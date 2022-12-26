ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair groups host Kwanzaa event at Nishuane School

The Montclair NAACP Youth Council and Education Committee and the Montclair school district hosted a literacy awareness event, "Children’s Kwanzaa Traditions," at Nishuane School on Dec. 16. The event was held in partnership with Montclair Moms of Color, the Montclair Public Library, the Montclair PTA Council, the School Action...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Paterson

The city of Paterson, NJ is home to some of the best pizza places in the area. Whether you’re a local resident looking for a quality spot to grab a slice or a visitor exploring the area, these top 3 pizzerias have something to satisfy everyone’s cravings!
PATERSON, NJ
therealdeal.com

Deirdre Imus sells Central Park West penthouse for $9M

A celebrity-owned penthouse at 75 Central Park West has traded at long last, and for almost half of its initial asking price. Deirdre Imus, an artist, author and widow of controversial radio host Don Imus, sold the couple’s penthouse for $8.8 million, according to property records filed Wednesday, three years and one day after the media personality’s death.
MANHATTAN, NY
Montclair Local

A new Montclair housing option is closer to reality

Long in development, having gone through a windy path of revisions and amendments, an ordinance to permit accessory dwelling units is nearing a final vote by the Montclair Township Council and is likely to be approved before long. It is a concept springing up around the country. The units (or...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel celebrates first Christmas Eve Mass as oratory

Families straggled into Our Lady of Mount Carmel for their annual Christmas Eve Mass for the first time since its conversion to an oratory in September. An oratory is designated as a worship place for daily prayer and the celebration of Mass and sacraments. Not only was this the first Christmas service under a new title but it’s also the first Christmas service for the new rector, Father Giandomenico M. Flora.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Why are So Many Historic Buildings in Newark Still Being Demolished?

The restoration of the Krueger-Scott Mansion is a feel-good story for Newark. The 19th-century home of a German brewer — then later the city’s first black millionairess — will now become the headquarters of Makerhood, a company dedicated to fostering black entrepreneurs. But will it inspire similar restorations?
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ nightmare: 2 hours to drive out of American Dream

EAST RUTHERFORD — It took over 90 minutes for some people to leave the American Dream entertainment and shopping complex on the day after Christmas. Those who spent the Monday holiday at the mall's restaurants, retailers and attractions at the Meadowlands complex found themselves at a standstill trying to head out.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Linden, NJ

When visiting the state of New Jersey, the city of Linden in Union County might go under the radar. However, once you check out this quaint city, you'll soon realize why many tourists consider it a hidden gem in the Garden State. With proximity to other points of interest like...
LINDEN, NJ
Morristown Minute

Morristown Home Sales of Dec. 2022

Morristown, NJ home sales for the month of December 2022.Photo byMorristown Minute. What homes have sold and how much are they going for around Morristown, NJ?. Homes are going fast in Morristown, NJ, at prices some find hard to believe. According to Rocket Homes, Morristown is currently a sellers’ market, meaning prices tend to be higher and homes sell faster. In other words, there are more buyers looking to purchase a home than there are homes on the market.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
domino

Walnut Cabinets Hide an Immovable Eyesore Alongside Cups and Plates in This Hoboken Kitchen

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. When friends come over these days, the first thing they ask designer Antoinette Allande Anderson and her husband, Michael, is: Where did the kitchen’s water heater go? Because they, much like Antoinette, remember what an eyesore it was when the couple moved into their Hoboken, New Jersey, home last year. There it hung, a bulky white tankless water heater mounted on the wall right next to the range hood. Not wanting to leave her guests guessing, Antoinette reveals her magic trick and opens up the upper cabinet on the far left. “Look, it’s in here!” she tells them.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Sudden Death Of Teen Athlete Rocks Manville Community

A 14-year-old boy struck and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Somerset County had dreams of becoming a police officer, loved ones said. George Watkins was struck by a Ford F-150 around 6:30 p.m. while crossing North Main Street near the Marketplace Mall, NJ Advance Media says. No charges were filed against the 40-year-old driver.
MANVILLE, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Minyanim Initiative Launched at Newark Airport

A new Minyanim initiative has been launched at Newark Airport. The organizers released the following information to TLS:. Baruch Hashem there has been an overwhelming response to the minyan initiative at EWR. Please bear with us as we fine tune the logistics to ensure that this can run efficiently and in a well-organized manner.
PIX11

When was the coldest day ever in NYC?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — While New Yorkers certainly had to bundle up over Christmas weekend, the temperatures recorded over the weekend are far from the coldest ever in New York City. New York City did experience record cold temperatures on Christmas Eve. It only hit 16 degrees Fahrenheit at JFK, LGA, Islip and Bridgeport, according […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
105.7 The Hawk

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
