the second base bag. However, due to a lack of rules dictating where the inner edge of...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Longtime MLB Outfielder
Longtime MLB outfielder Fred Valentine has passed away at 87 years old. Valentine appeared in 533 games through his seven-year MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Senators. Valentine was also a founding member of the MLB Players Alumni Association. The MLB world took to Twitter to react to...
MLB facing shocking & concerning umpire situation
It’s definitely not abnormal for Major League Baseball to have to handle umpires retiring after the season. But following the 2022 MLB season, the league is facing an absolutely insane number of umpires retiring. As ESPN reports, ten different MLB umpires, including seven crew chiefs, are preparing to retire from their positions at the end Read more... The post MLB facing shocking & concerning umpire situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Miami Marlins may not be done adding to lineup
The Miami Marlins already made one upgrade to their lineup by signing Jean Segura to a two year deal. That may just be the beginning. According to Craig Mish from the Miami Herald, the Marlins have had numerous ongoing conversations about trading some of their pitching. While this is nothing new, Mish noted that not only are they refusing to target prospects, but he considers these targets to be “fantastic additions” to the lineup.
Reports: Former Phillie Jean Segura, Marlins strike 2-year deal
Veteran Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins have agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal, according to multiple reports.
FanSided
303K+
Followers
589K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0