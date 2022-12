WY Lottery

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ ground game has been grounded. A once-flourishing rushing offense is sputtering — and it has the rest of the unit in a funk. “Teams are stacking the box and daring us to throw it and beat them that way,” coach Robert Saleh said. “Usually, that comes with the weather. It’s a lot harder to throw the football this time of the year than it is earlier in the year. You’ve got to earn the right to back them off.” The Jets were having plenty of success and earning the respect of defenses early in the season when rookie Breece Hall made an immediate impact by running for 463 yards in his first seven games. But he was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

2 HOURS AGO