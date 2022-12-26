As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Dec. 26:. A Merrill man, 54, will be cited following an incident on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 23 in the Town of Harding. Just before 5 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a mailbox being struck and damaged on County Rd. E. The investigating deputy located a vehicle registration plate in the area of where the mailbox was struck, and made contact with the owner of the vehicle which matched the registration. The registered owner reportedly admitted to striking the mailbox after being run off the road by another motorist, and stated he was unaware he was required to report the incident. As a result, the man will be cited for failure to report to law enforcement and hit-and-run causing property damage.

