Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Warmer temperatures, higher rain chances to ring in the new year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in place for our New Year’s Eve. Friday: Increasing clouds, mild, spotty shower or two. New Year’s Eve: Periods of rain likely, coverage decreasing by midnight. New Year’s Day: Mix of sun and clouds, warm, dry!. Temperatures reached the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rain likely on the last day of 2022; temperatures continue to climb

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will continue to climb into the weekend with rain likely for Saturday, New Year’s Eve. First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Sunday: Dry and warm. Tuesday and Wednesday: More wet weather. Today will bring abundant sunshine across the region...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Sunshine, dry weather sticking around before rain moves in this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A warming trend continues this week with unseasonably warm conditions starting Friday with rain returning New Year’s Eve. Today will feature lots of sunshine and dry weather with high temperatures in the middle 40s. Overnight lows will fall below freezing in the middle 20s. It’ll...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Arctic air relief: Warming trend on its way across the area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The arctic airmass stays with us today with a warming trend ahead for the end of the week. After a frigid start this morning, temperatures will stay chilly for the afternoon with increasing clouds. High temperatures for today will be in the lower 40s with overnight lows near 25 degrees.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

FORECAST: Another cold night before temps warm up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app. There will be another wave of chill tonight before temperatures warm up a bit. Scattered flurries are possible in Charlotte. Tuesday will be...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Post-Christmas warming trend brings balance into the new week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More cold and dry conditions can be expected into Monday. After Monday, we will be in for a warming trend for the balance of the week with temperatures in the 60s by Friday. • Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, chilly. • Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant. •...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Winter Storm Elliot still causing flight delays, cancellations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Flight delays and cancellations are still rolling in after a deadly winter storm struck the east coast of the United States. Today is one of the busiest travel days of the year and thousands of flights have already been delayed or canceled this morning. Before the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

These tigers need your Christmas tree, and you get something for free

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Holiday air travel woes continue with Southwest Airlines

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Protecting your home from water damage from burst pipes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’ve got broken pipes after the freezing weather, it could be a while before a plumber can get out to your home to fix them. WBTV called around, and there wasn’t a single plumber available to take our call because it’s all hands on deck at the moment.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

‘It’s been tough’: Family talks days after Charlotte woman killed in NY blizzard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the state of New York continues to deal with the historic blizzard, a Charlotte family knows firsthand the pain this storm has caused. “It’s been tough. I have more hard mornings than any other time,” said Tomeshia Brown. “When I wake up in the morning, that’s the first thing on my mind. It’s been hard to leave the house for me.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Traffic diverted around water main break in South End

CHARLOTTE — A water main break in South End caused lanes of traffic to be diverted Wednesday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police closed the outbound lanes of South Tryon Street at West Boulevard, directing traffic onto South Boulevard during the morning rush. Charlotte Water has responded to more than a dozen...
CHARLOTTE, NC

