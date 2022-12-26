ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Related
14news.com

2 people hospitalized after crash in Knox Co., officers say

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man and woman were flown to an Evansville hospital with serious injuries from a crash in Knox County. Deputies say the two from Sullivan County were on Mays Road near Decker School Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. According to officials, the man was...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Part of Highway 60 E back open after crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say two cars crashed Thursday afternoon in Henderson. It happened after 3 p.m. on Highway 60 East at Hillcrest Terrace. Dispatchers say injuries were reported. They say Highway 60 E was closed in the area, but the scene was cleared around 3:30 p.m.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

EPD: Person injured following hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department confirms a person was hurt after a hit-and-run incident on Wednesday. It happened near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Vann Avenue. The call originally came in around 3:58 p.m. Police say the victim was driving westbound when a dark SUV with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

VCSO: Name of I-69 two-vehicle crash victim released

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office and the Vanderburgh County Sheriffs Office have announced the name of the victim that died in the crash that happened on I-69 near Boonville New Harmony Road on Friday. The victim in the crash has been identified as 64-year-old Berneard Fleming...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Man identified in Friday's fatal accident on Interstate 69

Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the person that passed away following an accident on Interstate 69 in Vanderburgh County December 23rd. 64-year-old Berneard Fleming Sr. of Evansville passed away at the crash site Friday evening. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is pending. Fleming was involved in...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Crews called to crash on 41A in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Wednesday morning in Henderson County. It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Highway 41 Alternate. That’s between Highway 425 and the railroad tracks. Dispatchers say the crash was between an SUV and a garbage truck.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Man arrested after a robbery and assault in Mount Vernon

A man faces multiple charges, including felony robbery, after an incident that took place December 22nd in Posey County. Mount Vernon Police said 25-year-old Walter Hampton-Rainey faces felony robbery, along with battery, leaving scene of a crash, and criminal mischief. According to police, officers responded to Walnut Street for an...
MOUNT VERNON, IN
wamwamfm.com

5 Vehicle Accident Involving Semi on I-69 Near Pike County

A multiple vehicle accident occurred yesterday morning around 8:20 a.m. on I-69 Mile Marker 53 near Pike County. According to the police report, a semi was jackknifed in the middle of the bridge, and there were approximately five vehicles involved in the accident. Pike County EMS was called to the...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Two Evansville men arrested for unlawful use of 911

On Christmas day, 911 dispatchers were flooded with calls from one person, Anthony Fox, tying up valuable resources. The next day, another person, Patrick Tucker, did the very same thing. Fox initially called 911 to report the theft of his car. When officers arrived, they found that Fox's wife had...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes northbound lanes on I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police say both lanes on northbound Interstate 69 are closed in southern Indiana due to a crash. ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle tweeted that information just before 8:00 AM, saying the wreck is near the Pike County and Daviess County line. We will keep...
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

Owensboro man arrested for stabbing in Owensboro Monday

Owensboro man faces assault charge related to a stabbing on Monday. Owensboro Police said that officers located a victim with multiple stab wounds along West 7th Street just after midnight. OPD caught up to Perez on West 2nd Street, when he told police he was involved in an altercation with...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: ‘Extremely tall’ height gives away burglary suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after detectives say they used his height to determine he was their suspect. In late November, police say a homeowner’s garage on South Barker Avenue was broken into and several items were stolen. Detectives believed several pieces of evidence pointed at Wesley Hall Jr. being […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Portion of Interstate 69 closed due to injury accident in Pike County

Indiana State Police are on scene of an injury accident along Interstate 69 near the Pike County and Daviess County, Indiana line. Multiple vehicles are involved in the accident. Troopers have closed both lanes of Northbound I-69 to help clear the accident scene. Cause of the crash remains under investigation.
PIKE COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Several crews called to overnight garage fire in Henderson County

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Several fire and emergency crews responded to a garage fire on Utley-Utley Road in Henderson County. Smith Mills Fire Department says at least six agencies helped put out the fire. Pictures posted on social media by the Union County Volunteer Fire Department show heavy smoke...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Puppy snatched from Evansville home during burglary, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities say an Evansville woman came home late Monday evening to find her home ransacked and her puppy stolen. Officers responded to the home near Deaconess Midtown shortly after 9 p.m. that night. The homeowner told officers a thief broke into her house and ran off with her Pitbull puppy, which […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dog rescued after pipes burst in Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Multiple businesses and homes in the Tri-State have been suffering from busted water lines, thanks to the severe cold weather that recently hit the Tri-State area. A home on Linwood Avenue in Evansville is no different. What is different, however, is the occupant. Marie Dunn used...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Another Evansville man arrested for making too many 911 calls

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two nights in a row, police officers took into custody two different men for the same accused crime — calling 911 too many times. Monday evening, Evansville police showed up at a man’s home and arrested him after they say he dialed 911 six times in one day. According to police, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

