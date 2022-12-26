How to dispose of your Christmas trees in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Time to undeck the halls for those that chose a live Christmas tree this year so here is how to properly dispose of them before the New Year!
First, completely remove all decoration from the tree and then set the tree out before the 7 a.m. scheduled bulk collection day for disposal. It is recommended for bulk pickups to be set out the night before scheduled pickups.
Helpful Links:
- Interactive trash collection map
- Bulk/recycle collection
