14news.com
Affidavit: Man arrested overnight in connection to crash on Ray Becker Parkway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was booked overnight on drunk driving charges connected to a crash that happened in last week’s snowy weather. According to an affidavit, 38-year-old Jeffery Courter was arrested on several charges. One of those charges being operating while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury.
14news.com
2 people hospitalized after crash in Knox Co., officers say
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man and woman were flown to an Evansville hospital with serious injuries from a crash in Knox County. Deputies say the two from Sullivan County were on Mays Road near Decker School Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. According to officials, the man was...
3 injured, 1 in critical condition after 4-car-crash
The Henderson Fire Department reports it is on the scene of a four-vehicle accident with injuries in the 1700 block of South Green Street near Kresge Drive.
14news.com
Part of Highway 60 E back open after crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say two cars crashed Thursday afternoon in Henderson. It happened after 3 p.m. on Highway 60 East at Hillcrest Terrace. Dispatchers say injuries were reported. They say Highway 60 E was closed in the area, but the scene was cleared around 3:30 p.m.
14news.com
EPD: Person injured following hit and run
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department confirms a person was hurt after a hit-and-run incident on Wednesday. It happened near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Vann Avenue. The call originally came in around 3:58 p.m. Police say the victim was driving westbound when a dark SUV with...
14news.com
VCSO: Name of I-69 two-vehicle crash victim released
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office and the Vanderburgh County Sheriffs Office have announced the name of the victim that died in the crash that happened on I-69 near Boonville New Harmony Road on Friday. The victim in the crash has been identified as 64-year-old Berneard Fleming...
wevv.com
Man identified in Friday's fatal accident on Interstate 69
Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the person that passed away following an accident on Interstate 69 in Vanderburgh County December 23rd. 64-year-old Berneard Fleming Sr. of Evansville passed away at the crash site Friday evening. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is pending. Fleming was involved in...
14news.com
Crews called to crash on 41A in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Wednesday morning in Henderson County. It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Highway 41 Alternate. That’s between Highway 425 and the railroad tracks. Dispatchers say the crash was between an SUV and a garbage truck.
wevv.com
Man arrested after a robbery and assault in Mount Vernon
A man faces multiple charges, including felony robbery, after an incident that took place December 22nd in Posey County. Mount Vernon Police said 25-year-old Walter Hampton-Rainey faces felony robbery, along with battery, leaving scene of a crash, and criminal mischief. According to police, officers responded to Walnut Street for an...
wamwamfm.com
5 Vehicle Accident Involving Semi on I-69 Near Pike County
A multiple vehicle accident occurred yesterday morning around 8:20 a.m. on I-69 Mile Marker 53 near Pike County. According to the police report, a semi was jackknifed in the middle of the bridge, and there were approximately five vehicles involved in the accident. Pike County EMS was called to the...
wevv.com
Two Evansville men arrested for unlawful use of 911
On Christmas day, 911 dispatchers were flooded with calls from one person, Anthony Fox, tying up valuable resources. The next day, another person, Patrick Tucker, did the very same thing. Fox initially called 911 to report the theft of his car. When officers arrived, they found that Fox's wife had...
WTVW
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes northbound lanes on I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police say both lanes on northbound Interstate 69 are closed in southern Indiana due to a crash. ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle tweeted that information just before 8:00 AM, saying the wreck is near the Pike County and Daviess County line. We will keep...
wevv.com
Owensboro man arrested for stabbing in Owensboro Monday
Owensboro man faces assault charge related to a stabbing on Monday. Owensboro Police said that officers located a victim with multiple stab wounds along West 7th Street just after midnight. OPD caught up to Perez on West 2nd Street, when he told police he was involved in an altercation with...
EPD: ‘Extremely tall’ height gives away burglary suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after detectives say they used his height to determine he was their suspect. In late November, police say a homeowner’s garage on South Barker Avenue was broken into and several items were stolen. Detectives believed several pieces of evidence pointed at Wesley Hall Jr. being […]
wevv.com
Portion of Interstate 69 closed due to injury accident in Pike County
Indiana State Police are on scene of an injury accident along Interstate 69 near the Pike County and Daviess County, Indiana line. Multiple vehicles are involved in the accident. Troopers have closed both lanes of Northbound I-69 to help clear the accident scene. Cause of the crash remains under investigation.
wamwamfm.com
Over 5 Accidents Reported Yesterday Around Daviess County
There are many accidents, mostly due to weather, to report from yesterday. A Jeep slid off the road into a ditch on 900 E near Graber Post with no injuries. A vehicle slid into the guard rail on I-69 at Mile Marker 68.5. A car slid into a ditch at...
14news.com
Several crews called to overnight garage fire in Henderson County
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Several fire and emergency crews responded to a garage fire on Utley-Utley Road in Henderson County. Smith Mills Fire Department says at least six agencies helped put out the fire. Pictures posted on social media by the Union County Volunteer Fire Department show heavy smoke...
Puppy snatched from Evansville home during burglary, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities say an Evansville woman came home late Monday evening to find her home ransacked and her puppy stolen. Officers responded to the home near Deaconess Midtown shortly after 9 p.m. that night. The homeowner told officers a thief broke into her house and ran off with her Pitbull puppy, which […]
14news.com
Dog rescued after pipes burst in Evansville home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Multiple businesses and homes in the Tri-State have been suffering from busted water lines, thanks to the severe cold weather that recently hit the Tri-State area. A home on Linwood Avenue in Evansville is no different. What is different, however, is the occupant. Marie Dunn used...
Another Evansville man arrested for making too many 911 calls
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two nights in a row, police officers took into custody two different men for the same accused crime — calling 911 too many times. Monday evening, Evansville police showed up at a man’s home and arrested him after they say he dialed 911 six times in one day. According to police, […]
