Houston, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

houstoncitybook.com

Read All About It! CityBook’s Most Popular Online Stories of 2022 Revealed!

People and parties. Is there anything Houston loves more? If so, you couldn’t tell it from our list of the top five stories of 2022 on the Houston CityBook website. Two of the most widely read stories of the year, based on overall page views, are stories about over-the-top social events, while two are about fascinating people breaking through in their careers and accomplishing great things. One covers a little bit of both.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Skyscraper Becoming 1300 Apartments – Largest Resi Redo Ever

NEW YORK – (Realty News Report) – The largest ever office-to-residential conversion project in the United States is underway – the transformation of a 1.1 million SF skyscraper into 1,300 apartments. Financing has been secured for the project, which is called 25 Water Street, Newmark reported. Newmark...
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $2.99 Million Luxurious Contemporary Estate in Houston Texas Is Perfect For Entertaining And Family Gathering With Backyard Haven

5135 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas is an outstanding and luxurious residence with ideas and designs by famed local architects Francisco Robles and Robert Dame in 2005. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,018 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5135 Longmont Dr, please get in touch with Kate Myhan (Phone: 713 855 0588) at JPAR – The Sears Group for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Pioneering Woman Rapper, Major Power Players Come Through for Houston’s UNCF Gala, Boost Historically Black Colleges

Annette Bracey, Heidi Smith at the UNCF gala. What: The 33rd annual “A Mind Is . . .” Gala benefiting UNCF. PC Moment: The one and only MC Lyte, pioneer female rapper and actress, gave one of her jaw-dropping performances following dinner and the spirited networking, mingling and supporting of historic Black colleges and universities through UNCF leadership. Among those mixing through the throng were a number of students and Huston-Tillotson University’s Miss UNCF.
HOUSTON, TX
American Songwriter

3 Songs You Didn’t Know Lyle Lovett Wrote For Other Artists—Including Nanci Griffith

Houston-born 64-year-old Lyle Lovett is one of Texas’ favorite sons—and favorite songwriters. The man who released his latest LP, 12th of June, in May, is considered a living legend for his smooth rock- and blues-influenced tunes. He’s a product of Americana, able to strum heart-melting numbers on an acoustic as an old fiddle plays in accompaniment. Thought of often as country, he’s more like an amalgam of folk, blues, swing, jazz, and even gospel. Ironed out by his country-western croon.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting

It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Tips on what to do with your plants after the freeze

HOUSTON — Freezing temperatures have come and gone in Houston, leaving a path of damage in their wake. Some plants didn't survive the arctic blast. So, what are you supposed to do if you think your plants died? The answer might surprise you: try not to touch them. Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Krispy Kreme closes Katy store

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Hot Now neon light is permanently off at the Katy Krispy Kreme location after the donut shop quietly closed earlier this month. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

State Hwy. 288 improvements underway, first pear sculptures installed

The Pearland Economic Development Corporation is funding the Hwy. 288 improvement project, according to the PEDC website. (Community Impact file photo) The final phase of the $24.1 million Hwy. 288 improvement project began early 2022 and should be completed in the coming year. The improvements to the corridor include additional landscape elements, irrigation, lighting, water fountains, new pear sculptures, and sidewalks and gateway markers from Beltway 8 to Magnolia. Some pear sculptures have already been installed along the highway.
PEARLAND, TX
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Houston

When the heat arrives in Texas, the urge to drive around the Lone Star State’s backroads grows. Locals and tourists are on a quest for some sweet, sweet respite from the unrelenting southern sun. You’re in luck since Texas is brimming with amazing swimming holes. These locations are...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

HCAD To Change Name

The Harris County Appraisal District will change its name to the Harris Central Appraisal District effective January 1. The board of directors voted at the August meeting to change the name to replace “County” with “Central” in the district’s name. Other than the name, there will be no changes.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

