41nbc.com
Bibb man arrested for trafficking drugs in Jones County
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Bibb County man was arrested out of Jones County for trafficking drugs. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, December 27th, Michael Terecio Willis was arrested after being found to be in possession of a trafficking amount of cocaine, about 4 ounces of marijuana, and over 100 Xanax pills. Willis was also in possession of a firearm while committing these crimes.
27-year-old Lizella man arrested in high-speed chase in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after a high-speed chase turned into a foot chase that ended near Mercer University Drive, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. 27-year-old Devan G Cormican from Lizella was clocked going 89 miles per hour on a motorcycle near the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man killed in Monroe County car crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was killed in a car crash on I-75 South Dec. 28. Forsyth police responded to the crash at mile marker 186 around 3:24 a.m. Police found a man and a woman inside the car. The man was already dead, but the woman had survived.
fox5atlanta.com
Monroe County deputy charged after domestic altercation, sheriff's office says
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - A Monroe County Deputy was arrested on Christmas night after his wife said they got into a physical altercation. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said 54-year-old Deputy Sheriff Charlie Bryson was charged with simple battery family violence and placed on administrative leave. Deputies went at 9:30...
2 inmates found dead inside DeKalb County Jail in 24 hours, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to look into deaths at the DeKalb County Jail after two men were found dead within 24 hours of each other. DeKalb County deputies say Anthony Lamar Walker, 34, from Lithonia, was found unresponsive in his cell...
atlantanewsfirst.com
atlantanewsfirst.com
Child shot on Central Drive in Stone Mountain, 2 people arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 12-year-old was shot during a dispute in Stone Mountain Wednesday. DeKalb police responded to 4719 Central Drive in Stone Mountain and found a girl with a gunshot wound. She was shot during a dispute between her mother and another individual, according to police.
WMAZ
The two Warner Robins men shot dead on Christmas Eve were friends, sheriff's office says
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two families lost a loved one to gun violence a day before Christmas. The Houston County Sheriff's Office says the two Warner Robins men shot dead on Christmas Eve were friends. The Christmas Eve shooting happened at a Red Fox Run Trailer Park home, just...
GBI, Vienna Police Department investigating after man's body found behind home
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — The Vienna Police Department is investigating after a body was found behind a home in Dooly County on Monday. A post on the Vienna Police Department Facebook page says around 4:18 p.m. the Vienna Police Department got a call about an unknown person laying behind a home on Kelly LN. within the city limits of Vienna.
71-year-old man killed after being hit by truck on Emery Highway in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man was killed in a car accident on Emery Highway just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. 71-year-old Larry Blash of Macon stepped into the roadway in front of a Chevy pickup truck driven by a 44-year-old man traveling west in the right lane on Emery Highway at Schaeffer Place and hit Blash.
Police: Tampa man dies in Georgia after I-75 crash
FORSYTH, Ga. — A Tampa man died early Wednesday morning in Georgia after driving his car off the interstate, police said in a statement. According to a news release, officers with the Forsyth Police Department responded to a single-car crash at 3:24 a.m. on southbound Interstate 75. Once on the scene, police say they found a dead man and called for deputies with the county to investigate the crash.
Two men dead, woman in hospital after overdosing at north Macon motel
MACON, Ga. — Two men are dead and a woman is in the hospital after overdosing at a motel in Macon, according to deputy coroner Lonnie Miley. It happened at the Motel 6 at 105 Riverside Parkway. The men were pronounced dead at the scene just after 2 p.m.
wgxa.tv
Georgia Counties Urge Residents To Boil Water Amid Outages
Many homes are without water due to freezing temperatures.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 24-year-old Union City man with autism found safe, police say
UPDATE: Kieran Woodruff has been located and is safe, according to Union City Police. Union City police need your help finding a 24-year-old man who went missing overnight. Officials are searching for 24-year-old Kieran Woodruff, who they say was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Monday at his home at the Hidden Lake Apartments on Morgan Road.
53-year-old man in critical condition after being hit by car on Napier Avenue
MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Napier Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. 53-year-old Roosevelt King Jr. of Macon was walking near Del Park when he fell into traffic. He was hit by a Ford Focus traveling east on Napier Avenue. King was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition.
41nbc.com
Macon man killed in I-75 accident
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred just before 4:00 p.m.Christmas Eve on I75 northbound near the on-ramp from Rocky Creek Road. It was reported that a GMC Sierra pickup was traveling north on I75 near the on-ramp,...
