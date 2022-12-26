ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Monday:
Idaho Cash
04-13-16-33-39
(four, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Lotto America
04-11-26-49-51, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 3
(four, eleven, twenty-six, forty-nine, fifty-one; Star Ball: ten; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $32,180,000
Lucky For Life
17-18-22-37-43, Lucky Ball: 16
(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-seven, forty-three; Lucky Ball: sixteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000
Pick 3 Day
4-1-1
(four, one, one)
Pick 3 Night
3-3-1
(three, three, one)
Pick 4 Day
0-3-6-3
(zero, three, six, three)
Pick 4 Night
9-4-5-8
(nine, four, five, eight)
Powerball
17-41-47-60-61, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3
(seventeen, forty-one, forty-seven, sixty, sixty-one; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $215,000,000
Weekly Grand
06-08-17-27-31
(six, eight, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
