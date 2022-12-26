ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham County, NC

cbs17

Durham grandfather’s family pleads for help in fatal hit-and-run

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – John Sullivan, known as Tim by his friends, was an independent, active 84-year-old. “Most people would say he’s my brother and not my dad,” said Sullivan’s daughter, Kathy Petrizzi. She and her brother Mark Sullivan spoke with CBS 17 from Virginia where they were gathered for the holidays.
DURHAM, NC
btw21.com

19-year-old man being sought for shooting

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC – A 19-year-old man is being sought by law enforcement for a shooting. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office says Quayvon Tykece Foster of 305 East Harris Place Apartment A312 in Eden is wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling on Sky Drive in Madison on Monday.
EDEN, NC
FOX8 News

Search underway for young man last seen at High Point Walmart

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are searching for a High Point man who has been missing since at least Friday morning. Greensboro police are trying to find 20-year-old Nicholas Snead. He’s 5’11”, 155 pounds and has tattoos on his inner forearms. He was last seen at the Walmart on South Main Street in High […]
HIGH POINT, NC
rhinotimes.com

Sheriff’s Department Gets No Break From Murder And Death

The past few days have been a happy holiday for many Guilford County residents; however, the Sheriff’s Department had a busy weekend – with deputies spending much of the weekend dealing with conditions created by the intense winds, bitter cold and drunk drivers. In addition to all that,...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WITN

Neighbor gets life without parole for killing 5-year-old Wilson boy

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man gets life without parole for killing a 5-year-old neighbor who was riding his bicycle back in 2020. Darrius Sessoms made an Alford plea to first-degree murder in a Wilson County courtroom. An Alford plea is where a defendant agrees there is enough evidence...
WILSON, NC
WRAL News

Wilson man sentenced to life in prison for shooting 5-year-old neighbor in head

WILSON, N.C. — Darius Sessoms agreed to an Alford plea on Thursday in the first-degree murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant. A judge sentenced the 25-year-old Sessoms to life in prison without the possibility of parole at the Wilson County Courthouse. The plea allows Sessoms to avoid the death penalty for the August 2020 shooting that devastated a family and shook the town of Wilson.
WILSON, NC

