Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple timeshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Search for Mark Hoover, Robbery Suspect Near FM 1960Soul Screwed SeriesHouston, TX
Man arrested after deadly shooting in store parking lot after anonymous tipster comes forwardhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Man Arrested, Woman Still Wanted for the November Savage Beating of an Uber DriverSoul Screwed SeriesHouston, TX
Related
houstoncitybook.com
Read All About It! CityBook’s Most Popular Online Stories of 2022 Revealed!
People and parties. Is there anything Houston loves more? If so, you couldn’t tell it from our list of the top five stories of 2022 on the Houston CityBook website. Two of the most widely read stories of the year, based on overall page views, are stories about over-the-top social events, while two are about fascinating people breaking through in their careers and accomplishing great things. One covers a little bit of both.
realtynewsreport.com
Skyscraper Becoming 1300 Apartments – Largest Resi Redo Ever
NEW YORK – (Realty News Report) – The largest ever office-to-residential conversion project in the United States is underway – the transformation of a 1.1 million SF skyscraper into 1,300 apartments. Financing has been secured for the project, which is called 25 Water Street, Newmark reported. Newmark...
luxury-houses.net
This $2.99 Million Luxurious Contemporary Estate in Houston Texas Is Perfect For Entertaining And Family Gathering With Backyard Haven
5135 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas is an outstanding and luxurious residence with ideas and designs by famed local architects Francisco Robles and Robert Dame in 2005. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,018 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5135 Longmont Dr, please get in touch with Kate Myhan (Phone: 713 855 0588) at JPAR – The Sears Group for full support and perfect service.
papercitymag.com
Pioneering Woman Rapper, Major Power Players Come Through for Houston’s UNCF Gala, Boost Historically Black Colleges
Annette Bracey, Heidi Smith at the UNCF gala. What: The 33rd annual “A Mind Is . . .” Gala benefiting UNCF. PC Moment: The one and only MC Lyte, pioneer female rapper and actress, gave one of her jaw-dropping performances following dinner and the spirited networking, mingling and supporting of historic Black colleges and universities through UNCF leadership. Among those mixing through the throng were a number of students and Huston-Tillotson University’s Miss UNCF.
Extended Stay America guests in Baytown left out in the cold after flooding
"We used up our last Christmas money just to get a room so he can be warm," one of several guests who were displaced from a motel spoke told ABC13 after being left out in the cold.
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Lyle Lovett Wrote For Other Artists—Including Nanci Griffith
Houston-born 64-year-old Lyle Lovett is one of Texas’ favorite sons—and favorite songwriters. The man who released his latest LP, 12th of June, in May, is considered a living legend for his smooth rock- and blues-influenced tunes. He’s a product of Americana, able to strum heart-melting numbers on an acoustic as an old fiddle plays in accompaniment. Thought of often as country, he’s more like an amalgam of folk, blues, swing, jazz, and even gospel. Ironed out by his country-western croon.
Lupe Tortilla Adding Two Greater Houston Spots
Tex-Mex favorites and margaritas are offered at this restaurant.
Houston Chronicle
'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting
It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
Tips on what to do with your plants after the freeze
HOUSTON — Freezing temperatures have come and gone in Houston, leaving a path of damage in their wake. Some plants didn't survive the arctic blast. So, what are you supposed to do if you think your plants died? The answer might surprise you: try not to touch them. Houston...
$34 billion authorized for Ike Dike, construction aimed to protect Texas Coast from hurricane impact
Officials say a disruption from a future hurricane like that of Ike, 13 years ago could have a massive impact on the economy and region.
coveringkaty.com
Krispy Kreme closes Katy store
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Hot Now neon light is permanently off at the Katy Krispy Kreme location after the donut shop quietly closed earlier this month. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.
'I can't figure it out': More than $50k worth of art stolen from Upper Kirby gallery, owner says
Recognize these pieces? The owner of an art gallery, stripped of many artworks, asks if you see any of these on the market, report them stolen.
NW Houston apartment residents have been without water since last week
HOUSTON — Some residents at a northwest Houston apartment complex have been living without water since last Friday. The Altanova Apartments residents said they have been dealing with leaking and busted pipes for days after the arctic blast swept through the Houston area. From the kitchen to the bathroom...
Family, friends gather to remember popular bartender allegedly killed by boyfriend in Montrose
Tiffany Rodriguez was a popular bartender in Montrose who loved animals and loved to sing. Only after her death, did her family learn she was a victim of domestic violence.
State Hwy. 288 improvements underway, first pear sculptures installed
The Pearland Economic Development Corporation is funding the Hwy. 288 improvement project, according to the PEDC website. (Community Impact file photo) The final phase of the $24.1 million Hwy. 288 improvement project began early 2022 and should be completed in the coming year. The improvements to the corridor include additional landscape elements, irrigation, lighting, water fountains, new pear sculptures, and sidewalks and gateway markers from Beltway 8 to Magnolia. Some pear sculptures have already been installed along the highway.
foxsanantonio.com
Baylor College of Medicine owes $12 million to woman who suffered complications
HOUSTON - A woman went into surgery for a herniated disc and suffered brain damage after being released from a hospital and is being awarded nearly $12 million by a Harris County jury. Genny Silverthorne underwent anterior spinal surgery on her neck at the Baylor College of Medicine. While in...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Houston
When the heat arrives in Texas, the urge to drive around the Lone Star State’s backroads grows. Locals and tourists are on a quest for some sweet, sweet respite from the unrelenting southern sun. You’re in luck since Texas is brimming with amazing swimming holes. These locations are...
'Still in grieving' | Southwest Airlines returns bags to widow as they vow to make things right
HOUSTON — The airport chaos was a lot more organized Tuesday morning at Hobby Airport, but the rows of luggage are still the topic of conversation. While exhausted passengers sit on the floor near the baggage carousel hoping their bags will be there, one woman's emotional roller coaster has finally come to an end.
thekatynews.com
HCAD To Change Name
The Harris County Appraisal District will change its name to the Harris Central Appraisal District effective January 1. The board of directors voted at the August meeting to change the name to replace “County” with “Central” in the district’s name. Other than the name, there will be no changes.
Comments / 0