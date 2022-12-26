Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
WPXI
Fantasy Football Flashback: Who are the players who helped punch title-game tickets?
Welcome to the Week 16 edition of Fantasy Football Flashback, where we celebrate the accomplishments of the week's most reliable players. The semifinals were bit of a dud in terms of explosive playmakers, as a combination of key QB injuries and extremely cold weather led to a week with just one 30-point performance. But the following 10 players managed to lead their squads to the championship round by putting up the highest totals of Week 16.
WPXI
Fantasy Football Tip Drill: Key angles for Championship Week
It’s Fantasy Championship Week. Congrats to everyone who made it this far. My first piece of advice to anyone still alive in the playoffs is simple — keep doing what you’re doing. Run your reps, follow your routines. I’m here to offer a few tidbits and pieces...
WPXI
Thursday Night Football: Dak Prescott is stuck in the Tony Romo vortex with only 1 way out
Two weeks ago, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Dallas' offense scored 34 points. The game ended when Prescott's pass hit receiver Noah Brown in the arms, it popped up and Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins picked it off and returned it for a touchdown.
WPXI
Fantasy Football Week 17: Quarterback rankings
Is Trevor Lawrence finally becoming the player and quarterback we all hoped and expected he would be, in both fantasy and reality? If the fantasy football output of his last seven games is any indication, then we have something to look forward to in Week 17 and in the 2023 season!
WPXI
Vikings have won NFL-record 11 one-score games. Here's how 5 other teams with similar luck fared since 2010
Call it luck, skill or a combination of both, but the Minnesota Vikings have been a historically great team in close games this season. The Vikings' last-second 27-24 win over the New York Giants in Week 16 marked Minnesota's 11th win in one-possession games this season, which surpassed the NFL record the Vikings tied with the 2019 Seattle Seahawks and the 1978 Houston Oilers. Kirk Cousins also became the first quarterback to lead eight fourth-quarter comebacks a week after Minnesota completed the largest comeback in NFL history against the Indianapolis Colts.
WPXI
Jerry Jeudy defends Russell Wilson, then confirms report QB has an office at Broncos facility
There is no easier target in the NFL than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson right now, to the point that one teammate is crying foul over even a lukewarm rumor about his professional life. Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy wasn't happy about seeing an aggregated report that Wilson has an...
WPXI
Tua Tagovailoa out after another concussion, Mike McDaniel mum on whether Tagovailoa will play again this season
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel already ruled out Tua Tagovailoa for Week 17 after the quarterback entered the concussion protocol Monday. Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater will start against the New England Patriots in a key AFC East game and McDaniel would not say if Tagovailoa would return this season after he suffered his second reported concussion of the year.
WPXI
NBA struggles to keep up with Broncos-Rams, sees Christmas ratings uptick despite NFL competition
Christmas day has long been the purview of the NBA on the American sports calendar. With Christmas falling on a Sunday this season, the NFL took full advantage with its first-ever holiday triple-header that expectedly dominated the ratings. But it didn't appear to hurt the NBA. While trailing the NFL by steep margins, the NBA managed a notable uptick in viewership from 2021 over the course of its five-game slate.
WPXI
Russell Wilson is No. 1 concern facing Broncos' coaching candidates and eyes are on lookout for 'a big red flag'
Late Monday afternoon, after news of head coach Nathaniel Hackett's firing had begun to sink in across the NFL and the dot-connecting to Sean Payton began in earnest, a source close to the former New Orleans Saints head coach posed what appears to be the most pressing question surrounding the Denver Broncos' opening.
WPXI
Joe Burrow 12 passes away from passing childhood idol Drew Brees in NFL record books
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is poised to become the NFL’s all-time leader in completion percentage, as long as he makes at least 12 pass attempts on Monday against the Buffalo Bills. With those 12 pass attempts, complete or not, Burrow will pass his childhood idol Drew Brees for...
Comments / 0