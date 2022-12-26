ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after armed robbery at gas station

By By Leader-Telegram staff
GILMAN — A Gilman man has been arrested after a reported armed robbery at a Cenex gas station Saturday in the village of Gilman.

Tommy L. Wilkes, 36, was taken into custody Monday after police searched his home while conducting a search warrant, said Taylor County Sheriff Larry Woebbeking in a press release.

According to the police report, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call about an armed robbery at the gas station, 485 E. Main St., at 5:47 p.m. Saturday.

“It was reported that a man entered the Cenex gas station in dark clothing wearing gloves and a mask to cover his face,” Woebbeking wrote. “The suspect was armed with a handgun that he pointed at the clerk while demanding money. The clerk indicated that the suspect exited the store with the money and was last seen leaving the scene on foot.”

Taylor County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene and were unable to locate the suspect.

“However, they were able to follow the suspects foot tracks in the snow which led to an area where it appeared the suspect entered a parked vehicle and drove away,” he wrote. “Taylor County Detectives continued the investigation into the robbery and a suspect was developed.”

Online court records show Wilkes was convicted of disorderly conduct in 2020 in Taylor County Court.

