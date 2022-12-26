ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

President Biden, first lady deliver message wishing joyous Kwanzaa

By Patrick Hilsman
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden released a video message wishing a "peaceful" and "joyous" Kwanzaa on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WSApy_0juzRXnT00
Kwanzaa is a celebration that combines harvest festival traditions from west and southeast Africa. File Photo by UPI/Bill Greenblatt

"Jill and I wish everyone a happy Kwanzaa," said President Biden .

"During this celebration millions will gather with tier families to reflet on the struggles and triumphs of the past and look towards a brighter future," added Jill Biden. "With each candle you light we hope your home is warmed by the laughter of your family and friends, your hands are inspired to creativity, and your heart is filled with determination, faith, and love."

Kwanzaa is a celebration that combines harvest festival traditions from west and southeast Africa. The holiday was created in 1966 by activist Maulana Karenga in the aftermath of the 1965 Watts riots and is celebrated from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1.

The protests and riots, which were in response to police violence in the community, ended with the California Army National Guard being deployed. The unrest and excessive force from security forces resulted in 34 deaths.

Karenga said he created the holiday to "give Blacks an alternative to the existing holiday and give Blacks an opportunity to celebrate themselves and their history, rather than simply imitate the practice of the dominant society."

The name Kwanzaa is derived from the Swahili expression "matunda ya kwanza," which means "first fruits," and is associated with harvest celebrations.

"We give thanks for the rich heritage of African-Americans which is deep in the story of our nation," President Biden continued. "In 2023, it's our hope that we will all remember the wisdom of the seven principals of Kwanzaa, especially the values of unity and faith as we work to make the promise of our nation real in the lives of every American."

"May your Kwanzaa be blessed by hope peace and light," Jill Biden said in conclusion.

We wish all those celebrating a peaceful, joyous Kwanzaa. pic.twitter.com/m1AZvzPcSB — President Biden (@POTUS) December 26, 2022

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 56

Eric Kalzer
3d ago

if America would just listen to his coddling up to any left wing cause that might harness him a vote just really listen they wouldn't be able to stop throwing up

Reply
20
Uncle Fester 60
3d ago

They most likely never heard of it til his pal Barry informed him! But where is Kamala? Not invited to be guest speaker🤔 I guess they have her # as well!😲

Reply(2)
19
cind119
3d ago

In his defense, it looks like Jill designed the costume the guy in the pic was wearing

Reply(2)
28
Related
The Independent

Jill Biden reveals the Christmas gift that Joe Biden gives her every year

Jill Biden has shared the Christmas present that her husband, Joe Biden, gives her every year.In a sit down with Drew Barrymore, the couple revealed their holiday traditions in a joint interview on Monday, 19 December.The first lady said: “One thing that Joe gives me every year ... He has a book that he bought for me and every year, he writes a poem.”After being asked if he “personally writes the poem,” the US president said: “Of course I do. There’s a lot to write about.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
HollywoodLife

Ashley Biden, 41, Slays In Blue Strapless Gown At Dad’s 1st State Dinner

President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley stunned as she arrived for the state dinner with France on Thursday, December 1. The first daughter, 41, rocked an eye-catching blue, strapless gown for the black tie event, which was held at the White House on the South Lawn. She looked ready to celebrate the momentous occasion, which marked a first for her dad, 80, and his presidency.
POPSUGAR

Michelle Obama's Braids Send a Message Everyone Needs to Hear

Madam C.J. Walker. Katherine Johnson. Lauren Simmons. Serena Williams. There are countless Black women who have proven over again that anything is possible. From dominating the hair-care industry in an era of fierce and overt discrimination to becoming the youngest full-time woman trader on the New York Stock Exchange, the term "Black girl magic" came to be because Black women have always and continue to perform at a high level of excellence in the face of sexism, colorism, and racism. Yet, now more than ever, they are also speaking up about how this pressure has affected their personal lives. Take Michelle Obama, for example.
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.  “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.”  Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo

Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
508K+
Followers
70K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy