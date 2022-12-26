ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, GA

41nbc.com

Bibb man arrested for trafficking drugs in Jones County

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Bibb County man was arrested out of Jones County for trafficking drugs. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, December 27th, Michael Terecio Willis was arrested after being found to be in possession of a trafficking amount of cocaine, about 4 ounces of marijuana, and over 100 Xanax pills. Willis was also in possession of a firearm while committing these crimes.
JONES COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man arrested after high-speed motorcycle chase

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was arrested after a high-speed motorcycle chase in Monroe County. Devan Cormican was clocked by a Monroe County deputy going 89 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone Dec. 27. Cormican led from the deputy for 14 miles before abandoning the motorcycle and running on foot. He was eventually apprehended near the intersection of Mercer University and Pio Novo Avenue.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man killed in Monroe County car crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was killed in a car crash on I-75 South Dec. 28. Forsyth police responded to the crash at mile marker 186 around 3:24 a.m. Police found a man and a woman inside the car. The man was already dead, but the woman had survived.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Two inmates found dead in DeKalb County jail within 24 hours, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two DeKalb County inmates were found dead in their cells within 24 hours, according to officials. The cause of death has not been released. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office 34-year-old, Anthony Lamar Walker of Lithonia was found unresponsive Monday night in his cell. Walker had been in jail since Dec. 18 on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Child shot on Central Drive in Stone Mountain, 2 people arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 12-year-old was shot during a dispute in Stone Mountain Wednesday. DeKalb police responded to 4719 Central Drive in Stone Mountain and found a girl with a gunshot wound. She was shot during a dispute between her mother and another individual, according to police.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
13WMAZ

71-year-old man killed after being hit by truck on Emery Highway in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man was killed in a car accident on Emery Highway just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. 71-year-old Larry Blash of Macon stepped into the roadway in front of a Chevy pickup truck driven by a 44-year-old man traveling west in the right lane on Emery Highway at Schaeffer Place and hit Blash.
MACON, GA
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Tampa man dies in Georgia after I-75 crash

FORSYTH, Ga. — A Tampa man died early Wednesday morning in Georgia after driving his car off the interstate, police said in a statement. According to a news release, officers with the Forsyth Police Department responded to a single-car crash at 3:24 a.m. on southbound Interstate 75. Once on the scene, police say they found a dead man and called for deputies with the county to investigate the crash.
TAMPA, FL
wgxa.tv

Houston Co. Sheriff's office investigating deadly double shooting

UPDATE (12-26-2022 11:12 A.M.) -- The two victims have been identified. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, 34-year-old Miguel Montes and 45-year-old Avelino Rivera, both from Warner Robins, have been identified as the victims. Both victims are being sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsies. -- HOUSTON COUNTY,...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 24-year-old Union City man with autism found safe, police say

UPDATE: Kieran Woodruff has been located and is safe, according to Union City Police. Union City police need your help finding a 24-year-old man who went missing overnight. Officials are searching for 24-year-old Kieran Woodruff, who they say was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Monday at his home at the Hidden Lake Apartments on Morgan Road.
UNION CITY, GA
13WMAZ

53-year-old man in critical condition after being hit by car on Napier Avenue

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Napier Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. 53-year-old Roosevelt King Jr. of Macon was walking near Del Park when he fell into traffic. He was hit by a Ford Focus traveling east on Napier Avenue. King was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon man killed in I-75 accident

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred just before 4:00 p.m.Christmas Eve on I75 northbound near the on-ramp from Rocky Creek Road. It was reported that a GMC Sierra pickup was traveling north on I75 near the on-ramp,...
MACON, GA

