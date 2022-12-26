Georgia’s defense back to basics to prepare for Ohio State football’s unique threat in Peach Bowl

Read full article on original website
ATLANTA — Ohio State football found a taste of Big Ten Conference identity waiting for it in SEC country. Georgia, the Buckeyes’ opponent in Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal, are light on dynamic receivers. So they do what Iowa and Wisconsin and plenty of other Big Ten programs do. They double up on tight end talent.
CLEVELAND, Ohio - On film, the difference between an SEC football team and the rest of the country is the play of the defensive front seven, particularly the defensive line. The combination of size, speed, explosion, length, and depth up front is just different from that in any other conference in the country.
ATLANTA -- Early this season, Ohio State’s J.T. Tuimolou put together a performance that has a case to be the best individual game any college football player has ever had. The defensive end filled up every column on the stat sheet recording six tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, a forced fumble that he recover and a defensive touchdown in a 44-31 win over Penn State. It’s the type of game that can serve as the turning point in a player’s career that sends him down the path of All-American status.
ATLANTA — Mason Arnold has moved on from what unfortunately is the biggest moments of his Ohio State football career thus far. Per his explanation, he did not hear the play call when the Buckeyes were set up for a fake punt against Michigan on Nov. 26. On video replay, every other aspect of the play went off as called. Punter Jesse Mirco seemed surprised to receive the snap, and quickly got the punt away. Blocking back Mitch Rossi looked around palms up wondering why he didn’t have the ball.
ATLANTA -- Playing indoors in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday night in a College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia won’t automatically solve every issue with the Ohio State offense. Unless it does. Ohio State’s offense is built for a fast track, and we might all be underestimating what that means...
ATLANTA — It was Jim Knowles’ call, the zero blitz against Michigan that left Ohio State football cornerback Cam Brown in a do-or-die situation along the sideline. Brown didn’t — make the tackle, that is — and Cornelius Johnson raced off for a 69-yard touchdown that opened a 45-23 victory at Ohio Stadium. That was the first of five explosive touchdowns for the Wolverines that day. A month and several hundred miles away, they still hang in the backdrop of the Buckeyes’ preparation to face Georgia in a Peach Bowl playoff semifinal on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brice Sensabaugh scored 21 points, Justice Sueing added 18 and Ohio State raced away in the second half for a 90-59 win over Alabama A&M on Thursday as both teams completed their nonconference schedules. Bruce Thornton added 12 points and five assists for Ohio State (9-3),...
ATLANTA — Could the Ohio State football team be headed for another abnormal running back situation in a playoff game?. Miyan Williams, referred to as “under the weather” during Tuesday’s interviews, was absent from Wednesday’s practice window open to the media. The third-year back has been expected to take on the lead back role with starter TreVeyon Henderson out of the postseason due to his foot injury.
ATLANTA -- Ohio State offensive lineman Matthew Jones has spent a good portion of the season dealing with an injury that has, at times, forced him to leave games for short stints. That injury forced him to miss the Michigan game after he left a win over Maryland in a...
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The state’s pension system for public-school teachers is well managed but could be more rigorous and transparent when it comes to how it makes its investments and how it awards staff bonuses, according to Ohio Auditor Keith Faber. The findings from Faber were part of...
Writing in the New York Times on Dec. 21, Scot Winship of the American Enterprise Institute opposed extending the Child Tax Credit, dismissingly claiming that due to entrenched lifestyle and spending patterns, our poor would not put the extra cash on behalf of improving the prospects of their children. Consider...
