Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia On Tank Showdown: “I Have Advantages That People May Not Realize”
Facing Gervonta Davis comes with several arduous and frightening factors. For starters, considering his star power, fighters who take on the Baltimore native are forced to deal with the magnitude of his awe-inspiring events. Secondly, and seemingly more importantly, Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) has a penchant for the dramatics. With the 28-year-old sporting a knockout percentage north of 92%, his foes are often left unresponsive on the canvas.
Boxing Scene
Broner Aiming for Undisputed at 140: I Want Regis; Get Him Out the Way, Then Knock Them All Out
Adrien Broner apparently has not lost his mojo. The brash, multi-division champion from Cincinnati is set to return to the ring after nearly two years on Feb. 25 against Ivan Redkach in a welterweight bout in Atlanta. After that, according to Broner, he will move down to 140 to not only compete in that division but collect every single belt. Broner has not fought at the 140-pound mark since 2017, when he lost to Mikey Garcia by unanimous decision.
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis On Crawford's Brutal KO Over Avanesyan: "I Expected It To Go That Way"
During the lead up of Terence Crawford’s showdown against David Avanesyan, the 35-year-old pound-for-pound star did his best to posture and praise the fringe contender as a legitimate threat. Officially, the two would square off on December 10th, in Crawford’s backyard in Omaha, Nebraska. Although the WBO belt holder...
Boxing Scene
BoxingScene.com's 2022 Women's Fighter of The Year - Claressa Shields
Claressa Shields didn’t need a win over Savannah Marshall to consider herself worthy of GWOAT status. It certainly helped plead her case, as well as collect year-end awards—including BoxingScene.com’s honor as the 2022 Women’s Fighter of the Year. The unbeaten three-division champion capped the best year...
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis: I Never Underestimate Anybody; Don’t Care If I’m Fighting A Little Kid, My Aunt
Jaron Ennis wants nothing more than to test himself against boxing’s elite welterweights. Unfortunately for Ennis, he is instead training for a fight against unknown Ukrainian contender Karen Chukhadzhian. Philadelphia’s Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs, 1 NC) and Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs) will fight for the IBF interim 147-pound championship on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard January 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Released From Jail, Issued 'No-Contact' Order In Connection With Recent Arrest
Gervonta Davis was released from jail on Wednesday afternoon and issued a no-contact order in relation to his recent arrest in South Florida. As previously reported by boxingScene.com, Davis was placed under arrest Tuesday afternoon after Parkland (Fla.) police responded to 911 calls of an alleged domestic violence incident in a Parkland residence. Two separate 911 calls—which were revealed by TMZ Sports but which were authenticated by the Broward County Sheriff's Department—revealed a female claiming that she was attacked and that “he’s going to kill me.”
Boxing Scene
Devin Haney: I’ll Show That Vasiliy Lomachenko Is Not A Master Boxer
All signs are pointing toward a showdown between undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko to take place in the first half of 2023. Top Rank boss Bob Arum promotes both fighters and he’s indicated that the fight’s going to happen. That would indicate it’s a matter...
Boxing Scene
Salita Confident Otto Wallin Would Decision Anthony Joshua in Distance Fight
Dmitriy Salita, promoter for heavyweight contender Otto Wallin, has continued to push for a fight with former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua. Joshua is slated to fight in the month of March, with several names being considered for his next fight - including Wallin. The British star is currently hunting...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia Fires Back at Devin Haney: My Daughter Hits Harder!
Devin Haney doesn’t think much of Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ next opponent. On January 7th Davis will take on WBA super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia. The Showtime pay-per-view event will take place in Washington DC. In a recent appearance on Tha Boxing Voice, Haney said that...
