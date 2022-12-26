ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two DeKalb County inmates were found dead in their cells within 24 hours, according to officials. The cause of death has not been released. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office 34-year-old, Anthony Lamar Walker of Lithonia was found unresponsive Monday night in his cell. Walker had been in jail since Dec. 18 on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO