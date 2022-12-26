Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Brooklyn one-bedroom apartments as low as $770, and four-bedrooms as low as $1,157Beth TorresBrooklyn, NY
A Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Location is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenStaten Island, NY
The First Legal Weed Dispensary In New York Will Start Selling Weed On ThursdayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Montclair groups host Kwanzaa event at Nishuane School
The Montclair NAACP Youth Council and Education Committee and the Montclair school district hosted a literacy awareness event, "Children’s Kwanzaa Traditions," at Nishuane School on Dec. 16. The event was held in partnership with Montclair Moms of Color, the Montclair Public Library, the Montclair PTA Council, the School Action...
Who had the best holiday decorations? Winners chosen in 3 Hudson towns
From traditional nativity and winter scenes to ripped-from-the-movies cartoon characters, the winners of this year’s Best Christmas Decorated Homes Contests in Bayonne, Jersey City and North Bergen offer a little something for just about everyone. Along with lights. Lots and lots of lights. Three grand-prize winners were chosen in...
Pillar Of Family's Newark Ice Cream Shop Dies On Christmas
The owner of longtime, family-owned Newark Nasto's Ice Cream Co., Frank Nasto Jr., died on Christmas. According to a post to the ice creamery's Facebook page, Nasto died peacefully in his sleep at 85 years old. "He to was the the heart and soul of Nasto’s Ice Cream and built...
‘Heart and soul’ of beloved N.J. ice cream business dies at 85
The “heart and soul” of an iconic family-owned Newark ice cream shop that grew into one of the biggest names in Garden State ice cream has died at the age of 85, his family announced Monday. Frank Nasto Jr., of Newark’s Nasto’s Ice Cream Co., died on Christmas...
3 Great Pizza Places In Paterson
The city of Paterson, NJ is home to some of the best pizza places in the area. Whether you’re a local resident looking for a quality spot to grab a slice or a visitor exploring the area, these top 3 pizzerias have something to satisfy everyone’s cravings!
Farewell, Liberty Village: Nation’s oldest outlet mall is a ‘ghost town’ in final shopping days
For decades, the beloved brick walkways winding through the outlets at Liberty Village in Hunterdon County were a destination for shoppers in the days leading up to Christmas and Hanukkah. The outdoor mall — founded as the nation’s first major outlet center in the 1980s — drew shoppers from around...
Mangia! The Best New Italian Restaurant in New Jersey You Need to Visit
When it comes to different types of cuisine, one of the most popular around the world is Italian. Italian food has appeal around the world, around America, and right here in New Jersey. It's no wonder that when you have a new Italian restaurant open, it becomes news. Even bigger news when it's an outstanding new Italian restaurant.
Linden's Bayway Diner Is Among Guy Fieri's Favorites, Website Says
Guy Fieri has dined at thousands of diners across the US and dozens in New Jersey on his Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Mashed has compiled a list of the best "Triple D" diners, and for the Garden State, flavortown is in Linden. "You can get some delicious,...
therealdeal.com
Deirdre Imus sells Central Park West penthouse for $9M
A celebrity-owned penthouse at 75 Central Park West has traded at long last, and for almost half of its initial asking price. Deirdre Imus, an artist, author and widow of controversial radio host Don Imus, sold the couple’s penthouse for $8.8 million, according to property records filed Wednesday, three years and one day after the media personality’s death.
A new Montclair housing option is closer to reality
Long in development, having gone through a windy path of revisions and amendments, an ordinance to permit accessory dwelling units is nearing a final vote by the Montclair Township Council and is likely to be approved before long. It is a concept springing up around the country. The units (or...
Montclair’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel celebrates first Christmas Eve Mass as oratory
Families straggled into Our Lady of Mount Carmel for their annual Christmas Eve Mass for the first time since its conversion to an oratory in September. An oratory is designated as a worship place for daily prayer and the celebration of Mass and sacraments. Not only was this the first Christmas service under a new title but it’s also the first Christmas service for the new rector, Father Giandomenico M. Flora.
jerseydigs.com
Why are So Many Historic Buildings in Newark Still Being Demolished?
The restoration of the Krueger-Scott Mansion is a feel-good story for Newark. The 19th-century home of a German brewer — then later the city’s first black millionairess — will now become the headquarters of Makerhood, a company dedicated to fostering black entrepreneurs. But will it inspire similar restorations?
NJ nightmare: 2 hours to drive out of American Dream
EAST RUTHERFORD — It took over 90 minutes for some people to leave the American Dream entertainment and shopping complex on the day after Christmas. Those who spent the Monday holiday at the mall's restaurants, retailers and attractions at the Meadowlands complex found themselves at a standstill trying to head out.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Linden, NJ
When visiting the state of New Jersey, the city of Linden in Union County might go under the radar. However, once you check out this quaint city, you'll soon realize why many tourists consider it a hidden gem in the Garden State. With proximity to other points of interest like...
Morristown Home Sales of Dec. 2022
Morristown, NJ home sales for the month of December 2022.Photo byMorristown Minute. What homes have sold and how much are they going for around Morristown, NJ?. Homes are going fast in Morristown, NJ, at prices some find hard to believe. According to Rocket Homes, Morristown is currently a sellers’ market, meaning prices tend to be higher and homes sell faster. In other words, there are more buyers looking to purchase a home than there are homes on the market.
domino
Walnut Cabinets Hide an Immovable Eyesore Alongside Cups and Plates in This Hoboken Kitchen
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. When friends come over these days, the first thing they ask designer Antoinette Allande Anderson and her husband, Michael, is: Where did the kitchen’s water heater go? Because they, much like Antoinette, remember what an eyesore it was when the couple moved into their Hoboken, New Jersey, home last year. There it hung, a bulky white tankless water heater mounted on the wall right next to the range hood. Not wanting to leave her guests guessing, Antoinette reveals her magic trick and opens up the upper cabinet on the far left. “Look, it’s in here!” she tells them.
Sudden Death Of Teen Athlete Rocks Manville Community
A 14-year-old boy struck and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Somerset County had dreams of becoming a police officer, loved ones said. George Watkins was struck by a Ford F-150 around 6:30 p.m. while crossing North Main Street near the Marketplace Mall, NJ Advance Media says. No charges were filed against the 40-year-old driver.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Minyanim Initiative Launched at Newark Airport
A new Minyanim initiative has been launched at Newark Airport. The organizers released the following information to TLS:. Baruch Hashem there has been an overwhelming response to the minyan initiative at EWR. Please bear with us as we fine tune the logistics to ensure that this can run efficiently and in a well-organized manner.
When was the coldest day ever in NYC?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — While New Yorkers certainly had to bundle up over Christmas weekend, the temperatures recorded over the weekend are far from the coldest ever in New York City. New York City did experience record cold temperatures on Christmas Eve. It only hit 16 degrees Fahrenheit at JFK, LGA, Islip and Bridgeport, according […]
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
