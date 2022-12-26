Read full article on original website
Cardinals Had 'No Idea' J.J. Watt Was Going to Announce Retirement, Kingsbury Says
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced Tuesday that he would be retiring from the NFL after the 2022 season, which caught many in the organization by surprise, including head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury told reporters Wednesday that he "had no idea" Watt would be announcing his retirement this week.
JJ Watt reveals hilarious voice memo from Cardinals rookie who learned of his retirement
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt revealed a certain voice memo by rookie linebacker Jesse Luketa, who learned of his retirement after getting his wisdom teeth out.
Raiders Rumors: Derek Carr Benched 'in Part' to Avoid Injury For Potential Trade
The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly benched quarterback Derek Carr in part because they don't want to risk injury before pursuing a potential trade this offseason. Jarrett Stidham will be the Raiders' starting quarterback, and Chase Garbers will back him up, leaving Carr as an inactive player, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Raiders' Davante Adams Supports and Defends Derek Carr amid Benching and Trade Rumors
While it looks like Derek Carr's time with the Las Vegas Raiders may be coming to an end after his benching on Wednesday, star receiver Davante Adams showed support for his quarterback on social media. The wideout took to Instagram and posted a photo of him and Carr together at...
Ranking the Best Potentially Available NFL Head Coaching Jobs for 2023 Season
The 2022 NFL campaign hasn't even ended yet, but several head coaching jobs already need to be filled for next season. The Denver Broncos became the latest team to part ways with their head coach—joining the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers—before playing out the string. With Nathaniel Hackett out of the picture, Denver immediately becomes one of the hottest spots for a high-profile candidate to land.
Raiders' Darren Waller on Jarrett Stidham Replacing Derek Carr: 'We Believe in Him'
Las Vegas Raiders star Darren Waller offered a vote of confidence in the team's new starting quarterback, Jarrett Stidham. Waller told reporters Wednesday that he and his teammates "took note that he knew what he was doing" in training camp, which helped build belief in his abilities. The roster is now looking to maintain a unified front around Stidham with him taking over for Derek Carr.
Aaron Rodgers: Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider Ending Season After Latest Concussion
Aaron Rodgers was on the other sideline during Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa potentially suffered another concussion that put him in concussion protocol. On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers signal-caller had some thoughts about what's next for Tagovailoa. "It's probably time to maybe consider shutting...
Raiders' Derek Carr Benched, Jarrett Stidham Will Start at QB vs. 49ers
The Derek Carr era for the Las Vegas Raiders could be coming to an end. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday he will start backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham over the final two weeks of the 2022 NFL season. McDaniels opened the door for the move Tuesday. "I think there's a...
Dolphins RB Mostert 'Shocked' Tua Tagovailoa Has Concussion but 'Kind of Made Sense'
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert admitted he was surprised to learn Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Speaking to reporters about the situation, Mostert said he was initially "shocked" when he learned about the diagnosis, but he added it "kind of made sense" after watching how Tagovailoa looked at the end of the game.
Cardinals' J.J. Watt on Retirement Announcement: 'It Feels Like the Right Time'
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced Tuesday that he would be retiring from the NFL after the 2022 season, and he opened up about his decision to hang up his cleats on Wednesday. Watt told reporters he had been preparing for the announcement, per NFL.com's Nick Shook:. "I've known...
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 17 NFL Picks
Bleacher Report's betting crew needed to jump back on the positive side with their wagers, and they delivered with a record above .500 in time for the holidays. They opened the previous week with the right call on a slight underdog and finished with the correct pick on a road favorite. Now, the group aims to lead you to some new-year earnings in Week 17.
Fantasy Managers Mourn Title Hopes With Derrick Henry Likely to Sit Out with Injury
Some fantasy football managers got very unwelcome news Wednesday after the Tennessee Titans listed Derrick Henry as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Titles are on the line in fantasy leagues around the country, so Henry's hip injury could have significant ramifications. The three-time Pro Bowler ran for...
With Derek Carr Benched, Where Do the Raiders Go from Here?
Smack dab in the midst of his prime and with elite talent at his disposal at wide receiver, left tackle and running back, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had a 2022 season to forget. In fact, it was his worst since he was a rookie in 2014. Carr's abysmal...
JJ Watt Confirms NFL Retirement; Cardinals, Texans Star Won 3 DPOY Awards in 12 Years
Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt announced Tuesday he's retiring from the NFL after the 2022 season:. Koa's first ever NFL game. <br>My last ever NFL home game. <br><br>My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure. <br><br>🙏🏼 <a href="https://t.co/wXbDUcHM8B">pic.twitter.com/wXbDUcHM8B</a>
Justin Jefferson Defends Kirk Cousins amid Backlash, Says Vikings QB Is MVP Candidate
Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson took issue with the criticism that's been directed toward teammate Kirk Cousins. Jefferson said Thursday that "his numbers are right with y'all's MVP candidates":. In addition to being the starting quarterback of a team that's 12-3, Cousins is fifth in the NFL in passing yards...
B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Semifinals and NY6
The end is near. Bowl games are winding down, and the college football schedule will soon be a blank slate. That's a tough pill to swallow. There's no questioning that. But we have an enormous slate of games to watch (and wager on) before we get there, and that's precisely what we will do.
Tua Tagovailoa's Concussion to Be Subject of NFL, NFLPA Joint Investigation
The NFL announced Wednesday it would be investigating the Miami Dolphins' handling of the concussion protocol on Sunday regarding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa alongside the NFL Players' Association. "A joint NFL-NFLPA review of the application of the concussion protocol involving Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now underway," the league said...
1 Prospect from Each Team in College Football Playoff with the Most to Gain
The College Football Playoff is the culmination of monthslong work for the players on the field, the coaches who prepared them and even the scouts who traversed the country evaluating the young men for the 2023 NFL draft. "For me, just watching our guys give it their very best every...
Titans' Ryan Tannehill Placed on IR with Ankle Injury Ahead of Week 17
The 2022 season has reportedly come to an end for Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Titans placed Tannehill on injured reserve on Wednesday while he recovers from a high ankle sprain suffered in Tennessee's Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. ESPN's...
Joey Bosa Designated to Return from IR by Chargers After Surgery on Groin Injury
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa has been designated to return from injured reserve and will hit the practice field Thursday, according to ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. Bosa has been sidelined since suffering a torn groin in a Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He posted 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, seven tackles, two tackles for loss and four quarterback hits in three games before going on the shelf.
