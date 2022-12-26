ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Here’s a look at your Local Living

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Here’s a look at your Local Living brought to you by MUSC Health. In honor of the 10th ranked Clemson Tigers and the 20th ranked Gamecocks, the Lexington County Animal Services will give fans a discount on adoption fees based on those rankings. From...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Midlands Pup-Shots December 29

Columbia Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Curious, Independent, Funny, Dignified, Couch potato Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs This adorable, chunky pup came in with her two sisters from the local shelter, all scared and timid about everything.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Turn your Christmas tree into mulch with Grinding of the Greens

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you are already looking to get rid of that Christmas tree, don’t just toss it to the curb. You can turn it into beneficial mulch. Keep the Midlands Beautiful is once again holding “the Grinding of the Greens.”. There’s a lot of different...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Riverbanks Zoo: Koala gives birth, it’s a girl!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s a girl!. Officials with Riverbanks Zoo say their Koala Charlotte recently gave birth to a joey, which is what you call a baby koala. The little one had her first check-up this morning. Zoo officials say they will hold a poll to name the...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Ring in the new year with “Capital City Fireworks”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is ringing in the New Year with the “Capital City Fireworks” display on Saturday, December 31. The best viewing area will be on the north side of the State House along Gervais Street and Main Street. For more information on...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

W. Columbia closures, sanitation hours for the holiday

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The City of West Columbia is releasing changes to their trash pick up and government offices that will be closed as many people continue enjoying the holidays. Officials say City Hall is closed Monday December 26 and Tuesday December 27, 2022 due to the...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: From a second grader with roses to a Wil Lou Gray cadet

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - About a decade ago, a little second grader came to see me at WIS TV. His name was Owen Bradwell. He was a guest in our studio audience for a segment I had called “Friends at Four” on our News at 4. This little guy and I took pictures together at the anchor desk and he even brought me a beautiful bouquet of roses.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Knights of Columbus serve holiday dinner to Fort Jackson troops

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since 2013, the Knights of Columbus Fourth-Degree Assembly has been serving a holiday dinner to the troops of Fort Jackson who do not get to go home for the holidays. The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic service organization dedicated to charity, unity, fraternity, and patriotism....
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Special Chapin busboy gifted a car for Christmas

CHAPIN, S.C. — One young man in Chapin was completely surprised this Christmas season. Thanks to generous staff members and customers from Zorba's Chapin, Colson Cannon, a busboy at the restaurant in Chapin, was gifted a car. Cannon lost both of his parents. He lost his dad to sepsis...
CHAPIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Midas Auto Service hosting “Blood for Oil” blood drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Midas of Gervais Street is hosting a “Blood for Oil” blood drive in the Palmetto Garage Works Community Room on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Individuals who donate blood will receive a free limited-edition Red Cross t-shirt and an oil change voucher!
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia holiday sanitation schedule

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia has released the holiday sanitation schedule. Solid waste collections will not be working on Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 2. For these weeks, Monday routes will be moved to Tuesday and Tuesday routes will be moved to Wednesday. City residents are...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia introduces cashless parking garages

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The next time you go to see one of your favorite musicians or make your way to a basketball game in downtown Columbia, you may have a faster time getting in and out of any of the eight parking garages in the area. The City...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia’s Solid Waste Collections New Year’s schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia Solid Waste Department announced their modified schedule for the New Year’s holiday. Employees will not be picking up collections on Monday, Jan. 2. Monday routes for this week will be moved to Tuesday. Download the free “Columbia, SC Solid Waste” app...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Animal Services giving USC, Clemson fans pet adoption discount

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— In honor of the 10th ranked Clemson Tigers and the 20th ranked Gamecocks, the Lexington County Animal Services will give fans a discount on adoption fees based on those rankings. From today until Friday, December 30, if you stop by the business on Ball Park Road...
CLEMSON, SC

