Three dead; four injured after a rash of violence unfolds across New Orleans just before the new year
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans has seen the highest homicide rate in 26 years. Three people are dead and four are injured after six separate shootings in New Orleans. So far this year, at least 277 killings have been reported across New Orleans, the most since 1996. Around 11:30...
New Orleans’ homicide total climbs to highest in 26 years
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Eight shootings in less than 24 hours across New Orleans left three people dead and five others injured. Shootings rocked neighborhoods from Mid City to the Seventh Ward, the French Quarter, the East, and the West Bank. So far this year, at least 277 killings have...
NOPD responds to back to back shootings — one fatal
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two shooting incidents Wednesday night (Dec. 28)-- one of them fatal.
Overnight shooting on I-10 leaves man wounded
A man is recovering after being shot on I-10 Thursday morning. It happened on I-10 east at Louisa Street around 3:00 a.m.
Construction fire reported in walls of Superdome, NOFD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A construction fire was reported at the Caesar’s Superdome on Wednesday (Dec. 28) morning, according to the New Orleans Fire Department. The fire was reportedly inside the walls of the Superdome, according to a 6:47 a.m. tweet from NOFD. The building was evacuated while crews...
Newell: Cantrell‘s search for new NOPD Superintendent is a charade
Right before the holidays, New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced her intentions of hiring the next NOPD police chief. I said in advance of her announcement, and I’ll say it again, that we’ve made a huge mistake in our approach to this.
Homeowner shoots, kills armed man in Algiers residence, New Orleans police say
An Algiers homeowner shot and killed an armed man inside a residence Wednesday, New Orleans police said. First responders were summoned at 11:13 a.m. to the 3100 block of Pittari Place, where Emergency Medical Services found the shooting the victim and took him to a hospital. He was declared dead there.
Teen hurt, another wounded after 2 separate shootings in New Orleans in less than half an hour
A teenager and another person are recovering after two early morning shootings within the New Orleans city limits in less than one hour.
Man shot, killed in Cut-Off Wednesday, NOPD
According to the NOPD, the shooting reportedly happened just after 11 a.m. in the 3100 block of Pittari Place.
Man dies after being shot Wednesday afternoon in French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man died after being shot Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 28) in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and identity were not disclosed by authorities. The bleeding man was taken by New Orleans EMS ambulance, after being found at the corner of...
NOPD in search of two accused of burglarizing Gentilly business, twice
Two hours later, surveillance video captured one of the subjects returning to the store, taking more merchandise.
Man gunned down on Toulouse Street in broad daylight
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the French Quarters on Wednesday (Dec. 28th.)
N.O. police officer shot themself in the leg at the training academy, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is working to determine what went wrong at an NOPD training academy that resulted in an NOPD officer shooting themself in the leg. It happened Wednesday morning at the Training Academy in the 4600 block of Paris Avenue. “In this incident,...
Jefferson Parish woman reflects on tornado recovery 2 weeks post-disaster
Wednesday marks two weeks since a tornado damaged countless homes in Southeast Louisiana. Many people living in Jefferson Parish are still working to secure trailers and assistance as we move toward the New Year. Amanda Dufrene, who lives in Jefferson Parish, says she received a trailer a week ago and...
New Orleans girl paralyzed by gunshot flown out for shopping spree with former NOPD officer
NEW ORLEANS — It was around Thanksgiving 2020, when the life of a 7-year-old little girl would be forever changed. But from that same day forward, the life of the NOPD officer who came to her aid would never be the same as well. And it’s a bond that...
Heavy police presence in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — Heavy police presence has been reported in New Orleans East at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Wales Street. It is advised to avoid the area. No other information is available at this time.
NOPD locates car, all ‘persons of interest,’ but still no arrest in killing of comedian Boogie B.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said Wednesday (Dec. 28) that they have located a car and four ‘persons of interest’ to their investigation into last Friday’s homicide of Brandon “Boogie B.” Montrell. But the NOPD still has not made an arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of the comedian outside a Warehouse District grocery store.
16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Chalmette
A 16-year-old is facing charges in St. Bernard Parish following an armed robbery that took place Tuesday (Dec. 27).
Four men killed in separate shootings identified by New Orleans coroner
The identities of the victims in four separate fatal shootings that took place Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in New Orleans have been released by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Kenwuane Moore, 38, was killed in Mid-City at around 8:01 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 21). Police found him inside a vehicle at...
Southern University student among those killed in Monday’s Ninth Ward party shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crime tape still litters the scene from a mass shooting that unfolded early Monday morning (Dec. 26) in the 2000 block of St. Maurice Street in the Ninth Ward. “It’s with extreme sadness that we are at this location, mourning the loss of two families,” New...
