Leslie A. Taber
FULTON – Leslie A. Taber, age 47, of Fulton, NY passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Leslie was predeceased by her father, Robert Reynolds. Leslie is survived by her loving husband, Donald Taber; children, Caiden, Aubree, and Brydon Taber; mother, Susan (Samuel) Familo; brothers, Adam (Edith) Reynolds and Jason (Sarah) Reynolds; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
James B. Karkruff
HANNIBAL – James “Jim” B. Karkruff, age 88, of Hannibal, NY passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Oswego Hospital. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Robert Karkruff; and son, Mark Karkruff. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Anita Karkruff; children,...
Michael A. Sirchia
OSWEGO – Michael A. Sirchia, 94, of Oswego died Sunday December 25, 2022 in Bishop’s Rehabilitation Center, Syracuse. Mr. Sirchia was born in Brooklyn, NY the son of the late Salvatore and Mary (Russo) Sirchia. He worked as a butcher for forty years at B & M Meat...
Janet D. Horton
OSWEGO – Janet D. Horton, 63, of Oswego passed on December 22, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Winter Garden Florida, she was the daughter of the late Tommy R. and Mildred Theresa (Richardson) Horton. Janet moved, at a young age, to Long Island where...
Connie Lee Rowe
FULTON – Connie Lee Rowe, 74; formerly of Fulton, NY, passed December 21, 2022, at Winter Haven Hospital, Winter Haven, FL. She was born in Fulton, NY to the late Peter and Margaret (Brower) Ciciarelli. She was a longtime resident of Fulton, NY until moving to Florida where she...
Jan Tighe: Thank You!
The Community Cupboard Board of Directors of the Pulaski Food Pantry would like to thank all those who have so generously participated in the recent fund raisers for the local Food Pantry. We would also like to thank those who have worked so hard raising money and food donations for...
Pet of the Week: Jerry
(Oswego, NY – Say hello to Jerry. Jerry came to us with his brother Ben. Ben has since been adopted but Jerry is still here. He loves attention and all the pets in the world. This sweet boy will need a little time to get used to his new...
Driving Books Home 2022 Year End Wrap Up
The last appearance of 2022 at the Oswego Public Library’s Christmas Party wrapped up another great year for Oswego Bookmobile. Board members Alice Barry, Alison Anderson, and Susan McBrearty were on hand to help parents and caregivers select free books for their children. A fun holiday event was put on by the library’s Children’s Room Director Cathryn McVearry and staff. Children and adults enjoyed activities, visits with Mr. & Mrs. Claus, and tasty treats.
Laura A. Strasburg
OSWEGO – Laura A. Strasburg, 54, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 20, 2022, at her home. Born in Butler, N.J., She was a daughter of Dolores Haase Smith of Oswego and the late John Martin Wetzel and was a graduate of the Butler High School in N.J.
William L. Russo
OSWEGO – William “Bill” L. Russo, born May 8, 1948, passed away on December 16, 2022, at St. Luke’s Facility after a long and painful illness. Bill has left his wife of 50 years Kathleen (Martin) Russo, two sons Martin E. Russo of Atlanta GA, and Richrd A. (Amy) Russo of Chesapeake VA, his granddaughter Lauren A. Russo, his brothers Charles “Bud”, Al, and Frank Russo, and one sister Fran Beck, one sister in law Dorothy, plus several nieces and nephews.
Aqua Spa Float Center Temporarily Closed
Oswego, NY – Aqua Spa Float Center announced a temporary closure due to a water pipe break at the 120 E. First Street property in Oswego. Owners Tammy Wilkinson & Terry LeRoi say the 6,500 square foot facility will need to be dried out, sanitized and renovated in the coming days.
Rotary Presents Dictionaries To Third Graders
FULTON – The Fulton Rotary Club purchased dictionaries for third graders in the Fulton City School District as one of its projects to support the Fulton community and further literacy. The dictionary give-away for Fulton City School District third graders is one of many community service projects by the...
For Your Generosity, Human Concerns, Inc. Thanks You!
OSWEGO – Human Concerns, Inc., the non-profit Food Pantry serving the city of Oswego School District, and our clients are truly grateful for the spirit of giving that has captured our community in the past few months. We stay afloat through an outpouring of financial support from individuals, businesses,...
Mohawk Northeast To Continue Support Of Driver Dan Kapuscinski & Flack Racing In 2023
OSWEGO, NY – Flack Racing is proud to announce continued support from Mohawk Northeast in 2023, as the heavy and marine construction company partners with driver Dan Kapuscinski for the seventh consecutive season. Mohawk Northeast, Inc. is a Connecticut-based construction company that offers its valued clients cost-effective, efficient solutions...
Light Up the Pratt House Cupola!
Remember, honor and celebrate your family, special someone, or special occasion by lighting up the Pratt House Cupola during the holidays this year. Fill out this form (also attached to this email) with your special names and a $5 payment for each name and send it to the Friends of History in Fulton, P.O. Box 157, Fulton, NY 13069. You may also email the form to [email protected]. The names will be proudly displayed at the Pratt House and published in the next Pratt House Newsletter. The lights will remain illuminated through January 2. Proceeds will benefit the John Wells Pratt House Museum.
Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church Free Will Dinners Cancelled For Jan./Feb.
OSWEGO – The Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church located at 45 E. Utica Street – due to necessary kitchen renovations, will not be offering a free will dinner in January or February. Church members are sorry for the inconvenience and are hoping to begin the monthly free will...
La Parrilla To Host Oswego Players Brings Dinner Theatre Production
Oswego, NY – The Oswego Players opens its 2023 season with a special dinner theatre production on January 20 and 21 at La Parrilla on the Water in Oswego. The “Check Please” Trilogy, a comedy about bad dating experiences, is set over three short acts. Each play follows a series of blind dinner dates that couldn’t get any worse – until they do.
Winter Solstice: Finding Warm Memories This Holiday Season
OSWEGO COUNTY – As we pass through the darkest time of the year, small glimpses of light gather greater meaning. Holiday lights that shine out into the cold and darkness cast an inviting glow, reminding us that we can retreat into a cozy space when we have had enough of the chill and darkness that inevitably arrive with the Solstice holidays.
Holiday Craft Night Provides Fun Activities For Fairley Families
HANNIBAL – The Fairley Elementary School cafeteria was bustling with excitement in mid-December during holiday craft night. Hundreds of students and family members gathered for a fun-filled evening of crafting, cocoa and conversation. Dozens of tables were set up with construction paper, glitter, cardboard cutouts, pipe cleaners and other supplies for students to use to create holiday ornaments.
Oswego Bookmobile receives $10,000 donation from Novelis
OSWEGO – Novelis recently donated $10,000 to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. which will be used to continue to grow the “Driving Books Home” summer literacy program. “Oswego Bookmobile Inc. is very appreciative of the generous donation from Novelis. The team at Novelis has been so supportive of Driving Books Home, the literacy program provided by Oswego Bookmobile, and our commitment to including STEAM activities in the program.” Oswego Bookmobile President Susan McBrearty said.
