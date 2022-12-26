ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

How to dispose of your Christmas trees in San Angelo

By Dusty Ellis
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Time to undeck the halls for those that chose a live Christmas tree this year so here is how to properly dispose of them before the New Year!

Is wrapping paper recyclable? Here’s what you need to know about post-holiday recycling

First, completely remove all decoration from the tree and then set the tree out before the 7 a.m. scheduled bulk collection day for disposal. It is recommended for bulk pickups to be set out the night before scheduled pickups.

