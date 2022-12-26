Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Pelé remembered for transcending soccer around world
NEW YORK (AP) — Pelé was remembered for a life beyond the field, for transcending the sport of soccer and becoming perhaps the most well-known person on Earth. Pelé scored 12 goals in 14 World Cup matches and is the only three-time world champion. He won titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970. His death was especially impactful for generations of Brazilian players who idolized him. Ronaldo led Brazil to a fifth title in 2002. He descibed Pelé as “Unique. Genius. Skilled. Creative. Perfect. Unmatched.” Tributes also came from other Brazilian players such as Neymar and Romario, from past heads of state and from rivals and administrators.
Idaho8.com
AP source: Marlins, Segura agree to 2-year, $17M contract
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have agreed with infielder Jean Segura on a two-year, $17 million contract. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Marlins hadn’t announced the signing. The deal is contingent on Segura completing a physical. Segura is a two-time All-Star. He played for Philadelphia this season, helping the Phillies reach the World Series. He’s also been with Milwaukee, Seattle, Arizona and the Los Angeles Angels over his 11 seasons.
Gophers help US beat Switzerland 5-1 in world junior hockey group play
MONCTON, New Brunswick - Minnesota freshman Jimmy Snuggerud scored twice and the United States rebounded from a loss to beat Switzerland 5-1 on Thursday in the world junior hockey championship.Logan Cooley had a goal and an assist, captain Luke Hughes and Tyler Boucher also scored and Trey Augustine made 18 saves. Coming off a 6-3 loss to Slovakia on Wednesday, the Americans improved to 2-1 in Group B. "I really liked the way we bounced back tonight," said U.S. coach Rand Pecknold of Quinnipiac. "We did a good job on the forecheck and generated a lot of zone time." In the...
Idaho8.com
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé dies at 82
Pelé, the Brazilian soccer legend who won three World Cups and became the sport’s first global icon, has died at the age of 82. “Everything that we are, is thanks to you,” his daughter Kely Nascimento wrote in a post on Instagram, under an image of family members holding Pele’s hands. “We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”
Idaho8.com
Biden administration approves $180 million arms sale to Taiwan
The Biden administration has approved a potential $180 million arms sale to Taiwan amid ongoing tensions between the island and Beijing, the State Department announced Wednesday. The administration informed Congress Wednesday of its approval of the possible sale of vehicle-launched anti-tank munition-laying systems, and related equipment, to the Taipei Economic...
Idaho8.com
Barcelona, Madrid resume Spanish league fight post World Cup
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona and Real Madrid resume their fight for the Spanish league title as the competition starts again following a seven-week hiatus for the World Cup. Barcelona has a two-point lead and hosts crosstown rival Espanyol at Camp Nou on Saturday. Defending champion Madrid visits Valladolid on Friday. The immediate concern of Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández is picking a player to lead his attack with Robert Lewandowski serving the first game of a three-game suspension. Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay or Ferran Torres could replace the league’s leading scorer. Karim Benzema should be ready to play after his hopes of adding a world title to his Ballon d’Or award were ruined by an injury.
Idaho8.com
Mbappé haunted by France loss, not bitter toward Argentina
PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé says he may always be haunted by France’s dramatic World Cup final defeat but bears no bitterness over the way Argentina celebrated and won’t let the loss hold him back with Paris Saint-Germain. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been criticized for the excessive tone of his celebrations. He carried a doll with Mbappé’s face on it while standing alongside teammate Lionel Messi as Argentina paraded the trophy. Martinez was filmed mocking Mbappé in the team dressing room after the game. Mbappé says “those celebrations aren’t my problem” because “you shouldn’t waste energy on such futile things.” Mbappé scored the winning penalty in PSG’s 2-1 victory against Strasbourg on Wednesday night.
Idaho8.com
World reacts to death of Brazilian soccer king Pele
Reactions poured in from around the world to the death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele. He died of cancer in Brazil at age 82. His grace, athleticism and mesmerizing moves transfixed players and fans. ____. “A simple goodbye to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the...
Exclusive-U.S. considers airline wastewater testing as COVID surges in China
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - As COVID-19 infections surge in China, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering sampling wastewater taken from international aircraft to track any emerging new variants, the agency told Reuters.
Idaho8.com
The new buildings set to shape the world in 2023
The last year in architecture will be remembered as one of firsts, from the world’s first “upcycled” skyscraper winning World Building of the Year to Burkina Faso-born Francis Kéré becoming the first African architect to win the coveted Pritzker Prize. It was also a year...
Idaho8.com
Chinese fighter jet intercepts US recon aircraft with ‘unsafe maneuver,’ US Defense Department says
A Chinese fighter jet intercepted a US reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea last week and performed an “unsafe maneuver,” forcing the US aircraft to take evasive action, according to Indo-Pacific Command, the command responsible for overseeing US military operations in the region. On December 21, a...
Idaho8.com
Air Force quietly speeds up plans to eliminate spy planes on the front line of America’s fentanyl war
The US Air Force is moving up its timeline for scrapping a small fleet of surveillance planes used to help take fentanyl pills off the streets, telling National Guard pilots they must fly their aircraft to the boneyard by the end of the month so they can be stripped for parts, according to documents obtained by CNN.
Comments / 0