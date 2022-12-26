ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cowboy Draw’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Wyoming Lottery’s “Cowboy Draw” game were:

08-11-12-27-44

(eight, eleven, twelve, twenty-seven, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1,750,000

Comments / 0

 

