Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Darcy L. Beattie
FULTON – Darcy L. Beattie, age 63 of Fulton, NY passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, December 19, 2022. She was predeceased by her daughter, Megan Beattie; parents, Verner Draper, Sr. and Betty Brennan; and her sister, Flora Mae. Darcy is survived by her loving son, Christopher Beattie;...
Michael A. Sirchia
OSWEGO – Michael A. Sirchia, 94, of Oswego died Sunday December 25, 2022 in Bishop’s Rehabilitation Center, Syracuse. Mr. Sirchia was born in Brooklyn, NY the son of the late Salvatore and Mary (Russo) Sirchia. He worked as a butcher for forty years at B & M Meat...
Connie Lee Rowe
FULTON – Connie Lee Rowe, 74; formerly of Fulton, NY, passed December 21, 2022, at Winter Haven Hospital, Winter Haven, FL. She was born in Fulton, NY to the late Peter and Margaret (Brower) Ciciarelli. She was a longtime resident of Fulton, NY until moving to Florida where she...
Oswego County Presents Annual Tourism Ambassador Award
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Tourism Advisory Council awarded its 2022 Tourism Ambassador Hall of Fame Award at its year-end meeting. This year’s recipient is Eva Corradino. Chairman of the Tourism Advisory Council Jim Hotchkiss, Director of the Oswego County Office of Strategic Initiatives and Community Development,...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: December 18 – December 24
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: December 18 – December 24. The Compass Federal Credit Union recently donated $200 to the Fulton Fire Department towards the purchase of fire investigation equipment such as: waterproof toolboxes, tapes measures and tools and investigative fire scenes equipment. See the full story here.
Jan Tighe: Thank You!
The Community Cupboard Board of Directors of the Pulaski Food Pantry would like to thank all those who have so generously participated in the recent fund raisers for the local Food Pantry. We would also like to thank those who have worked so hard raising money and food donations for...
Aqua Spa Float Center Temporarily Closed
Oswego, NY – Aqua Spa Float Center announced a temporary closure due to a water pipe break at the 120 E. First Street property in Oswego. Owners Tammy Wilkinson & Terry LeRoi say the 6,500 square foot facility will need to be dried out, sanitized and renovated in the coming days.
Laura A. Strasburg
OSWEGO – Laura A. Strasburg, 54, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 20, 2022, at her home. Born in Butler, N.J., She was a daughter of Dolores Haase Smith of Oswego and the late John Martin Wetzel and was a graduate of the Butler High School in N.J.
Pet of the Week: Jerry
(Oswego, NY – Say hello to Jerry. Jerry came to us with his brother Ben. Ben has since been adopted but Jerry is still here. He loves attention and all the pets in the world. This sweet boy will need a little time to get used to his new...
Ronald Clare Godici
OSWEGO – Ronald Clare Godici, 65, a former resident of Oswego, died as the result of a tragic automobile, pedestrian accident. He was born August 11, 1957, in Oswego. Ron was the youngest child of his late parents Frank and Celia (Castaldo) Godici. His passions in life were music,...
William L. Russo
OSWEGO – William “Bill” L. Russo, born May 8, 1948, passed away on December 16, 2022, at St. Luke’s Facility after a long and painful illness. Bill has left his wife of 50 years Kathleen (Martin) Russo, two sons Martin E. Russo of Atlanta GA, and Richrd A. (Amy) Russo of Chesapeake VA, his granddaughter Lauren A. Russo, his brothers Charles “Bud”, Al, and Frank Russo, and one sister Fran Beck, one sister in law Dorothy, plus several nieces and nephews.
Rotary Presents Dictionaries To Third Graders
FULTON – The Fulton Rotary Club purchased dictionaries for third graders in the Fulton City School District as one of its projects to support the Fulton community and further literacy. The dictionary give-away for Fulton City School District third graders is one of many community service projects by the...
Margery Walsh
FULTON – Margery Walsh, 100, of Fulton, NY passed away Sunday, December 18 2022, at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. Margery was born in Aroostook, New Brunswick Canada to the late Elgin and Effie (Elmer) Benjamin. While volunteering with the USO at the United States Air Force Base, Presque...
Mohawk Northeast To Continue Support Of Driver Dan Kapuscinski & Flack Racing In 2023
OSWEGO, NY – Flack Racing is proud to announce continued support from Mohawk Northeast in 2023, as the heavy and marine construction company partners with driver Dan Kapuscinski for the seventh consecutive season. Mohawk Northeast, Inc. is a Connecticut-based construction company that offers its valued clients cost-effective, efficient solutions...
PathFinder Bank Helps Purchase Scene Response Equipment For Fulton Fire Dept.
FULTON – PathFinder Bank recently donated $500 to the Fulton Fire Department toward the purchase of heavy-duty batteries to be used in active fire scenes, rescues, and investigations, Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard said. “PathFinder’s donation will make it so much easier when we’re on the scene of a...
La Parrilla To Host Oswego Players Brings Dinner Theatre Production
Oswego, NY – The Oswego Players opens its 2023 season with a special dinner theatre production on January 20 and 21 at La Parrilla on the Water in Oswego. The “Check Please” Trilogy, a comedy about bad dating experiences, is set over three short acts. Each play follows a series of blind dinner dates that couldn’t get any worse – until they do.
APW P-TECH Student Alex Wejko Nominated For U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – P-TECH Cohort IV student Alex Wejko from APW Central School District was one of 25 students in the Class of 2022 nominated by NY State Education Department for the U.S. Presidential Scholars program. This is the second year in a row that a P-TECH student has made the nomination list.
H. Lee White Maritime Museum Offers Captain License Course
OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum and the City of Oswego are partnering to offer a captains license course here in Oswego beginning January 18. The course will run for six weeks on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8-5 p.m. The course is open to able bodied individuals 18 years or older interested in obtaining a USCG certified six passenger license.
Oswego County DSS Reminds Residents Of Adoptive/Foster Parent Orientation
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) reminds residents to sign up for its first orientation program of 2023. The virtual session will be held for potential foster and adoptive parents on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. Attendance at the orientation is...
Oswego Resident Emma Hyde Completes SUNY Potsdam Law Enforcement Training Institute
POTSDAM, NY – Emma Hyde of Oswego, NY, recently graduated from SUNY Potsdam’s Law Enforcement Training Institute. The Law Enforcement Training Institute provides students with the unique opportunity to complete a rigorous pre-employment, state-approved police training as part of their undergraduate curriculum, alongside hired officers completing their own training.
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
819K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0