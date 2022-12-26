The places where Illinois prohibits concealed carry are the places where you most need to, like public parks, public transportation, street fairs, malls and churches. These are the places that criminals target because they know that people that obey the law will be unarmed.
It says the right to keep and bear arms. It does not say except for nor does it say just you home. Public transportation has allot of crime. They know the problem and could have fixed it. Add police in order to lessen the crimes and more trains if it is shoulder to shoulder. Yes, it costs more money but what else are they doing to stop this. Not going after criminals.
If you can’t conceal carry then there should be metal detectors for everyone to make sure no one’s carrying
