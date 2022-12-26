ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Week 16 Monday Morning NFL Recap: Cowboys/Eagles need a rematch, Packers stay alive, Tua & Zach Wilson skid & Broncos fire Hackett

By Charles Robinson, Frank Schwab
Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Broncos Make Official Decision On Russell Wilson

It's been a disaster of a year for the 4-11 Denver Broncos, but they're not waving the white flag when it comes to Russell Wilson at quarterback. Per DNVR.com's Zac Stevens, "Russell Wilson will remain the Broncos starting QB" despite major chances to the coaching staff and no chance at the playoffs.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reveals No. 1 Pick For The Broncos Job

Troy Aikman knows who he would hire if he were in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, who's the color commentator on Monday Night Football, touched on how the Broncos should go after former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. “The Broncos can’t take a chance on anybody, Sean...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Why Sean Payton should steer clear of the Denver Broncos

On Tuesday, NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" touched on the subject the day after the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett less than a year into his tenure. ESPN's Josina Andrews mentioned Payton as a name on the Broncos' short list of candidates for the head coach but later noted it isn't known whether he would be interested.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Eagles Are Working Out Notable Former Cowboys Player

Just days after losing to the Dallas Cowboys in one of the best games of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles are working out a former Cowboys player. The Eagles worked out former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin, according to multiple reports. Dallas released Jarwin earlier this offseason after he fell behind Dalton Schultz on the depth chart.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson 'Lost His Athleticism': Broncos' Sharpe on Seahawks Ex QB

At some point, this all qualifies as piling on. Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson is officially now the dregs of the NFL, a rock-bottom player and a rock-bottom team that after losing 51-14 to the Rams on Christmas Day - with Wilson throwing three interceptions - fired coach Nathaniel Hackett. ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Aaron Rodgers, Broncos

The Nathaniel Hackett era came to an end in Denver on Monday afternoon. The Denver Broncos parted ways with the first-year head coach after they got embarrassed on Sunday by the 4-10 Los Angeles Rams, 51-14. Hackett will finish his Broncos tenure with a 4-11 record. After Hackett was originally...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Nick Sirianni Has Interesting Update On Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles were without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts last week due to a sprained throwing shoulder. Hurts' availability for this week remains up in the air, but head coach Nick Sirianni didn't rule him out when he spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon. Sirianni told reporters that Hurts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy