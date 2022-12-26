ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
fox8live.com

New Orleans’ homicide total climbs to highest in 26 years

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Eight shootings in less than 24 hours across New Orleans left three people dead and five others injured. Shootings rocked neighborhoods from Mid City to the Seventh Ward, the French Quarter, the East, and the West Bank. So far this year, at least 277 killings have...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Construction fire reported in walls of Superdome, NOFD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A construction fire was reported at the Caesar’s Superdome on Wednesday (Dec. 28) morning, according to the New Orleans Fire Department. The fire was reportedly inside the walls of the Superdome, according to a 6:47 a.m. tweet from NOFD. The building was evacuated while crews...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man dies after being shot Wednesday afternoon in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man died after being shot Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 28) in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and identity were not disclosed by authorities. The bleeding man was taken by New Orleans EMS ambulance, after being found at the corner of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Heavy police presence in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — Heavy police presence has been reported in New Orleans East at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Wales Street. It is advised to avoid the area. No other information is available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

NOPD locates car, all ‘persons of interest,’ but still no arrest in killing of comedian Boogie B.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said Wednesday (Dec. 28) that they have located a car and four ‘persons of interest’ to their investigation into last Friday’s homicide of Brandon “Boogie B.” Montrell. But the NOPD still has not made an arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of the comedian outside a Warehouse District grocery store.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy