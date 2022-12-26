Delaware State Police have arrested Markice Lincoln, 30, of Wilmington, DE following a traffic stop that occurred on Wednesday night. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 8:39 p.m., New Castle County Governor’s Task Force (GTF) was on patrol in the area of the Wawa, located at 4651 Ogletown-Stanton Road. During this time, members observed a black Ford Expedition, pull into a handicapped parking space without a handicap placard displayed. A traffic stop was initiated, and contact was made with two occupants, identified as Markice Lincoln and a 28-year-old male from Wilmington. Upon contact with the occupants, a strong odor of marijuana was detected. A subsequent probable cause search led to the discovery of 6 firearms, approximately 1 gram of marijuana, and 5.5 Oxycodone pills. A computer search of the firearms revealed they were all reported stolen in a criminal investigation by the Wilmington Police Department.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 11 HOURS AGO