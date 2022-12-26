ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Josh Norman Was Doing Before Signing With Panthers

The Panthers signed a familiar face this week in cornerback Josh Norman. He'll try to help out their secondary for the final two weeks of the regular season. Norman played for the Panthers from 2012-2015. In his final season with the team, he had 56 tackles, 18 passes defended and four interceptions.
IDIOT OF THE YEAR No. 6: Cleveland Browns and fans

It feels like we’ve spent all year, or at least a significant portion of it, talking about how terrible Cleveland Browns fans have been. Pre their team’s signing of quarterback Deshaun Watson, we were all able to laugh at their fans as loveable, delusional losers who thought they were going to get to the top of the mountain with Baker Mayfield. They weren’t as harmless as, say, Chargers or Seahawks fans, but they weren’t going to hurl battery-laden snowballs at Santa Claus, either.
JJ Watt makes big announcement about his future

JJ Watt has had a great bounce-back season with the Arizona Cardinals this year, and we now know that it will be the star defensive end’s last one. Watt announced on social media Tuesday that he will retire at the end of the season. He shared two photos of his family from Sunday’s game against... The post JJ Watt makes big announcement about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton Hiring by Houston Texans? Would Coach See the Positives?

Despite their 19-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 16, the Houston Texans have had a largely forgettable season in 2022. The Texans have limped towards a 2-12-1 record in coach Lovie Smith’s first season at the helm. Despite the potential of promising rookies such as running back Dameon Pierce and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (both of whom currently reside on injured reserve), the Texans already have 90 percent of their vision focused on 2023.
An ode to J.J. Watt; Raiders skid into worst-case scenario; and Georgia-Ohio State offers a mini-NFL draft preview

Welcome back to the Four Verts column, hopefully you’ve had a more restful holiday season than Derek Carr and the Raiders. While the Raiders potentially hit the reset button on their team, there are a handful of other AFC teams that appear to be set for the foreseeable future. First, we say goodbye to one of the best players in the history of the NFL.
New Washington Commanders Owner Could Need Extra $1B

The next owner of the Washington Commanders may need some extra cash to finalize a takeover deal for the NFL franchise. Last month, Commanders owner Dan Snyder announced he was exploring a potential sale of the team after allegations of mismanagement and workplace misconduct. A team takeover could include an extra $1 billion to cover costs associated with a new stadium, according to CBS Sports.
Lovie Smith must go despite Texans' late season surge

It only took 14 weeks, but the Houston Texans are finally surging. Houston is coming off an impressive 19-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans where they not only worked to stop Derrick Henry’s ridiculous streak against the team but also forced the Titans into a winner-take-all scenario against Jacksonville in Week 18. Coach Lovie Smith preached of his team’s resilience and the impressive factoid that, despite an overall underwhelming record to this point, the team could still hypothetically finish with a winning record against the AFC South.
