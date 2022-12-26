Read full article on original website
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Friday, Dec. 30
Check out a new exhibit at Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. "An American in Venice: James McNeill Whistler and His Legacy" will run from Jan. 17–April 2. The gallery, open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 1-4 p.m. Saturdays, captures the unique qualities of the canaled city of Venice and showcases Whistler's innovative use of the etching process. His prints of Italy are among the most important of his career.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Mr. Hamburger permanently closes Bryan restaurant
Mr. Hamburger officials announced Monday on its Facebook page that its Bryan restaurant will not be reopening as planned in 2023 and said the property owner has a new development opportunity for this facility. On Nov. 28, Mr. Hamburger officials announced the restaurant would be close on Dec. 4 and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 29
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (14) updates to this series since Updated 26 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bridge Ministries Food Pantry hosts food giveaway for families in need on Thursday
Tatiana Rivera, operations manager and volunteer coordinator for the Bridge Ministries Food Pantry, is expecting close to 100 people to pick up a month’s worth of food donations and a blanket when the organization holds its Cozy Christmas Blanket Giveaway between 5-7 p.m. Thursday. Rivera said the pantry, located...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Commissioners plan future discussions on a mental health court
Members of the Brazos County Commissioners Court heard from multiple citizens in favor of a mental health court during Wednesday’s meeting at the Brazos County Administration Building. In a recent 3-2 vote, commissioners voted against creating a Brazos County Veterans Court advisory committee to evaluate, seek funding for and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Sister of late A&M student Tanner Hoang commits to play soccer for Aggies
Emma Hoang wanted to honor her late brother, Tanner Hoang. The junior at Flower Mound High School did so Monday by committing to play soccer at Texas A&M, where her brother attended before he was found dead Saturday afternoon in Austin. “After much thought and prayer, I am blessed to...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 4: Brazos County suffered from extreme drought, heat
Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Record heat and drought conditions is The Eagle’s No. 4 story in 2022. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in Saturday’s edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan girls comeback bid falls short as Vikings fall to 1-1 in Aggieland Invitational
Despite a late-rally attempt, the Bryan Vikings girls basketball team fell to Rockwall 50-49 in second-round action of the Aggieland Invitational on Tuesday at Viking Gym. “They made a few more plays than us and had a good enough cushion to hold on to the lead at the end,” Bryan head coach Chris Jones said. “They were very disciplined and took care of the ball. And I mean they made the plays they needed to make down the stretch of the game.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle's 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 2: Fisher, Saban verbally spar during offseason
Editor’s note: Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher’s public spat with Alabama coach Nick Saban is The Eagle’s No. 2 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
How to dispose of your real Christmas tree
Santa’s sleigh is in the rearview mirror in the Bryan-College Station area, and the time has come to begin planning for the disposal of real Christmas trees. Whether you decide to repurpose, recycle or dispose of your tree, there are a few things you should know before doing so.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle's 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 3: Jim Schlossnagle revitalizes Texas A&M baseball program
Editor’s note: The Texas A&M baseball team’s run to the College World Series in head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s first season is The Eagle’s No. 3 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle's 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 4: A&M's Gary Blair retires
Editor’s note: The final season by former Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair is The Eagle’s No. 4 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M women's basketball team to open SEC play against No. 1 South Carolina
The motto for the Texas A&M women’s basketball team this year is “becoming.”. The Aggies are launching a new era under first-year head coach Joni Taylor, who has to revive a program that’s fallen quickly from the national spotlight. A&M had its string of 15 straight NCAA tournament appearances end last season after tying for 12th place in the Southeastern Conference and losing in the first round of the SEC tournament to finish with the program’s first losing season since 2003-04.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County seeing higher flu numbers than normal
It’s been an active flu season across the country and Brazos County has been no different, according to an official from the Brazos County Health District. As of Dec. 17, there had been 713 flu cases reported in Brazos County in December and Health District officials expected that number to rise following the holidays. As of Dec. 7, there had been 1,826 flu cases in Brazos County this year. In 2021, there were 1,361 flu cases in the county, according to the Health District’s website.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M corrects nagging errors in 64-52 win over Northwestern State
Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams’ postgame message was simple: dance to Bruno Mars’ “Treasure” and pray. After a rough start to the game, the final 30 minutes of play from the Aggies in a 64-52 victory over Northwestern State was a model for how Williams wants his team to move forward.
