HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are searching for a High Point man who has been missing since at least Friday morning. Greensboro police are trying to find 20-year-old Nicholas Snead. He’s 5’11”, 155 pounds and has tattoos on his inner forearms. He was last seen at the Walmart on South Main Street in High […]

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO