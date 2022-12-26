Read full article on original website
townsquaredelaware.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug and Weapons Arrest
Delaware State Police have arrested Markice Lincoln, 30, of Wilmington, DE following a traffic stop that occurred on Wednesday night. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 8:39 p.m., New Castle County Governor’s Task Force (GTF) was on patrol in the area of the Wawa, located at 4651 Ogletown-Stanton Road. During this time, members observed a black Ford Expedition, pull into a handicapped parking space without a handicap placard displayed. A traffic stop was initiated, and contact was made with two occupants, identified as Markice Lincoln and a 28-year-old male from Wilmington. Upon contact with the occupants, a strong odor of marijuana was detected. A subsequent probable cause search led to the discovery of 6 firearms, approximately 1 gram of marijuana, and 5.5 Oxycodone pills. A computer search of the firearms revealed they were all reported stolen in a criminal investigation by the Wilmington Police Department.
nccpdnews.com
Police Seek Information regarding Fairfax Shots Fired Incident
(Wilmington, Del.-19803) On Friday (12/23) at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the area of Devonshire Road and Waverly Road in Fairfax for multiple calls of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and located multiple shell casings and an unoccupied vehicle with...
townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday night in the Wilmington area that resulted in the arrest of Christopher McCabe, 29, of Newark, DE for vehicular assault. On December 27, 2022, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a 2017 Volkswagen GTI was traveling Ogletown Stanton Road...
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Bear man identified as possible homicide victim
Delaware State Police have identified the man who was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound Christmas night in the Glasgow area. 24-year-old Kevin Love of Bear was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night. Troopers were dispatched to what was initially reported as a possible fatal crash...
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE: Newport man charged with burglaries, robberies following crash, arrest in Claymont
A Newport man faces numerous burglary and robbery-related charges following his arrest in Claymont, which resulted from a pursuit that ended with two crashes. Delaware State Police said Wednesday that they had been investigating several burglaries and robberies that started December 21st in the Wilmington and Claymont areas. Several businesses were broken into, and robberies were committed at a 7-11 on Governor Printz Boulevard on two consecutive days.
Delaware State Police Announce “Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar”
The Delaware State Police Aviation Section is proud to announce its first-ever “Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar.” This program, which will last seven weeks, will strive to inspire […] The post Delaware State Police Announce “Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar” appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WDEL 1150AM
Home improvement fraud arrest in Middletown
New Castle County Police have arrested and charged a 56-year old Middletown man with home improvement fraud in connection with an incident in October. Joseph Jenkins was arrested on December 22, 2022, according to police, for allegedly defrauding a homeowner in the Bayberry North subdivision. Police said the homeowner gave...
More than 60 shots fired, 2 people injured in Kensington shooting
A shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood left two men injured and the street littered with shell casings.
Woman Says Fight Prompted Her Violent Husband's Fatal Shooting: Reports
Attorneys for a woman charged in the Christmas night shooting death of her husband claim there was a history of domestic violence in the household. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a fight preceded the fatal shooting, The Press of Atlantic City reports. Marylue Wigglesworth called 9-1-1 saying she’d been...
phl17.com
Philly man struck and killed, Delaware man arrested for driving through scene
A Philadelphia man is dead after being struck and killed by a vehicle on Route 40 in Delaware, and an unrelated driver is arrested for a DUI for driving through the scene. The fatal crash occurred at 9:30 p.m. on Christmas day when a 53-year-old Philadelphia man got out of his vehicle on the shoulder of Route 40 and started walking eastbound. Delaware State police say this is when a 2020 Kia Sportage traveling westbound in the left lane struck the pedestrian and then stopped in the right shoulder.
SEEN HER? Teenager Missing In Cumberland County
New Jersey State Police seek the public's help in finding an endangered teenager who went missing in Cumberland County. State police from the Bridgeton Station say that 16-year-old Ahmir Moreno was last seen in the area of Jesse Bridge Road and Sherman Ave. in Deerfield Township. She went missing at...
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Shot In Basement Of House Near Lawncrest
Philadelphia police were called to a residence on the 1200 block of Unruh Street today. Originally, fire rescue was called for a medical call at that location. When they arrived the found a 60 year old male had been shot two times in his leg. Apparently, this happened yesterday. It...
Police investigating fatal Christmas night shooting in Newark
NEWARK, DE – A 24-year-old male was found shot and killed inside his car after police investigated a motor vehicle crash Sunday night. The incident happened on Christmas night, at around 9:48 pm, in the area southbound Route 896 south of Route 40. Police were dispatched to a reported fatal crash. When they arrived on scene, they found the 24-year-old male driver had been struck by a bullet. “A 24-year-old male victim was located inside the vehicle as the driver and only occupant of the vehicle. Although Emergency Medical Services attempted to revive the victim, he died upon arrival at The post Police investigating fatal Christmas night shooting in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 40; uninvolved driver charged with DUI
A man who was walking along Route 40 in the Bear area has died of injuries suffered when he was hit by a vehicle. Delaware State Police said the 53-year-old Philadelphia man left a vehicle on westbound Route 40 at Scotland Drive Sunday night and ended up walking eastbound in the westbound, left lane. He was hit by a westbound vehicle. Its driver stopped at the scene. The pedestrian died at the scene. His name has not been released.
fox29.com
Man shot multiple times on a Southwest Philadelphia street in critical condition, police say
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A man was critically injured after he was shot multiple times on the street in Southwest Philadelphia. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 2100 block of South 61st Street, about 2:15 Wednesday afternoon. A man was found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds all...
Video shows vehicle slamming into parked cars in Mantua, killing woman
Philadelphia police say a woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after the car she was sitting in was struck by a stolen vehicle.
WDEL 1150AM
Gas station at Concord Pike & Naamans Rd. robbed
Delaware State Police are investigating a hold-up at the Exxon station at Concord Pike and Naamans Road. Shortly before 5:00 a.m. Monday, a male suspect came into the store and demanded money from an employee, while showing a handgun. The robber received an undisclosed amount of cash. The employee was not hurt.
Murder Victim ID'd As Missing Person In Baltimore
A man who was reported missing in Baltimore shortly after Christmas has been found dead, and officials believe it was a homicide. Darius Brockington, 22, was found after officers were called to the 2200 block of Falls Road to investigate a body that had been found shortly before noon on Monday, Dec. 26, according to Baltimore police.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police identify five homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified five people who have been killed in the city. 36-year-old Dominick Williams (B/M DOB 08/27/86) was killed on December 21, 2022, in the unit block of South Howard Street. 44-year-old Howard Carter (B/M DOB 03-01/78) was killed on December 21- 2022,...
abc27.com
Police search for suspect on bicycle in York County
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a suspect on a blue bicycle in York, after the suspect broke a car window and stole a wallet and a jar of change from the vehicle. According to the Spring Garden Township Police Department, this morning at approximately...
