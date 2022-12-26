Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Mother Of Five Vanished, Her Son Caught A Convicted Murderer Driving Her Car And The Police Lost All Her Case EvidenceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
New aid for the war in Ukraine is more than most states get in a yearEmily RoyWashington, DC
D.C Council Unanimously Approved Measure to Make Changes to District’s Medical Cannabis ProgramWilliam DavisWashington, DC
Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas EveKendra M.Texas State
City Representatives have Called for More Support From President Biden On MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
'Hogs' vs. Commanders: Dan Snyder - Remove Your Snout from the Trough
It's "HOGS'' Week, and with incredible timing Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders have screwed up this one, too.
What Josh Norman Was Doing Before Signing With Panthers
The Panthers signed a familiar face this week in cornerback Josh Norman. He'll try to help out their secondary for the final two weeks of the regular season. Norman played for the Panthers from 2012-2015. In his final season with the team, he had 56 tackles, 18 passes defended and four interceptions.
A look back at all the times JJ Watt showed up for the people of Houston
The number of times the former Texans star showed up for Houston is incalculable. We're looking back at every landmark moment as he announces his NFL retirement.
Deadspin
IDIOT OF THE YEAR No. 6: Cleveland Browns and fans
It feels like we’ve spent all year, or at least a significant portion of it, talking about how terrible Cleveland Browns fans have been. Pre their team’s signing of quarterback Deshaun Watson, we were all able to laugh at their fans as loveable, delusional losers who thought they were going to get to the top of the mountain with Baker Mayfield. They weren’t as harmless as, say, Chargers or Seahawks fans, but they weren’t going to hurl battery-laden snowballs at Santa Claus, either.
JJ Watt makes big announcement about his future
JJ Watt has had a great bounce-back season with the Arizona Cardinals this year, and we now know that it will be the star defensive end’s last one. Watt announced on social media Tuesday that he will retire at the end of the season. He shared two photos of his family from Sunday’s game against... The post JJ Watt makes big announcement about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton Hiring by Houston Texans? Would Coach See the Positives?
Despite their 19-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 16, the Houston Texans have had a largely forgettable season in 2022. The Texans have limped towards a 2-12-1 record in coach Lovie Smith’s first season at the helm. Despite the potential of promising rookies such as running back Dameon Pierce and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (both of whom currently reside on injured reserve), the Texans already have 90 percent of their vision focused on 2023.
WATCH: Josh Norman Discusses Return to the Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers corner Josh Norman met with the media following Wednesday's practice.
An ode to J.J. Watt; Raiders skid into worst-case scenario; and Georgia-Ohio State offers a mini-NFL draft preview
Welcome back to the Four Verts column, hopefully you’ve had a more restful holiday season than Derek Carr and the Raiders. While the Raiders potentially hit the reset button on their team, there are a handful of other AFC teams that appear to be set for the foreseeable future. First, we say goodbye to one of the best players in the history of the NFL.
Yardbarker
New Washington Commanders Owner Could Need Extra $1B
The next owner of the Washington Commanders may need some extra cash to finalize a takeover deal for the NFL franchise. Last month, Commanders owner Dan Snyder announced he was exploring a potential sale of the team after allegations of mismanagement and workplace misconduct. A team takeover could include an extra $1 billion to cover costs associated with a new stadium, according to CBS Sports.
GM George Paton: Broncos didn't fire Nathaniel Hackett to 'turn around' Russell Wilson
Earlier this week, the Denver Broncos unceremoniously dropped first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett in a move many believe was made due to the struggles of quarterback Russell Wilson. However, when speaking with reporters this week, Broncos general manager George Paton dispelled those assumptions. "I don't think we made a coaching...
Sean Payton linked to Broncos head coach search by multiple reports
This isn’t going to slow down any time soon. Sean Payton has been linked to the ongoing Denver Broncos head coach search by multiple reports, but that interest may be one-sided. At the end of the day, Payton has to actually want the job. The ex-New Orleans Saints head coach will have his pick of opportunities once the NFL’s hiring cycle kicks off in earnest.
'I'm still under contract, so absolutely' says Pete Golding on plans to return to Alabama
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has been under the fan’s microscope ever since he took over the playcalling four seasons ago. Much like their feelings for offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, Alabama fans are ready to move on from the Golding experiment. While I understand the frustration of the Alabama...
Lovie Smith must go despite Texans' late season surge
It only took 14 weeks, but the Houston Texans are finally surging. Houston is coming off an impressive 19-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans where they not only worked to stop Derrick Henry’s ridiculous streak against the team but also forced the Titans into a winner-take-all scenario against Jacksonville in Week 18. Coach Lovie Smith preached of his team’s resilience and the impressive factoid that, despite an overall underwhelming record to this point, the team could still hypothetically finish with a winning record against the AFC South.
Al Holcomb Talks Return of Josh Norman, Tampa Bay Prep + More
Carolina Panthers interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb previews Tampa Bay.
Texans fans should root for wins, not draft positioning, in final 2 weeks
December brings the magical time of year when diehard fans root for their teams to lose. Houston Texans fans have been a part of this trend for the past two seasons — the years their team actually has a draft pick to use and not owe to the Miami Dolphins as part of a left tackle’s ransom.
Bears Chances to Land No. 1 Pick Up 25 Percent After Texans Win
Bears chances to land No. 1 pick up 25 percent originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears' chances to snag the first pick in the NFL draft are up to 35 percent, according to ESPN's FPI (Football Power Index). Before Week 16, the index set the Bears' chances of...
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Reflects On J.J. Watt's Career: 'It’s Pretty Special'
HOUSTON — Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt announced his retirement from the NFL Tuesday morning via social media. He will conclude his career on Jan 8., when the Arizona Cardinals end the 2022 season against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Watt, a perennial first-ballot Hall-of-Famer, played 12...
Comments / 0