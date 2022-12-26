MILLSBORO, DE – Police in Millsboro are still working on the case to identify an armed robbery suspect who robbed a liquor store two weeks ago. According to the Delaware State Police, detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for an armed robbery of an East Coast Liquors store in Millsboro earlier this month. At approximately 9:48 p.m. on December 15 an unknown armed suspect entered East Coast Liquors in Millsboro and demanded money. Photographs of the suspect and vehicle were released on Wednesday. The post Police release photos of Millsboro liquor store armed robbery suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.

