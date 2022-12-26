Active Time 20 minutes Total Time 30 minutes, including syrup. A new twist on a classic but underutilized form, The Bushwick Thirst Killer is an homage to an old drink: the Japanese Thirst Killer. That historic and mostly forgotten recipe is a unique example of the style of drink known as a phosphate. Once served alongside the rickeys, egg creams, and shakes that remain icons of the classic soda fountain, phosphates combined flavored syrup, cold soda water, and sometimes fresh juice along with their namesake ingredient. Widely available again today, acid phosphate is a shelf-stable souring agent that can stand in for citrus but without all the flavors unique to those fruits.

