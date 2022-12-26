ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Gronkowski not returning in 2022, could team up with Tom Brady elsewhere in 2023

No one knows if Tom Brady will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another run in 2023. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent , and based on their effort so far this season, Brady could very well find a new team. If so, Rob Gronkowski may join his former quarterback in his new digs.

Gronk, who’s created a recent stir, initially spawned from him tweeting that “he’s bored,” reportedly had been in contact with the Bucs’ front office as recent as November and as early as during Tampa Bay’s training camp earlier this summer.

But ultimately, the 33-year-old future Hall of Fame tight end has decided to stay retired. For now.

Rob Gronkowski eyeing 2023 reunion with Tom Brady?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n1FAC_0juzTSb600
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

While Gronk doesn’t appear to be ready to unretire this season, that could change in 2023, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network . While Gronk and the Bucs weren’t able to see eye to eye on unretiring this season, the “door is open for 2023.”

With Gronkowski’s loyalty to Brady well-documented, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if the two decided to pair up again. Just not this year.

It’s possible that Gronkowski simply didn’t want to go through the motions again in Tampa Bay. But if Brady has his eyes set on a different playing situation in a new atmosphere in 2023, that could spark Gronk’s interest in playing football again.

If Gronk truly has been a bit bored, joining a new team, with Brady by his side once again, would likely be the perfect cure for his couchlock. Both players will be free agents (Gronk already is), and they could sell their potential suitors on the idea of adding not one but two All-Pro talents to the offense. It’s an offer that may be too good to pass up for those looking to make a QB change this offseason.

