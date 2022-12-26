ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
yourerie

Your Health: Benefits of bariatric surgery

More than two out of every five adults in the U.S. are obese. Bariatric surgery helps many of these people drop weight, but new research at Cleveland Clinic is showing it can also do much more!. “We found that patients with morbidity who underwent bariatric surgery had significantly lower risk...

Comments / 0

Community Policy