Boxing Scene
Prograis on Ramirez Fight: 'F---- It, Oh Well, Let It F---in' Marinate'
Regis Prograis doesn’t necessarily blame Jose Ramirez for the fallout of what would have been one of the more intriguing title bouts in the first half of 2023. The way he sees it, at this point, they can only hope that the fight will get bigger with age. Prograis,...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury Backs Joe Joyce To "Wipe The Floor" With Anthony Joshua
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is backing Joe Joyce to take down Anthony Joshua - if the former Team GB stablemates collide in the ring. Fury was in talks to fight Joshua for December. Their discussions fell apart when Joshua decided to go in another direction. Instead, Fury went forward...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury Missing Out on ‘Million Dollar’ WWE Paydays Due to US Visa Issues: Report
Tyson Fury’s inability to enter the United States is hampering his ability to earn extravagant paydays from the WWE, according to a report from The Sun. The WBC heavyweight titlist from Manchester, England, could stand to rake in a few million dollars from the veteran wrestling organization but those chances now "appear slim”, The Sun said, because Fury is having trouble getting clearance to enter America, where many of the WWE’s events are held. Many believe Fury’s visa’s difficulties are connected to Daniel Kinahan, the alleged Irish cartel boss whom Fury has publicly praised as a friend and advisor.
Boxing Scene
Estrada On Ioka-Franco: Whoever Wins Is Fine; Would Love To Unify Against Ioka
The final title fight of 2022 will include Juan Francisco Estrada among the most interested observers. Mexico’s Estrada has every intention of scouting the Kazuto Ioka-Joshua Franco WBA/WBO junior bantamweight unification bout, which takes place on December 31 on TBS-Japan from Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. The bout takes place four weeks after Estrada regained his WBC 115-pound title while successfully defending the division’s lineal championship following his repeat win over Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez on December 3 in Glendale, Arizona.
Boxing Scene
Sean Hemphill vs. David Stevens Tops ShoBox Tripleheader on January 20
Two former Trainers of the Year will lead their young and undefeated fighters into the first SHOBOX: The New Generation card of 2023 as James “Buddy” McGirt’s promising super middleweight prospect Sean Hemphill faces off against Ronnie Shields-trained prodigy David Stevens in a tripleheader set for Friday, January 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT live on SHOWTIME from Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, Pa.
Boxing Scene
Rey Vargas vs. O'Shaquie Foster on February 11 at Alamodome, Showtime
Tickets are on sale now to see two-division world champion Rey Vargas and top contender O’Shaquie Foster battle for the vacant WBC Super Featherweight World Championship on Saturday, February 11 live on SHOWTIME from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas in a Premier Boxing Champions event. Tickets for the...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Believes Spence Should Keep Frank Martin Far Away From Him
Amongst a long list of interested observers that tuned in to watch Frank Martin face off against Michel Rivera, Gervonta Davis admits that he took in the sights as well. Officially, the two placed their unsullied records on the line two weeks ago at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada. With both fighters considered big-time prospects at 135 pounds, it was Martin who took one gigantic step forward.
Boxing Scene
Rashidi Ellis on Jaron “Boots” Ennis: "That's The Fight I Want"
On the outside looking in, Rashidi Ellis seemingly checked all the boxes. Whether it was his blazing hand speed, one-punch knockout power, or sublime defensive movement, Ellis believed that his overall skills were more than enough to be mentioned with the rest of the welterweight division’s elite. Nevertheless, as...
Boxing Scene
Spence On Stanionis vs. Ortiz: "That's A 50-50 Fight"
Although both Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have done their best to clear out the logjam near the top of the welterweight division, fighters such as Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Eimantas Stanionis have grown restless. So, while winning a world title is of the utmost importance, Ortiz and Stanionis...
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson: Ortiz is Tough Fight, But I'm Not Older Guy Like Lomachenko
Former two division world champion Shakur Stevenson is still hunting for an opponent for a planned WBC lightweight eliminator. Several names have turned him down, but one name that is likely to agree - is Jamaine Ortiz. Back in October, Ortiz made a big impression when he face three division...
Boxing Scene
Conor Benn Says He Will Return to Boxing ‘Early Next Year’, Pleads with WBC To Speed Up Investigation
Apparently even Conor Benn is fed up with all the deliberation surrounding his positive drug tests. The embattled British welterweight went on social media Thursday to plead with the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency and the World Boxing Council to speed up their investigation on his case. It was through VADA that...
