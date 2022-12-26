Week 16 Monday Morning NFL Recap: Cowboys/Eagles need a rematch, Packers stay alive, Tua & Zach Wilson skid & Broncos fire Hackett

Read full article on original website
Broncos Make Official Decision On Russell Wilson
It's been a disaster of a year for the 4-11 Denver Broncos, but they're not waving the white flag when it comes to Russell Wilson at quarterback. Per DNVR.com's Zac Stevens, "Russell Wilson will remain the Broncos starting QB" despite major chances to the coaching staff and no chance at the playoffs.
Troy Aikman Reveals No. 1 Pick For The Broncos Job
Troy Aikman knows who he would hire if he were in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, who's the color commentator on Monday Night Football, touched on how the Broncos should go after former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. “The Broncos can’t take a chance on anybody, Sean...
Yardbarker
Why Sean Payton should steer clear of the Denver Broncos
On Tuesday, NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" touched on the subject the day after the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett less than a year into his tenure. ESPN's Josina Andrews mentioned Payton as a name on the Broncos' short list of candidates for the head coach but later noted it isn't known whether he would be interested.
Denver Broncos great alleges Russell Wilson has ‘ticked a lot of people off’ with his attitude
The Denver Broncos 2022 campaign has been an absolute nightmare, and one team legend claims it has only gotten worse
Eagles Are Working Out Notable Former Cowboys Player
Just days after losing to the Dallas Cowboys in one of the best games of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles are working out a former Cowboys player. The Eagles worked out former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin, according to multiple reports. Dallas released Jarwin earlier this offseason after he fell behind Dalton Schultz on the depth chart.
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson 'Lost His Athleticism': Broncos' Sharpe on Seahawks Ex QB
At some point, this all qualifies as piling on. Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson is officially now the dregs of the NFL, a rock-bottom player and a rock-bottom team that after losing 51-14 to the Rams on Christmas Day - with Wilson throwing three interceptions - fired coach Nathaniel Hackett. ...
Lane Johnson’s bonkers surgery decision ahead of Eagles playoff run
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson will put off surgery for his torn adductor injury and will rehab for two to three weeks, according to a Wednesday tweet from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Johnson was not expected to be healthy for the final two games of the season due...
NFL World Speculating About Aaron Rodgers, Broncos
The Nathaniel Hackett era came to an end in Denver on Monday afternoon. The Denver Broncos parted ways with the first-year head coach after they got embarrassed on Sunday by the 4-10 Los Angeles Rams, 51-14. Hackett will finish his Broncos tenure with a 4-11 record. After Hackett was originally...
Stable Chiefs face reeling Broncos in midst of playoff push
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are perhaps the most stable franchise in the NFL these days, led by a coach in Andy Reid who commands league-wide respect and a quarterback in Patrick Mahomes who is in the mix for a second MVP award. So it's...
Remember when: 'Jagwads' pull off playoffs stunner over Broncos in 1997
As fans might finally have reason for some legitimate hope for the future of the Jacksonville Jaguars, let’s relive some glory from 25 seasons ago. The day was Jan. 4, 1997. The game was the AFC divisional playoffs between the 10-7 Jaguars and the 13-3 Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.
Panthers welcome Aleksander Barkov (knee) back to lineup
Top-line center Aleksander Barkov and defensemen Aaron Ekblad and Radko Gudas all returned to the Florida Panthers’ lineup for Thursday’s
The Remarkable Story of Penn State's First Rose Bowl
Penn State helped inaugurate Rose Bowl Stadium in 1923. The game kicked off after a near-brawl between coaches.
NFL overturns suspensions for Rams, Broncos players
One day after the NFL suspended Denver Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi
Nick Sirianni Has Interesting Update On Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles were without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts last week due to a sprained throwing shoulder. Hurts' availability for this week remains up in the air, but head coach Nick Sirianni didn't rule him out when he spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon. Sirianni told reporters that Hurts...
