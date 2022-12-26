Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cowboy Draw’ game

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Well before the dramatic fall of FTX, a Wyoming digital asset expert had already seen the electronic handwriting on the wall. Laramie native Caitlin Long was on a panel with disgraced FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried last year at a Bitcoin conference...
A 1985 C-SPAN interview with former Wyoming Gov. Ed Herschler reveals a surprising continuity with the challenges the state faces nearly four decades later. Wyoming's sources of revenue, population growth and taxes were top issues then and are still priorities for...
LARAMIE -- Southlake Carroll High School has been nothing short of a quarterback factory. Chase Daniel went there. So did Kenny Hill, Greg McElroy and Quinn Ewers. Ewers was the top high school recruit in the country, so in demand he skipped his senior year at one of the top powerhouse programs in the state of Texas. NIL money -- lots of it -- was riding on that decision.
Campbell County 0-6 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Jackson 5-1 Star Valley 4-1 Green River 2-4 Evanston 1-5 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Buffalo 2-3 Glenrock 1-3 Moorcroft...
It's not likely that a northern Colorado wolf pack that originated with wolves from Wyoming has split and spawned a second pack, says a wildlife biologist. There have so far been only "potential sightings" of wolves outside the established territory...
Listed below are record wind gust numbers from across Wyoming. If you lived almost anywhere else in North America you probably did not have much wind yesterday. There are a few gusty spots here and there. But most of the united states has breezy conditions at best. Wyoming, however, was...
Wyoming's two largest cities made a top 10 list of best cities to retire, according to the financial planning and pop culture website Wealth of Geeks and published by The Associated Press last week. The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce effusively praised the report. "It’s no surprise to us that...
It’s Week 4 of the prep basketball season in Wyoming between the two holidays here at the end of one year and the start of a new one. While most teams are practicing and taking time away from games, a few schools are squeezing in some action before the New Year.
We are slowly getting back to action as there are some teams traveling to tournaments this week. There are three teams going to out-of-state duals, a quad, and one match. All schedules are subject to change. Thursday, Dec. 29. Pinedale at Kemmerer, 4 p.m. Star Valley Quad = Bear River,...
In 2013, the Wyoming Women’s Foundation founded the Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt as an opportunity for mentoring and developing camaraderie between women. According to the WYWF, the event emphasizes hunter safety, hunting and land ethics, and the conservation and the proper management of wild natural resources. It is held every year in the fall at the Ranch at Ucross. Sponsors, individuals and scholarships help fill the approximately 46 hunt spots that are available for the event each year. Sponsor and individual applications are currently being accepted through January 15, 2023. The scholarship application will open on February 15, 2023, and close on March 15, 2023.
When Brent Sibley speaks about his son, his voice conveys a constellation of emotions, bookended by grief and pride. "He wasn't one of those big, muscle-bound guys," Sibley told Cowboy State Daily. "If you saw him in a grocery store, you'd...
Residents in eastern states were told Christmas morning to turn down their thermostats and shut off their Christmas lights to avoid blackouts, and as demand for heating surged in the southeast, blackouts rolled across the region. Wyoming utilities managed to keep...
The minority party once held power along the state’s southern rail corridor. These days, however, statehouse representation has dwindled to just two counties and 7%. ROCK SPRINGS—Michele Irwin’s first tactic was to wax poetic about the holiday pie kit she was auctioning to raise cash for what’s left of the Sweetwater County Democratic Party.
Hopeful hunters can apply for six big game animals, and wild turkey – and the Wyoming Super Tag raffle – until the end of January. The ringing in of the new year signals the opening of hunting applications for many hunters. At 8 a.m. on Jan. 3, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will open applications for six big game species and wild turkey.
After that last big snow, our streets have been piled with whatever the snow plows could push aside. We could wait for it all to melt. But that much snow will take a while. So let's line it up, then suck it up off the roads. This is actually quite...
The holiday spirit is alive and well in the court system in Butte, Montana. For the first three weeks of this month, the local municipal court offered defendants an opportunity to knock $150 off their fines with a donation of 30 cans of food to the local food bank.
