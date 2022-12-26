Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
wbrz.com
2022 Weather Year in Review: Heat, cold, rain, & drought
As 2022 comes to a close, let’s look back at the roller coaster of weather we all lived through. We started January 1, 2022 with a record breaking high. Including January 1st, there were 20 days that broke record high temperatures. There were 9 days that broke the record for highest minimum temperature, or the warmest morning low.
wbrz.com
Wednesday PM Forecast: Friday storms will bring a heavy downpour
Friday morning storms are bringing a heavy downpour. Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures tonight will be warm, only bottoming out in the low 60s. You may need to turn the A/C back on if you haven’t already. Thursday morning will have some areas of patchy fog and a few isolated showers. By the afternoon, there will be some sun coming through mostly cloudy skies, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s.
wbrz.com
Sunday PM Forecast: We will be warming up all week
Temperatures will start climbing on Monday afternoon. Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures will be dropping below freezing again tonight. Parishes and counties north of Baton Rouge are under a Hard Freeze Warning again for temperatures less that 25° overnight. After 9 am tomorrow, temperatures will be climbing out of hard freeze territory and high temperatures will be in the 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy, but there will be no rain.
kadn.com
Chilly Temperatures Remain for a Few More Days
It was another very cold and frosty start to the day around Acadiana. Temperatures will climb quickly today thanks to plentiful sunshine and southerly winds. Highs reach the upper 50s. Tonight, a weak cold front moves into the area, increasing clouds and winds. Prior to its arrival, frost will likely form. Winds gust close to 20 mph early in the mornings as temperatures fall to just below the freezing mark.
Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022
Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
theadvocate.com
Cold snap leaves hundreds without water in Baton Rouge: 'We're working around the clock'
On a typical day, Veterans Plumbing Repairs fields between 10 and 15 calls for service. On Tuesday, they had 37 calls before lunch. That was nothing, however, compared to the flood of nearly 300 calls owner Shawn Carney said he received between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. “We’re working around...
brproud.com
New Year’s Eve in Baton Rouge: Live music, fireworks over Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Count down to 2023 with live music and fireworks along the Mississippi River in downtown Baton Rouge. The city will be hosting its 10th anniversary Red Stick Revelry on New Year’s Eve. The tradition includes live music and the midnight drop of a nine-foot LED red stick in Town Square.
wbrz.com
Outages reported along Corporate Boulevard late Tuesday night
BATON ROUGE - Several businesses and homes lost power along Corporate Boulevard late Tuesday night. The outages were first reported shortly before 10 p.m. just off College Drive. Entergy reported that more than 100 customers were without electricity in the area predominantly made up of hotels and other businesses. Some...
theadvocate.com
Velvet Cactus restaurant closes Baton Rouge location effective immediately
Velvet Cactus has closed its Baton Rouge restaurant, according to a Wednesday night social media post. The Old Hammond Highway Mexican restaurant will not reopen its doors. The New Orleans location on Argonne Boulevard remains open. Management wrote in the announcement that the "hard decision" was based on rising costs.
WAFB
Homeowners face water issues after cold temperatures hit Capital Region
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Homeowners in some south Louisiana parishes face water issues after cold temperatures hit the Capital Region over the past few days. The cold weather has left a mark on the Capital Region. So far, parts of Livingston (French Settlement and Maurepas), Assumption, St. John the Baptist, and LaFourche parishes are all under boil water advisories.
wbrz.com
La. 1 closed in Napoleonville due to broken gas line
ASSUMPTION PARISH - Drivers using La. 1 at Napoleonville should take alternate routes Wednesday evening as crews work to repair a ruptured gas line in the area. The break prompted officials to close La. 1 from Canal Road (on the edge of downtown) to La. 1010 (south of the village) late Wednesday afternoon.
wbrz.com
Looking for New Year's Eve plans? See what's going on in Baton Rouge
With New Year's Eve fast approaching, here are some events you can check out this weekend to ring in 2023. 8 p.m. to midnight at Davis Rhorer Plaza and North Boulevard Town Square. -Features live music in downtown, a countdown and fireworks over the Mississippi River. More info here. Hilton's...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge bars are preparing for New Year’s Eve crowds
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — We are four days away from the new year, and Baton Rouge bars are preparing for the crowds. “It’s been a rough last few years. So everybody is looking forward to the new year and what it can bring,” stated Randy Wesley, owner of Pastime.
cenlanow.com
Traffic temporarily stopped on I-10 due to crashes Wednesday
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Traffic came to a standstill on westbound I-10 west of Baton Rouge Wednesday due to two crashes, police said. Henderson Police posted on its Facebook page at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday that “there is an event in Iberville Parish and another just after the rest area. Traffic is not moving.”
wbrz.com
Some Denham Springs homes to experience discolored water
DENHAM SPRINGS - Some water customers in Denham Springs will notice discoloration Wednesday night, into Thursday, due to tests being conducted on area hydrants. Fire District 5 will be "flow testing" the hydrants south of I-12 in Plantation Estates and surrounding areas, beginning at 10 p.m. That could mean brown-tinted water running to faucets -- something likely to continue into Thursday.
wbrz.com
Nightly lane closures to begin January in preparation for I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE - We're days away from the new year and while many are making resolutions, DOTD is preparing for a massive year filled with projects along I-10. Next month, there will be nightly lane closures on I-10 between Washington Street and Acadian Thruway so construction crews can start moving in and installing concrete barriers along the shoulder.
WAFB
Baton Rouge Mexican restaurant announces closure
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The list of Baton Rouge area restaurants to close their doors in 2022 grew longer this week. Velvet Cactus abruptly closed its only location in Baton Rouge, which is on Jefferson Highway, just before the New Year. The restaurant’s Facebook post announcing the closure blamed...
wbrz.com
Boil water advisory lifted for Hammond Heights, White Hall/Head of Island
BATON ROUGE - A boil water advisory enacted on Saturday has been lifted for customers of the French Settlement Water Company in Hammond Heights and in White Hall/Head of Island. Officials on Wednesday said the precautionary measure was no longer in effect. The notice was put out because of concerns...
brproud.com
How much does the Baton Rouge area pay for trash pickup?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge Parish residents could be paying over $35 a month for trash to be picked up twice a week. Why is Baton Rouge’s fee so high? Director of Transportation Fred Raiford said inflation and increased prices have made an impact. The new contract between the city’s servicer, Republic Services, and the city will begin in March.
WAFB
Firefighter treated following massive fire in Pointe Coupee Parish
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A firefighter was treated following a massive fire at a home on the evening of Monday, Dec. 26. The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. at a home on Island Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene and saw huge flames pouring from the roof....
