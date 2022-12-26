Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Here’s a look at your Local Living
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Here’s a look at your Local Living brought to you by MUSC Health. In honor of the 10th ranked Clemson Tigers and the 20th ranked Gamecocks, the Lexington County Animal Services will give fans a discount on adoption fees based on those rankings. From...
abccolumbia.com
Midlands Pup-Shots December 29
Columbia Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Curious, Independent, Funny, Dignified, Couch potato Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs This adorable, chunky pup came in with her two sisters from the local shelter, all scared and timid about everything.
abccolumbia.com
Turn your Christmas tree into mulch with Grinding of the Greens
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you are already looking to get rid of that Christmas tree, don’t just toss it to the curb. You can turn it into beneficial mulch. Keep the Midlands Beautiful is once again holding “the Grinding of the Greens.”. There’s a lot of different...
abccolumbia.com
Riverbanks Zoo: Koala gives birth, it’s a girl!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s a girl!. Officials with Riverbanks Zoo say their Koala Charlotte recently gave birth to a joey, which is what you call a baby koala. The little one had her first check-up this morning. Zoo officials say they will hold a poll to name the...
abccolumbia.com
Ring in the new year with “Capital City Fireworks”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is ringing in the New Year with the “Capital City Fireworks” display on Saturday, December 31. The best viewing area will be on the north side of the State House along Gervais Street and Main Street. For more information on...
List: Some trash pickup days changed due to holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several local governments are closed for the Christmas and New Year's holidays. That means some trash pickup days will be changed. Here are the changes we know about. City of Columbia. The City of Columbia’s Solid Waste Department will be operating on a regular schedule on...
abccolumbia.com
W. Columbia closures, sanitation hours for the holiday
West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The City of West Columbia is releasing changes to their trash pick up and government offices that will be closed as many people continue enjoying the holidays. Officials say City Hall is closed Monday December 26 and Tuesday December 27, 2022 due to the...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: From a second grader with roses to a Wil Lou Gray cadet
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - About a decade ago, a little second grader came to see me at WIS TV. His name was Owen Bradwell. He was a guest in our studio audience for a segment I had called “Friends at Four” on our News at 4. This little guy and I took pictures together at the anchor desk and he even brought me a beautiful bouquet of roses.
WLTX.com
Food Trucks gather at Finlay Park to feed those in need on Christmas Eve
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dozens of food trucks and community members gathered at Finlay Park on Christmas Eve morning to make sure those in need had a warm meal along with blankets, hats, and more as temperatures dropped to their lowest since 2015. "It's important because people need, some people...
WLTX.com
Knights of Columbus serve holiday dinner to Fort Jackson troops
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since 2013, the Knights of Columbus Fourth-Degree Assembly has been serving a holiday dinner to the troops of Fort Jackson who do not get to go home for the holidays. The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic service organization dedicated to charity, unity, fraternity, and patriotism....
'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
Special Chapin busboy gifted a car for Christmas
CHAPIN, S.C. — One young man in Chapin was completely surprised this Christmas season. Thanks to generous staff members and customers from Zorba's Chapin, Colson Cannon, a busboy at the restaurant in Chapin, was gifted a car. Cannon lost both of his parents. He lost his dad to sepsis...
abccolumbia.com
Midas Auto Service hosting “Blood for Oil” blood drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Midas of Gervais Street is hosting a “Blood for Oil” blood drive in the Palmetto Garage Works Community Room on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Individuals who donate blood will receive a free limited-edition Red Cross t-shirt and an oil change voucher!
abccolumbia.com
Bethlehem Baptist Church to host MLK Birthday celebration in January!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Bethlehem Baptist Church wants to celebrate the community with a special birthday celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. next month!. It starts Monday, January 16 at 3 p.m. at the Church’s Family Center on 1037 Eastman Street. Doors open at 2 p.m.
WIS-TV
Volunteers and water needed for Kershaw County animal shelter due to pipe bursts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Humane Society said their pipes burst because of the frigid cold weather in the Midlands over the past few days. Due to the pipe bursts, the Humane Society needs volunteers to help clean up, wash linens, and provide emergency water while officials are working on the plumbing issue.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia holiday sanitation schedule
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia has released the holiday sanitation schedule. Solid waste collections will not be working on Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 2. For these weeks, Monday routes will be moved to Tuesday and Tuesday routes will be moved to Wednesday. City residents are...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia introduces cashless parking garages
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The next time you go to see one of your favorite musicians or make your way to a basketball game in downtown Columbia, you may have a faster time getting in and out of any of the eight parking garages in the area. The City...
abccolumbia.com
Tyler Ryan met the most awesome little guy looking for a forever home
LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – As we all know there are many pets in the Midlands that are waiting to be adopted and finally find their forever home. Levi is one of those little guys that is ready to put a smile on your face every day. According to Lexington...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia’s Solid Waste Collections New Year’s schedule
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia Solid Waste Department announced their modified schedule for the New Year’s holiday. Employees will not be picking up collections on Monday, Jan. 2. Monday routes for this week will be moved to Tuesday. Download the free “Columbia, SC Solid Waste” app...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Animal Services giving USC, Clemson fans pet adoption discount
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— In honor of the 10th ranked Clemson Tigers and the 20th ranked Gamecocks, the Lexington County Animal Services will give fans a discount on adoption fees based on those rankings. From today until Friday, December 30, if you stop by the business on Ball Park Road...
