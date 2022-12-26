Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Police issue Gold Alert for missing Millsboro woman
MILLSBORO, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Millsboro woman. We’re told 35-year-old Jennifer Harris was last seen on Monday in the Millsboro area. She is described as approximately 5’5″, approximately 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, white t-shirt, and gray sweatpants.
WMDT.com
MSP searching for suspect in fatal Caroline Co. hit and run
GREENSBORO, Md. – Maryland State Police are working to locate a man believed to be responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened late last week in Caroline County. Shortly after midnight on December 23rd, troopers responded to the area of Maryland Route 313 (Greensboro Road), north of Knife Box Road, for a reported crash. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2003 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Route 313, while a 2022 Chevrolet Spark was traveling north on the same road at the same time.
nccpdnews.com
Police Seek Information regarding Fairfax Shots Fired Incident
(Wilmington, Del.-19803) On Friday (12/23) at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the area of Devonshire Road and Waverly Road in Fairfax for multiple calls of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and located multiple shell casings and an unoccupied vehicle with...
nccpdnews.com
Suspect Arrested for Occupied Burglary in Concord Manor
(Wilmington, Del.-19803) The New Castle County Division of Police have arrested Orion Brabham, 54, of New Castle in reference to an occupied burglary. On Thursday (12/22), at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Prospect Avenue (Concord Manor) for the report of a burglary. Officers learned a Black male suspect had unlawfully entered the home occupied by a 14-year-old resident home from school during the holiday break.
WMDT.com
Seaford woman arrested on theft, conspiracy charges
MILLSBORO, Del. – Millsboro Police say an 11-month-long investigation has led to the arrest of a Seaford woman on theft and conspiracy charges. Police say it was learned through investigation that Kayla McDonald conspired with another co-worker to deprive the Christian Storehouse of more than $50,000 while working for the business as the treasurer.
Woman dies after car crashes into N.J. home, police say
A Middle Township, N.J., woman died Wednesday afternoon after her car crashed into a home in the Cape May County township, police said. Officers were called to the 1600 block of Route 9 around 2:20 p.m. and when they arrived they were able to pull the 54-year-old driver from the wreckage, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Middle Township Police Department.
WGMD Radio
Photos Released from Armed Robbery at Millsboro Liquor Store Earlier This Month
Delaware State Police need your help identifying and finding the person who committed an armed robbery of the East Coast Liquors store in Millsboro earlier this month. The incident happened On December 15th, 2022 at about 9:48 p.m., when someone went into the store and demanded money. Detectives were able to get photos of the suspect and vehicle, which are pictured below.
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Bear man identified as possible homicide victim
Delaware State Police have identified the man who was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound Christmas night in the Glasgow area. 24-year-old Kevin Love of Bear was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night. Troopers were dispatched to what was initially reported as a possible fatal crash...
Video shows vehicle slamming into parked cars in Mantua, killing woman
Philadelphia police say a woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after the car she was sitting in was struck by a stolen vehicle.
Police release photos of Millsboro liquor store armed robbery suspect
MILLSBORO, DE – Police in Millsboro are still working on the case to identify an armed robbery suspect who robbed a liquor store two weeks ago. According to the Delaware State Police, detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for an armed robbery of an East Coast Liquors store in Millsboro earlier this month. At approximately 9:48 p.m. on December 15 an unknown armed suspect entered East Coast Liquors in Millsboro and demanded money. Photographs of the suspect and vehicle were released on Wednesday. The post Police release photos of Millsboro liquor store armed robbery suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
Home improvement fraud arrest in Middletown
New Castle County Police have arrested and charged a 56-year old Middletown man with home improvement fraud in connection with an incident in October. Joseph Jenkins was arrested on December 22, 2022, according to police, for allegedly defrauding a homeowner in the Bayberry North subdivision. Police said the homeowner gave...
2 From Bridgeton, NJ, Killed in Car That Got in the Way of Passing Truck on Turnpike
WESTAMPTON — A crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer on the Turnpike early Sunday left two men from Bridgeton dead, State Police said. Troopers responded around 5:16 AM to the northbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike at milepost 42 in Burlington County. Police said 30-year-old Higinio Martinez...
WDEL 1150AM
Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 40; uninvolved driver charged with DUI
A man who was walking along Route 40 in the Bear area has died of injuries suffered when he was hit by a vehicle. Delaware State Police said the 53-year-old Philadelphia man left a vehicle on westbound Route 40 at Scotland Drive Sunday night and ended up walking eastbound in the westbound, left lane. He was hit by a westbound vehicle. Its driver stopped at the scene. The pedestrian died at the scene. His name has not been released.
Delaware State Police Announce “Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar”
The Delaware State Police Aviation Section is proud to announce its first-ever “Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar.” This program, which will last seven weeks, will strive to inspire […] The post Delaware State Police Announce “Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar” appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WDEL 1150AM
Gas station at Concord Pike & Naamans Rd. robbed
Delaware State Police are investigating a hold-up at the Exxon station at Concord Pike and Naamans Road. Shortly before 5:00 a.m. Monday, a male suspect came into the store and demanded money from an employee, while showing a handgun. The robber received an undisclosed amount of cash. The employee was not hurt.
Woman Says Fight Prompted Her Violent Husband's Fatal Shooting: Reports
Attorneys for a woman charged in the Christmas night shooting death of her husband claim there was a history of domestic violence in the household. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a fight preceded the fatal shooting, The Press of Atlantic City reports. Marylue Wigglesworth called 9-1-1 saying she’d been...
State Police search for suspects in Lebanon County Christmas Eve robbery
JONESTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for several people who robbed a Lebanon County business by using a car stolen from the parking lot to break in. Authorities said on Dec. 24, several suspects forced their way into Blatt & Tillett Truck & Trailer Repair in East Hanover Township and stole a large sum of money in cash, as well as tools and other items.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Vehicle Crash on Route 9 West of Lewes Leaves Three Dead, 4 Injured
UPDATED 12/26/22 11:45 am–UPDATED 12/26/22 11:45 am–Delaware State Police have arrested 46-year-old Jason Wilcox for fleeing the scene of the fatal accident that occurred in the Lewes area on Christmas Eve. UPDATED 12/26/22 11:15 am–Delaware State Police have identified those who died in the accident that occurred on...
fox29.com
Man shot multiple times on a Southwest Philadelphia street in critical condition, police say
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A man was critically injured after he was shot multiple times on the street in Southwest Philadelphia. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 2100 block of South 61st Street, about 2:15 Wednesday afternoon. A man was found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds all...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Charged in Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run Where Girl, 2 Others in Minivan Died
A man faces charges after three people, including a 9-year-old girl from Pennsylvania, were killed in a Christmas Eve crash where Delaware police said the driver who struck their minivan ran away from the wreckage. The hit-and-run took wreck took place along Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road...
