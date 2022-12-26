Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a federal lawsuit against a plastic surgery provider in the Seattle area over claims it misled patients and the public “through a multitude of unlawful, unfair and deceptive practices” by posting fake positive reviews online — and intimidating or bribing patients to remove negative reviews. The lawsuit against Allure Esthetic and its owner, Dr. Javad Sajan, alleges that the company directed its employees to create fake email accounts in order to write and post fictitious positive reviews. Allure also had more than 10,000 patients sign non-disclosure agreements before receiving treatment that restricted them from posting negative reviews online, the lawsuit alleges. Allure threatened to sue patients if they refused to delete negative reviews, the lawsuit says. Other times, it offered patients cash and free services or products to take down negative reviews, according to the lawsuit.
