Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

Vikings have opportunity to hinder Packers' playoff hopes

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Two weeks after ending the Green Bay Packers’ three-year reign as NFC North champions, the Minnesota Vikings have a chance to give their division rival’s playoff hopes a devastating blow. Green Bay lost 23-7 at Minnesota in the season’s opening weekend as part...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Alex Rodriguez takes big step toward taking control of Timberwolves

Alex Rodriguez’s efforts to take full control of the Minnesota Timberwolves are continuing on schedule. Rodriguez and business partner Marc Lore exercised their option to purchase another 20 percent share of the Timberwolves and the Minnesota Lynx, according to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. The two had until the end of Saturday... The post Alex Rodriguez takes big step toward taking control of Timberwolves appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Heat hold off Timberwolves 113-110, get back to .500 mark

MIAMI — Max Strus scored 19 points, Kyle Lowry added 18 points and nine assists, and the Miami Heat got back to .500 by holding off the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-110 on Monday night. Orlando Robinson scored 15 points and Tyler Herro had 14 for the Heat (17-17), who were...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
