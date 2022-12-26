Read full article on original website
cbs17
Durham grandfather’s family pleads for help in fatal hit-and-run
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – John Sullivan, known as Tim by his friends, was an independent, active 84-year-old. “Most people would say he’s my brother and not my dad,” said Sullivan’s daughter, Kathy Petrizzi. She and her brother Mark Sullivan spoke with CBS 17 from Virginia where they were gathered for the holidays.
jocoreport.com
Accident Victim Breaks Into Home As Family Flees To Safety, Report Says
MICRO – A Johnston County family fled into the woods after a woman they did not know, and armed with a handgun, broke into their home. It happened after the suspect wrecked her car. The bizarre chain of events started around 11:00pm Tuesday. Authorities believe Carol Long Tramell, age...
cbs17
Wake County Sheriff’s Office to receive bulletproof K9 vest, in what is ‘the hope of first of several’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office will receive a donated bulletproof K9 vest Thursday which officials hope will be the first of many. The Wake County Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) will donate the Kevlar, or bulletproof, vest to the sheriff’s office at 2:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Public Safety Center.
WXII 12
Fire investigation in Burlington led to power meter tampering charge, deputies say
BURLINGTON, N.C. — An investigation into a building fire in Burlington led to an arrest for tampering with a Duke Energy meter. The Alamance County Sheriff's Office responded to Norris Trail on Tuesday in reference to a building fire. This building was right next to a home on the...
cbs17
Nash County mother accused of trying to set child on fire now behind bars, sheriff says
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County mother accused of trying to set her 4-year-old son on fire earlier this month has been booked into the Nash County Jail. Latisha McDonald, 33, was arrested and placed in the jail Wednesday after being released from a mental health facility after an evaluation, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.
btw21.com
19-year-old man being sought for shooting
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC – A 19-year-old man is being sought by law enforcement for a shooting. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office says Quayvon Tykece Foster of 305 East Harris Place Apartment A312 in Eden is wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling on Sky Drive in Madison on Monday.
1 person with serious injuries airlifted to hospital after tanker truck crashes in Guilford County, EMS says
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries after a tanker truck crashed in Guilford County on Wednesday. EMS officials tell FOX8 the only vehicle involved in the crash near exit 122 at the NC 73/I-85/US 220 interchange was the tanker truck. The tanker truck was not hauling […]
Man charged for tampering with power meter causing fire in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County deputies responded to Norris Trail in Burlington in reference to a building fire next to a house on the same property Tuesday. While assisting the E.M. Holt Fire Department and the County Fire Marshall with the investigation, deputies discovered that the power meter appeared to have been tampered with.
Young woman reported missing found dead in McLeansville, Guilford County Sheriff’s Office says
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A young woman reported missing by her family has been found dead. According to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, Tatyana Childress, 21, was found dead on Huffine Mill Road in McLeansville around 1 p.m. She had been reported missing on Sunday by her mother. The sheriff’s office says that no […]
North Carolina police arrest teenage suspect in first-degree murder, high-speed chase
Clayton police arrested a Raleigh teenager last Thursday for a first degree murder that took place Dec. 5.
Man charged with murder in Christmas Day death of woman at Raleigh hotel
Brad Damon Greenlee, 50, is charged in connection with the death of Tayanna Lycurgus, 26, Raleigh Police said Wednesday.
Search underway for young man last seen at High Point Walmart
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are searching for a High Point man who has been missing since at least Friday morning. Greensboro police are trying to find 20-year-old Nicholas Snead. He’s 5’11”, 155 pounds and has tattoos on his inner forearms. He was last seen at the Walmart on South Main Street in High […]
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff’s Department Gets No Break From Murder And Death
The past few days have been a happy holiday for many Guilford County residents; however, the Sheriff’s Department had a busy weekend – with deputies spending much of the weekend dealing with conditions created by the intense winds, bitter cold and drunk drivers. In addition to all that,...
WITN
Neighbor gets life without parole for killing 5-year-old Wilson boy
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man gets life without parole for killing a 5-year-old neighbor who was riding his bicycle back in 2020. Darrius Sessoms made an Alford plea to first-degree murder in a Wilson County courtroom. An Alford plea is where a defendant agrees there is enough evidence...
Emergency crews on the scene of a crash on I-73 near I-85 in Guilford Co.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on I-73 near I-85 in Guilford County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Troopers say the wreck involves a tanker truck. Exit 95 is closed until further notice, so drivers in the area are urged...
Wilson man sentenced to life in prison for shooting 5-year-old neighbor in head
WILSON, N.C. — Darius Sessoms agreed to an Alford plea on Thursday in the first-degree murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant. A judge sentenced the 25-year-old Sessoms to life in prison without the possibility of parole at the Wilson County Courthouse. The plea allows Sessoms to avoid the death penalty for the August 2020 shooting that devastated a family and shook the town of Wilson.
Deadly Christmas car crash in Raleigh blamed on icy road
A 64-year-old man died in a car crash on Christmas night in Raleigh.
North Carolina victims become examples of celebratory gunfire dangers
As you welcome in the new year with a bang, police urge that bang not be in the form of gunfire.
Burlington store has $10k in merchandise taken after break-in, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are trying to find information on a breaking and entering at an area business. Just after midnight on Tuesday, Burlington police officers responded to Camera Corner on South Church Street when the alarm went off. At the scene, they found a damaged window and checked the store. There was no […]
cbs17
2022 look back at what was ‘Driving You Crazy’ on the roads
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’ve asked and you’ve told us what is driving you crazy on the roads. CBS 17’s traffic anchor launched the series back in 2019 after hearing from a number of drivers about road issues going unfixed. It has been her goal to get answers at the very least.
