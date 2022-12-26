Call it luck, skill or a combination of both, but the Minnesota Vikings have been a historically great team in close games this season. The Vikings' last-second 27-24 win over the New York Giants in Week 16 marked Minnesota's 11th win in one-possession games this season, which surpassed the NFL record the Vikings tied with the 2019 Seattle Seahawks and the 1978 Houston Oilers. Kirk Cousins also became the first quarterback to lead eight fourth-quarter comebacks a week after Minnesota completed the largest comeback in NFL history against the Indianapolis Colts.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO