Read full article on original website
Related
Proof That Idaho is The Ultimate Battleground for Scammers
We may have just finished Christmas but that's not stopping scammers from continuing their criminal assault on unsuspecting Idahoans who are still in the holiday spirit. Plus, we're about to enter a season that will have scammers salivating at the mouth. Here comes scam season - er... tax season!. With...
We Would Never See This in Idaho, Right?
I suppose you could see something like this when in Idaho’s higher elevations. My sister lives in a small town in Western New York. You can click here to see the video she found on the website of the CBS-TV affiliate out of Buffalo. I then shared the video with friends in law enforcement here in Idaho. Apparently, when it comes to driving with a snow-covered vehicle, this is the worst they’ve ever seen. You’ll get a ticket for far less in Twin Falls County.
Should Idaho Retire These Words & Catch Phrases In 2023?
With the 2023 New Year fast approaching, social media is once again buzzing with unsolicited advice and old go-to resolutions!. For the most part, we get it. A lot of us feel inspired by the prospects of a fresh start. We're psyched to embrace new and healthier habits. Some of the most common resolutions include:
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for serving great food, every day of the week.
One of Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Eve Celebrations is Canceled
Believe it or not, Idaho is typically home to three of the most unique New Year’s Eve celebrations in the United States. This year that number is down to two. In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home of the company responsible for gifting us Easter Peeps every year, they actually drop a 400 pound replica of the marshmallow candy. Panama Beach, Florida rings in the New Year by dropping a huge beach ball. Las Cruces, New Mexico rings in the new year with a chili pepper.
Prime time for potholes in North Idaho
POST FALLS, Idaho — As snow and ice recede from roadways during warmer temperatures this winter, potholes and cracks in the pavement will make themselves known, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. One such trouble zone is in the eastbound lane of Highway 53 just...
Tax rebate 2022: Idaho taxpayers have three days to apply for payment worth up to $600
There are only three days left for Idaho residents to file their taxes and receive a rebate that will give them up to $600.
Post Register
Idaho Department of Corrections is without hot water
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Correctional Center has lost two of the three boilers that provide hot water for about 1,800 of the 2,100 residents. CBS2 received news from the partner of someone who's currently an inmate at the center. We reached out to a spokesperson for more details on the situation.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Early snowpack figures look promising
TWIN FALLS — Snowpack numbers in Idaho look promising, with percentages well above average at every SNOTEL measuring site. A lot more snow is needed, however, to ensure an adequate water supply for the 2023 growing season and to help snuff out the lingering drought. The snowpack “gives us...
How Did No One Notice Boise Just Survived a Hurricane?
Can someone explain to me how no one noticed that the city of Boise quite literally just endured a hurricane? No, seriously. How did no one catch this? While people were enjoying their new iPhones from Santa and finding cars with big red bows in their driveways like in those stupid commercials, the state of Idaho was in the middle of a hurricane.
Meet the Variety of Drivers Making Life Miserable on Idaho Roads
If you see a sign that tells you the speed limit is 35 miles per hour, you have two options. Some people drive at 42 MPH, while others keep a steady 28 MPH. There is a smaller subset, and they usually drive at a steady 19 MPH, no matter the posted limit. These drivers are often named Gertrude, Bertha, or Agnes.
NBCMontana
US 12 closed in Idaho due to avalanche risk
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Idaho Transportation Department reports US 12 is closed west of Lolo Pass due to an avalanche risk. The closure is in effect between Pete King Creek Road and The Colgate Licks Rest Area (50 to 63 miles east of the Kooskia area).
Idaho Utilities Commission Approves Controversial Solar Study
BOISE - A recent move by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission could mean solar panel owners in the state could receive less money from Idaho Power, a major electricity provider across southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The commission accepted the utility's Value of Distributed Energy Resources study, which concluded compensation...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are highly praised for their food and service.
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
Everything You Need to Know About The Gangs Invading Idaho
Recently, Caldwell was the site of a horrific stabbing that officials later learned was a gang-related conflict between members of the Norteños and Sureños gangs at Extra Mile Chevron gas station on Freeport Street. It's a terrifying thought to conceive as this type of crime is relatively uncommon...
Average salary for Idaho teachers increases 3.2%
IDAHO – According to the Idaho State Department of Education, the average salary for Idaho teachers rose 3.2%. The average salary for an Idaho teacher is now $54,806 for this school year. Since 2016-17, Idaho teacher’s salaries have increases 18%. Compared to other states, however, teacher pay is still low, even after accounting for inflation. In a 2021 report from...
NBCMontana
Avalanche danger high in Cabinet & Purcell Ranges
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center is reporting that avalanche danger is high Thursday in the Selkirk and Cabinet Mountains of Idaho and the Cabinet and Purcell Ranges of Northwest Montana. The forecast notes: "Heavy snowfall and strong winds have created dangerous avalanche conditions at Treeline and...
Snow and Rain and Still Drought Maintains its Evil Grip on Idaho
We’re not exactly buried in snow but I would’ve thought we were seeing some improvement in drought conditions. In some parts of Idaho, things are looking up (even if slightly). In southern Idaho, the drought maintains a good grip all along the state line. Last week’s map from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows severe drought from east to west. Locally, everything is south of Twin Falls to Nevada.
SNAP Schedule: Washington State Basic Food Benefits for January 2023
Washington's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known simply as Basic Food in Washington, provides food assistance to low-income families to help them buy groceries. SNAP Benefits: How...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 2