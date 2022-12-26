ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD arrests suspect in slashing spree that left 2 dead

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
 3 days ago

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A man accused of fatally stabbing two people and injuring at least three others in separate incidents spanning New York City last week has been arrested, police announced Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28BtwR_0juzRYgC00
Roland Codrington, 35, was arrested on Christmas Eve and charged with going on a deadly crime spree in New York City. Photo courtesy of NYPD/Twitter

Roland Codrington, 35, was arrested just before 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve after he was stopped by New York Police Department officers in a stolen car in the Bronx, NYPD officials said in a news conference .

"Further investigation revealed that this person was involved in a violent spree beginning Dec. 19 and ending Dec. 23," Chief of Detectives James Essig said. "This violence resulted in two stabbing homicides and two stabbing non-fatal assaults and one assault with a bat."

Police accused Codrington of launching a crime spree on Dec. 19 when he allegedly slashed a 51-year-old man in the neck near a Manhattan bar, killing him.

Then, three days later, authorities claim he entered an East Harlem bar and choked the 29-year-old female bartender with a baseball bat.

When two customers tried to stop him, Codrington allegedly stabbed them with a large knife. The good Samaritans were identified by the New York Daily News as former Marines.

Essig said Codrington had been in a dispute at the bar the prior week and had felt disrespected by its employees when he was ejected.

The NYPD also accused him of slashing a pediatrician to death in Marcus Garvey Park on Friday. The body of Dr. Bruce Henry, 60, was found in the park with multiple slash and stab wounds.

Security footage found by detectives showed Codrington and his girlfriend driving off in Henry's Mercedes after the attack, Essig said.

Police realized the events were all connected by Saturday morning, Chief of Patrol John Shell told reporters.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell praised the work of police investigating the cases.

"While we applaud the work of the officers, our hearts go out to the families and friends and loved ones of the victims who fell prey to this predator," Sewell said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 22

Harold Corbett
3d ago

Wow! The courts will congratulate and protect him. The murderer took away the victims right to breathe oxygen but the criminals know full well, the courts will let the murder continue to enjoy breathing oxygen. No price to pay if your a cold blooded murder. The Victims are treated as the criminals. No voice for the ones murdered.

Reply
7
QueSeraSera
3d ago

Damn, no regard for life at all, now take his life away, only justice for these families suffering because of a coward.

Reply(3)
7
Pat SF
3d ago

..isn’t Codrington’s girlfriend an accomplice in the pediatrician’s murder !.?? Asking for a refund..

Reply
4
 

