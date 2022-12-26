Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr returns to Real Madrid following Man Utd exit
Cristiano Ronaldo's son has re-signed for Real Madrid's youth ranks after following his father out of Manchester United.
Karim Benzema's agent lashes out at Didier Deschamps with 'proof' of Real Madrid striker's fitness
Karim Benzema's agent sends message to Didier Deschamps following the striker's omission from the French national side.
PSG manager confirms Lionel Messi return date
PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirms the date Lionel Messi will return from his break following the World Cup.
Enzo Fernandez speaks out amid interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid
Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez has addressed reports of interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid.
Robert Lewandowski discusses Barcelona future & Lionel Messi 'dream'
Robert Lewandowski speaks out on his future at Barcelona and desire to play with Lionel Messi.
Jurgen Klopp reveals where Cody Gakpo will play for Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp discusses what position Cody Gakpo will play in for Liverpool following transfer from PSV Eindhoven.
Cristiano Ronaldo honours 'eternal King Pele' as Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe also pay respects
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe post tributes to Pele.
Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid plans for January transfer window
Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Real Madrid's transfer plans for the January window.
Alexis Mac Allister: Update on future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest
Update on Alexis Mac Allister's future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest.
Premier League defenders with the most assists
The ten defenders with the most assists in Premier League history.
Highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth - Goals From Kai Havertz And Mason Mount Boost Blues' Top-Four Bid
The win saw Chelsea move to within six points of fourth place in the Premier League table.
Neymar & Ronaldo post emotional tributes to Pele
Brazil legends Neymar and Ronaldo posted on social media to pay tributes to Pele to mark his passing.
Transfer rumours: Man City's Grealish exit plan; Man Utd ready Morata bid
Thursday's transfer rumours, with updates on Jack Grealish, Rafael Leao, Alvaro Morata, Jude Bellingham, Jorginho & more.
Official: Liverpool Sign Cody Gakpo From PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool have officially completed the transfer of Dutch international Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
Arsène Wenger enjoys 'special' surprise return to Emirates Stadium as Arsenal beats West Ham
Arsène Wenger's departure from Arsenal as the club's manager in 2018 was bittersweet.
Jorginho's agent confirms talks with Chelsea over contract extension
The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has revealed they have received a contract extension offer.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea lead Fernandez race; Real Madrid want Davies
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Enzo Fernandez, Alphonso Davies, Cody Gakpo, Benoit Badiashile and more.
Pep Guardiola responds to Leeds chants aimed at Kalvin Phillips
Pep Guardiola responds to chants from Leeds fans directed at Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.
The candidates to be Brazil manager - ranked
A look at some of the candidates to have been linked with the vacant Brazil management job and ranking them
Erling Haaland admits he lived out boyhood 'fantasy' scoring at Elland Road
Erling Haaland described it as a fantasy to score at Elland Road against Leeds, the city where he was born.
