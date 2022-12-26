ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Oswego County Today

Darcy L. Beattie

FULTON – Darcy L. Beattie, age 63 of Fulton, NY passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, December 19, 2022. She was predeceased by her daughter, Megan Beattie; parents, Verner Draper, Sr. and Betty Brennan; and her sister, Flora Mae. Darcy is survived by her loving son, Christopher Beattie;...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Michael A. Sirchia

OSWEGO – Michael A. Sirchia, 94, of Oswego died Sunday December 25, 2022 in Bishop’s Rehabilitation Center, Syracuse. Mr. Sirchia was born in Brooklyn, NY the son of the late Salvatore and Mary (Russo) Sirchia. He worked as a butcher for forty years at B & M Meat...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Connie Lee Rowe

FULTON – Connie Lee Rowe, 74; formerly of Fulton, NY, passed December 21, 2022, at Winter Haven Hospital, Winter Haven, FL. She was born in Fulton, NY to the late Peter and Margaret (Brower) Ciciarelli. She was a longtime resident of Fulton, NY until moving to Florida where she...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: December 18 – December 24

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: December 18 – December 24. The Compass Federal Credit Union recently donated $200 to the Fulton Fire Department towards the purchase of fire investigation equipment such as: waterproof toolboxes, tapes measures and tools and investigative fire scenes equipment. See the full story here.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Jan Tighe: Thank You!

The Community Cupboard Board of Directors of the Pulaski Food Pantry would like to thank all those who have so generously participated in the recent fund raisers for the local Food Pantry. We would also like to thank those who have worked so hard raising money and food donations for...
PULASKI, NY
Oswego County Today

Aqua Spa Float Center Temporarily Closed

Oswego, NY – Aqua Spa Float Center announced a temporary closure due to a water pipe break at the 120 E. First Street property in Oswego. Owners Tammy Wilkinson & Terry LeRoi say the 6,500 square foot facility will need to be dried out, sanitized and renovated in the coming days.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Laura A. Strasburg

OSWEGO – Laura A. Strasburg, 54, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 20, 2022, at her home. Born in Butler, N.J., She was a daughter of Dolores Haase Smith of Oswego and the late John Martin Wetzel and was a graduate of the Butler High School in N.J.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Pet of the Week: Jerry

(Oswego, NY – Say hello to Jerry. Jerry came to us with his brother Ben. Ben has since been adopted but Jerry is still here. He loves attention and all the pets in the world. This sweet boy will need a little time to get used to his new...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Ronald Clare Godici

OSWEGO – Ronald Clare Godici, 65, a former resident of Oswego, died as the result of a tragic automobile, pedestrian accident. He was born August 11, 1957, in Oswego. Ron was the youngest child of his late parents Frank and Celia (Castaldo) Godici. His passions in life were music,...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

William L. Russo

OSWEGO – William “Bill” L. Russo, born May 8, 1948, passed away on December 16, 2022, at St. Luke’s Facility after a long and painful illness. Bill has left his wife of 50 years Kathleen (Martin) Russo, two sons Martin E. Russo of Atlanta GA, and Richrd A. (Amy) Russo of Chesapeake VA, his granddaughter Lauren A. Russo, his brothers Charles “Bud”, Al, and Frank Russo, and one sister Fran Beck, one sister in law Dorothy, plus several nieces and nephews.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Rotary Presents Dictionaries To Third Graders

FULTON – The Fulton Rotary Club purchased dictionaries for third graders in the Fulton City School District as one of its projects to support the Fulton community and further literacy. The dictionary give-away for Fulton City School District third graders is one of many community service projects by the...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Margery Walsh

FULTON – Margery Walsh, 100, of Fulton, NY passed away Sunday, December 18 2022, at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. Margery was born in Aroostook, New Brunswick Canada to the late Elgin and Effie (Elmer) Benjamin. While volunteering with the USO at the United States Air Force Base, Presque...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

La Parrilla To Host Oswego Players Brings Dinner Theatre Production

Oswego, NY – The Oswego Players opens its 2023 season with a special dinner theatre production on January 20 and 21 at La Parrilla on the Water in Oswego. The “Check Please” Trilogy, a comedy about bad dating experiences, is set over three short acts. Each play follows a series of blind dinner dates that couldn’t get any worse – until they do.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

H. Lee White Maritime Museum Offers Captain License Course

OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum and the City of Oswego are partnering to offer a captains license course here in Oswego beginning January 18. The course will run for six weeks on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8-5 p.m. The course is open to able bodied individuals 18 years or older interested in obtaining a USCG certified six passenger license.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Resident Emma Hyde Completes SUNY Potsdam Law Enforcement Training Institute

POTSDAM, NY – Emma Hyde of Oswego, NY, recently graduated from SUNY Potsdam’s Law Enforcement Training Institute. The Law Enforcement Training Institute provides students with the unique opportunity to complete a rigorous pre-employment, state-approved police training as part of their undergraduate curriculum, alongside hired officers completing their own training.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

