Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 Small Town West Texas Restaurants That Are Worth Trying In The New Year!
Do you sometimes get burned out eating the same fast food and eating at the same restaurants day in and day out? If you are someone who loves to eat out with your family, maybe you are looking for something new outside of Midland/Odessa. I get it. If you don't mind a short drive, I will gladly give you a list of some of the best small-town restaurants that are worth the drive!
City of Odessa warns of low water pressure from line break
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning some citizens may experience low water pressure due to a line break. Citizens in the 1500-1600 blocks of Wincrest may experience low water pressure as of 9 a.m. Thursday. At this time the city has not released an estimated time...
cbs7.com
Feral cats a problem in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa resident has taken it upon himself to feed several feral cats but says it’s becoming more difficult for him to take care of them. One of the issues that Katherine Threatt had was finding a clinic in Odessa that offered a trap, neuter, return program for feral cats.
cbs7.com
Odessa Police Department investigating murder
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department is investigating a murder near Dixie in Odessa. Maurice Rogers was found dead at the 1000 block of E 36th after OPD went to his house on a welfare check just before 11 a.m. After an initial investigation, officers found several bullet...
cbs7.com
One dead in Christmas day crash in Ector County
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash in Ector County Sunday evening has left an Odessa woman dead. According to DPS, a Volkswagon was traveling northbound on SL 338. A Kia carrying Aracelli Villa was traveling southbound on SL 338. For unknown reasons, the Volkswagon went into the southbound lane and continued to drive on the wrong side of the road. The driver of the Kia attempted to avoid a crash but was hit by the Volkswagon. Villa was pronounced dead at the Medical Center.
MySanAntonio
Southwest’s struggles in Midland continue
The struggles for Southwest Airlines in Midland continue. The most-used carrier out of Midland International Airport shows only two direct flights leaving Midland on both Wednesday and Thursday. According to southwest.com, there are just two direct flights going from Midland to Dallas. Flights to Dallas, Houston and Las Vegas have...
cbs7.com
Midlander caught up in Southwest cancellations and delays
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Southwest Airlines is under fire for thousands of flight cancellations. More than 3,000 Southwest flights were canceled today according to “Flight Aware” on top of nearly 3,000 canceled yesterday. Midlander Joy Rosen Mioduchowski fell victim to Southwest’s delays and cancellations when she was set...
Odessa woman arrested after fight with son
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested following argument with her son on Christmas Eve. 52-year-old Letticia Leyba has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on December 24, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home in the 4000 block of Lynbrook Avenue to […]
Odessa woman killed in wrong-way collision on Loop 338
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa woman is dead following a crash on Christmas Day. According to DPS, Alondra Perez, 26, of Crane was traveling northbound on State Loop 338 around 7 p.m. in Ector County. DPS reports for unknown reasons she veered into the southbound lanes and began traveling...
Nationwide flight delays, cancellations hit West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — Thousands of travelers have been stranded at airports or stuck on hold trying to rebook flights this week as a massive storm snarled travel in the U.S. And Canada. Thousands of flights had already been canceled in the U.S. early Tuesday, and problems are likely to...
cbs7.com
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 12/29/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 12/29/22: A cold front will move through early on Thursday with more wind and some slightly cooler temperatures. The breeze should calm down some by the afternoon and afternoon high temperatures drop to more seasonable levels. 2022 will end on a quiet note as some breeze looks to hang around but temperatures will be a touch cool. The new year looks windy to start but more Winter-like temperatures will arrive along with it. Rain continues to elude West Texas as it looks dry for the first 10 days of 2023.
cbs7.com
Shoplifter crashes into deputies car after confrontation in Dillards
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, a man was caught shoplifting in Dillards by an off-duty deputy. The shoplifter took off, outside into a Red Kia Soul that was waiting for him outside. The deputy got into his car to begin chasing after him...
cbs7.com
Big Spring man dies in Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Big Spring man has died after a 4-vehicle crash in Martin County on Wednesday. According to DPS, A semi-truck was southbound on SH 349 and was stopped in the inside lane waiting to turn left onto a private road. A truck was also southbound on SH 349 when the driver, Joshua McCracken, failed to control speed and struck the trailer of the semi from behind.
cbs7.com
Midland Police warns residents of car break-ins
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Over the past month there have been 28 reported car break-ins with the Midland Police Department. MPD urges residents to not leave cars on and unattended. Watch below for more.
Man accused of damaging in-laws’ home while searching for estranged wife
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on Christmas Day after he allegedly damaged a home while searching for his estranged wife. Arturo Vizcaino, 27, has been charged with Criminal Mischief and Driving While Intoxicated. According to an affidavit on December 25, officers with the Odessa Police Department said they saw a truck pulling […]
Water leak causing pressure issues in Big Spring
BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring is warning some residents that they will have little to no water pressure for a while. This is due to repairs being made on a water leak in the vicinity of Wasson and Parkway Rd. While the warning was issued...
Be aware of panhandling scam that has reached West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — It seems charitable enough. Give some cash to help a little girl named Sofia get the surgery she needs for her heart condition. “I’m behind people that I see when I’m driving at intersections that I see stopping and give money, you know… pulls at their heartstrings,” said Midland resident Pam Ereira.
Dollar General employee accused of pocketing stolen cash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A retail employee was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she allegedly stole thousands from a store safe. 49-year-old Brandy McKinney has been charged with felony Theft. According to an affidavit, the investigation began in late November when a Dollar General asset protection employee said another employee, identified as McKinney, was […]
cbs7.com
Michelin star chef opens restaurant in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - What used to be popular restaurant, Butter, is now Cowboy Prime and the premiere steakhouse has a well-known chef running its kitchen. Cowboy Prime was opened by the owner of Red Oak Kitchen and The Cork & Pig, Chef Felipe Armenta, who is no stranger to Permian Basin foodies, and he’s brought in Chef Graham Elliot as a partner and culinary director of Cowboy Prime to cater to the food lovers of West Texas.
Arrest made in Midland murder case
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department made an arrest in a Capital Murder case from earlier this month. Officers arrested 29-year-old Jordan Pierre Golden for the killing of Anjaya L. Saddler and Decamren Sims at The Ranch Apartments on December 17. Police say they found the two victims dead with gunshot wounds in the apartment […]
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0