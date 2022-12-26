ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Woman shows how to make Pandora bracelet look good as new in minutes

A TikTok user has taught us a genius hack that will have your tarnished Pandora charm bracelet looking as good as new. The creator, who goes by @michellemorera_ on TikTok, revealed that the simple solution to cleaning your silver accessories can be created with basic ingredients from your kitchen. Watch...
Mashed

The True Meaning Of Pop-Ups For Marginalized Chefs

They aren't food trucks, and they're a bit different than fair booths, but pop-up restaurants share many of the same ideas. Per Square, a pop-up is a type of business opened at a temporary location for a limited amount of time, whether that be one weekend or a couple months. They're often used to flesh out a location's potential, build brand recognition, test out menu items, and give up-and-coming chefs a leg up.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Epicurious

Bushwick Thirst Killer

Active Time 20 minutes Total Time 30 minutes, including syrup. A new twist on a classic but underutilized form, The Bushwick Thirst Killer is an homage to an old drink: the Japanese Thirst Killer. That historic and mostly forgotten recipe is a unique example of the style of drink known as a phosphate. Once served alongside the rickeys, egg creams, and shakes that remain icons of the classic soda fountain, phosphates combined flavored syrup, cold soda water, and sometimes fresh juice along with their namesake ingredient. Widely available again today, acid phosphate is a shelf-stable souring agent that can stand in for citrus but without all the flavors unique to those fruits.
HOLAUSA

The perfect spicy michelada according to Becky G

The michelada is one of the most delicious drinks you can make at home. Some people even believe they have healing properties when you’re hungover. With the New Year around the corner, it’s the perfect drink to host with or order at the bar when you’re feeling a...
intheknow.com

These raspberry scones are the perfect sweet treat

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Teatime wouldn’t be complete without scones, and these...
thespruce.com

A Professional Organizer Shares Her Secret to a Neat Kitchen

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. If a clean kitchen is your ultimate goal, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. You can’t just shove everything into your cabinets—the kitchen gets daily use, and you need it to function at its best.

Comments / 0

Community Policy