Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, SC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in North Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensBessemer City, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
Warmer temperatures, higher rain chances to ring in the new year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in place for our New Year’s Eve. Friday: Increasing clouds, mild, spotty shower or two. New Year’s Eve: Periods of rain likely, coverage decreasing by midnight. New Year’s Day: Mix of sun and clouds, warm, dry!. Temperatures reached the...
WBTV
Rain likely on the last day of 2022; temperatures continue to climb
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will continue to climb into the weekend with rain likely for Saturday, New Year’s Eve. First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Sunday: Dry and warm. Tuesday and Wednesday: More wet weather. Today will bring abundant sunshine across the region...
WBTV
Clear skies with warmer temps until First Alert Weather Day on New Year’s Eve
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Looking Ahead, we still have New Year’s Eve as a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of showers on Saturday. Shower activity will start taper off from west to east Saturday night, but there still will be showers possible for evening events. Overnight...
WBTV
Sunshine, dry weather sticking around before rain moves in this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A warming trend continues this week with unseasonably warm conditions starting Friday with rain returning New Year’s Eve. Today will feature lots of sunshine and dry weather with high temperatures in the middle 40s. Overnight lows will fall below freezing in the middle 20s. It’ll...
WBTV
Arctic air relief: Warming trend on its way across the area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The arctic airmass stays with us today with a warming trend ahead for the end of the week. After a frigid start this morning, temperatures will stay chilly for the afternoon with increasing clouds. High temperatures for today will be in the lower 40s with overnight lows near 25 degrees.
FORECAST: Another cold night before temps warm up
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app. There will be another wave of chill tonight before temperatures warm up a bit. Scattered flurries are possible in Charlotte. Tuesday will be...
WBTV
Post-Christmas warming trend brings balance into the new week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More cold and dry conditions can be expected into Monday. After Monday, we will be in for a warming trend for the balance of the week with temperatures in the 60s by Friday. • Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, chilly. • Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant. •...
WBTV
First Alert: Freezing temps will be back Christmas morning before highs begin to climb
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have a couple of more unseasonably cold but dry days in the forecast before we start our warming trend next week. Temperatures will make it above freezing on Christmas and by midweek highs will climb into the 50s. • First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Plenty...
WBTV
Winter Storm Elliot still causing flight delays, cancellations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Flight delays and cancellations are still rolling in after a deadly winter storm struck the east coast of the United States. Today is one of the busiest travel days of the year and thousands of flights have already been delayed or canceled this morning. Before the...
WBTV
These tigers need your Christmas tree, and you get something for free
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a death that appears to have taken place by railroad tracks off West Summit Avenue. Police investigating 3 Charlotte area shootings in 12 hours. Updated: 4 hours ago. One of the people shot was along Rozumney Drive in northwest Charlotte. Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte.
WBTV
Holiday air travel woes continue with Southwest Airlines
Three shootings in the span of just a few hours are having police scramble for clues to who may be responsible for these crimes. Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing a fundraiser for the family of Ella Rose. These tigers want...
WBTV
Dialysis patient stranded in Charlotte after Southwest Airlines flight canceled
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As WBTV continues to bring you the latest on the impacts of the nationwide Southwest Airlines cancellations, one woman’s visit to Charlotte is lasting longer than she expected, keeping her hundreds of miles from her doctors. When Jan Bray traveled to Charlotte to see her...
Windy, freezing conditions create dangerous situation in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — As severe winter weather strikes much of the country, heavy winds and freezing temperatures are cause for concern locally. In Matthews, a massive tree came toppling down on a home in the early hours of Friday morning. “I was just waking up to get ready work, then...
WBTV
Protecting your home from water damage from burst pipes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’ve got broken pipes after the freezing weather, it could be a while before a plumber can get out to your home to fix them. WBTV called around, and there wasn’t a single plumber available to take our call because it’s all hands on deck at the moment.
Mecklenburg County extends hours at multiple shelters for cold holiday weekend
CHARLOTTE — Shelters throughout Mecklenburg County have adjusted their hours and capacity in response to the power outage and freezing temperatures expected this holiday weekend. Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office (CMEMO), Roof Above and the Salvation Army Center of Hope are collaborating to...
WBTV
‘It’s been tough’: Family talks days after Charlotte woman killed in NY blizzard
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the state of New York continues to deal with the historic blizzard, a Charlotte family knows firsthand the pain this storm has caused. “It’s been tough. I have more hard mornings than any other time,” said Tomeshia Brown. “When I wake up in the morning, that’s the first thing on my mind. It’s been hard to leave the house for me.”
Charlotte woman dies after getting stuck in New York snowstorm
BUFFALO, NEW YORK — The blizzard that pummeled the northeast on Christmas weekend also dealt a heartbreaking blow to a Charlotte family. Locally, the weather woes were primarily kept to frigid temperatures and burst pipes, but the winter storm was deadly across the country. So far, more than 50...
Some Mezzanine Apartments left with no water since Saturday
As of Monday, residents said three buildings were without water.
Traffic diverted around water main break in South End
CHARLOTTE — A water main break in South End caused lanes of traffic to be diverted Wednesday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police closed the outbound lanes of South Tryon Street at West Boulevard, directing traffic onto South Boulevard during the morning rush. Charlotte Water has responded to more than a dozen...
WBTV
Charlotte-Douglas travelers frustrated with thousands of canceled Southwest Airlines flights
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Anger and frustration are palpable at airports across the country with travelers trying to go anywhere on Southwest Airlines. This comes after the airline canceled more than 2,600 flights on Tuesday, which is two-thirds of its scheduled routes. In comparison Delta, United, American and JetBlue airlines...
Comments / 0